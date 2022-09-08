29 artists in Sligo successful in securing a €325 weekly income under government scheme

Twenty nine artists have been successful in County Sligo under the Basic Income for the Arts Pilot Scheme which amounts to €325 per week. The names of the performers have not been revealed. There will be 22 artists benefitting from the scheme who live in Leitrim.

Some 2,000 artists, performers and creative arts workers out of 9,000 applicants were awarded grants across the country as part of a three year pilot scheme. Recipients will receive €325 per week, paid on a monthly basis as part of a research project on the impact of a basic

income. Successful applicants were selected through a randomised anonymous selection process.

The 2,000 grant recipients includes representatives from all art forms, age groups, ethnicities.

and counties including 707 visual artists, 584 musicians, 204 artists working in film, 184 writers, 173 actors and artists working in theatre, 32 dancers and choreographers, 13 circus artists and 10 architects. 3% or 54 of those selected work through the Irish language.

A basic income for the arts was the number one recommendation of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce Life Worth Living Report which was set up by Minister Catherine Martin in 2020 to examine how the sector could adapt and recover from the damage arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher ,local Sligo/Leitrim constituency spokesperson for the Green Party said:

“Today is an extraordinary and memorable day for the arts and for artists in this country. It is a massive achievement by Minister Catherine Martin and her department, the implementation of one of the Green Party asks in the programme for government. The research collated from this pilot Basic Income Scheme will hopefully pave the way to secure the future for artists and the those working in the creative sector, people who face precarious employment, whose income varies from commission to commission, from gig to gig. It will provide an evidence base for establishing a permanent basic income support for artists. Income security is essential to allow artists to fully engage with their creative practices."