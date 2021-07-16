60 abortions carried out on Sligo women in 2020

A total of 60 abortions were carried out on women from Sligo in 2020 according to figures released by the Department of Health.

Overall 6,577 abortions were carried out in Ireland last year, this is 89 fewer than 2019 - the first year women could legally access the service in the Republic.

Around 36% of women said they were living in Dublin at the time of their procedure, with almost 10% residing in Cork.

This is the second annual report to be published since the grounds on which termination of pregnancy is lawfully permitted were expanded in Ireland under the legislation introduced following the result of the May 2018 referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

The national total break down as 20 terminations due to a risk to life or health, five due to a risk to life or health in an emergency, 97 due to a condition likely to lead to death of the foetus and 6,455 due to early pregnancy. 709 terminations took place in January - the most of any month in 2020 with December having the least amount of terminations, at 327.