2021 saw the lowest number of road fatalities since records began in ‘59

Provisional road collision statistics show that the number of road deaths in Ireland in 2021 dropped to a record low, making it the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

Overall, a total of 133 people died in 120 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020.

This represents 13 fewer deaths or a 9% drop in road fatalities compared to last year.

There was one fatality in County Sligo in 2021 and two in 2020.

The figures were published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

The figures also indicate that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years (a breakdown by road users is only available since 1996). There were increases in fatalities among both drivers (70, +9) and motorcyclists in 2021 (21, +4). Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020

Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said, “The reduction in road deaths this year means that lives have been saved. While we never know who these people are, it is important that the road using public know that because of their choices and actions, fewer families had to deal with road trauma in 2021. However, as the past week has shown tragedy on the road can occur in a split second, we all need to be aware of just how fragile our lives are and take extra care on the road.”

Ms. O’Donnell added, “Looking at the provisional road collision data it’s encouraging to see that there were decreases in the number of passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist deaths this year. However, the increase in the number of driver deaths and motorcyclist deaths is a cause for concern. The number of serious injuries is also of concern. For every road death in 2021 there were over eight people seriously injured. Prevention of serious injuries needs to be a focus for us all next year. Given that 75% of all road deaths were male, we must continue to target interventions at this group. It is vital that we continue the downward trend across all road user categories in 2022 and beyond. The priority for us all, government departments, agencies, industry, representative bodies, and individuals is to embrace the shared responsibility that’s at the heart of the new road safety strategy.”

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Garda Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the majority of law abiding road users who acted responsibly in 2021 and to the road users who supported the road safety initiatives of An Garda Síochána and the RSA. Regrettably, there are some drivers who continue to put not only their own lives but the lives of other road users at risk.”

During the course of 2021:

• Over 175,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences;

• Over 23,000 detected using a mobile while driving;

• Almost 8,800 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Over 7,000 were detected for seatbelt offences.

• Over 7,500 unaccompanied learner drivers were detected.

Assistant Commissioner Hilman continued, “As we look to 2022, I want to reaffirm our commitment that roads policing and road safety will continue to be a core objective in the Annual Policing Plan of An Garda Síochána. We will continue to focus on the main life saver offences of speeding, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, non-wearing of seatbelts, using a mobile while driving and learner drivers driving unaccompanied.”

Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA said “A decrease in road deaths and serious injuries is welcome, yet we must not accept 133 lives lost and 1,091 serious injuries on our roads. The majority of collisions are preventable. Following the recent launch of the new government road safety strategy, Ireland has now embraced ‘Vision Zero’. We have all signed up to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2050, and in the immediate term to 2030, reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50%.

Key Statistics for 2021:

As of 31 December 2021, there have been 120 fatal collisions, which have resulted in 133 fatalities on Irish roads.

This represents 15 less fatal collisions and 13 less deaths (-9%) compared to provisional Garda data for 2020.

Of fatalities, 24% occurred on an urban road and 76% occurred on a rural road.

Over half of fatalities were aged between 16 and 45 years (55%)

Of fatalities, 74% (98) were male and 26% (35) were female.

April (18), July (17), December (17) and August (22) had the highest number of fatalities.

Tuesday (23) was the most dangerous day in 2021, followed by Monday (21), Thursday (21) and Saturday (21).

45% of fatalities occurred between 12pm and 8pm

Dublin (20), Meath (14), Galway (12), and Tipperary (10) had the highest number of fatalities (42% of total)