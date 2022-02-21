18,000 customers currently without power in the Northwest following Storm Franklin

With Storm Franklin bringing gale force winds, heavy rain and severe gusts, Sligo and the Northwest received the brunt of the impact, with thousands of homes remaining without power today.

The Status Orange wind warning that was issued on Sunday, remained in place until 9am this morning as ESB crews and council staff were busy restoring power and clearing roadways which were blocked by fallen trees.

As of this afternoon, approximately 18,000 electricity customers remain without power, predominantly in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

ESB crews are working towards restoring power to the majority of these customers by this evening, but some customers in localised areas in the Northwest may remain without supply overnight

Storm force winds associated with Storm Franklin overnight have caused damage to the electricity network, and currently 18,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power. In difficult conditions and following three named storms in recent days, ESB crews mobilised early in impacted areas and have made progress in restoring supply to approximately 11,000 homes, farms and businesses this morning.

Most impacted areas include Manorhamilton, Arigna, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Buncrana and Milford.

ESB Networks is currently moving additional resources into the Northwest, including crews who were assisting in repairing damage in South Kerry, West Cork and South Wexford in the aftermath of Storm Eunice on Friday. Local crews continue to work on Storm Eunice-related repairs to the electricity network in these southern areas.

These crews will work through this afternoon into this evening to restore as many customers without power as possible. ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by tonight. However, such is the damage to the electricity network following three storms in close succession, it is likely that there will be some customers in Counties Leitrim and Donegal without power overnight.

Earlier, Sligo County Council staff were busy clearing roads that were blocked due to fallen trees in a number of locations, including Far Finisklin, Cloonamahon and the Coolaney to Ballinacarrow road.

Motorists and other users are advised to continue to exercise caution on all routes, as weak or damaged trees will be vulnerable following the weekend’s storms.