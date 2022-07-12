New 25-year lease granted for The Model gallery in Sligo

The Model Sligo, home of the Niland Collection, has been granted a new 25-year lease for their arts centre and gallery space in Sligo.

The building, located on The Mall, was acquired by Sligo County Council in the early 1990s and due to new legislation, a new lease agreement was required with the gallery.

Read More

This agreement consists of €10 per annum paid by The Model Arts and Niland Gallery CLG for the next 25 years.

The announcement was made at the recent monthly meeting of Sligo Co Council.