42 bed unit at SUH won’t be built in ‘22

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum West has been told that construction work on a new 42 bed Medical Block planned for Sligo University Hospital will not commence until the end of 2023.

Responding to a formal question submitted by Cllr Declan Bree, Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group said the project was currently included in the HSE Capital Plan.

While it was at detailed design stage with planning permission already in place, works to relocate staff car parking are required to be completed prior to commencement of construction of the intended new ward block.

“A tender process for these car parking works along with the provision of additional car parking capacity was completed in 2021. However, unfortunately award of a works contract was not successfully achieved with contractors unable to stand over their fixed price tenders due to significant cost inflation in 2021. This car park works package is currently being retendered and it is expected that a contract award will be made and that works would commence before the end of Q2 2022.

“These works have an anticipated construction programme of nine months. It is also anticipated the 42 bed ward block project will progress through the detailed design and tender phases this year and that, subject to available funding and approval in 2023, that construction could commence before the end of Q2 2023,” Mr Canavan said.

Expressing his disappointment Cllr Bree said he understood that the tenders for the construction of the new block would be sought in January or February of this year.

“The continuing lack of bed capacity in the hospital is causing significant difficulties and is adding to the ever growing number of people on the hospital waiting lists.” he told the meeting.

“A year ago government representatives were announcing in the Sligo media that it was expected that the project was at detailed design stage and that it would proceed to tender and construction in the second half of 2021.

“And here we are at the beginning of March 2022 and it still has not even gone to tender.”