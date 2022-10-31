2022 Tidy Towns Awards: Coolaney comes out top for Sligo

Coolaney has come out top again in Sligo's Tidy Towns.

Coolaney has come out top in Sligo’s Tidy Towns again, with Riverstown and Sligo town behind after the results were revealed. Dromore West also won an endeavour award.

The Tidy Towns adjudicator said it was a delight to be back in Coolaney to see the wonderful work being carried out by the Tidy Towns committee.

The town scored a total mark of 353.

"You are commended for all the arduous work and year-round effort and maintenance your committee does,” the report concluded.

All of the reports from Sligo are available here; https://www.tidytowns.ie/_reports/sligo.html