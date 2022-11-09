Around the districts: Merville Centre to Skreen-Dromard

Supporters of the Sligo Greenway Campaign turned out in great numbers on Sunday morning, November 6, to undertake a 'Community Walk' to the top of Union Rock, Collooney. An enjoyable occasion experienced by all with welcome refreshments served afterwards in the Teeling Centre.

MERVILLE CENTRE

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH

With December bringing the coming of the darkest evenings, please keep an eye out particularly for Elderly neighbours and those living alone. Be wary of opening the door after dark or allowing anyone you don’t know into your home. Please Stay Safe this winter by watching out for all in our Community.

DREAMCHASERS CHILDCARE

Spaces are still available for entry Level Preschool. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or Mobile 086 4424093 for further information.

PENDANT ALARMS

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

ASTRO PITCH

We now have limited evenings, daytime and weekend availability on our outdoor Astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses. The Astro Pitch is also available for birthday parties at weekends and can be hired in conjunction with the Main Hall. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

SLIGO SCOUTS

2/3/10th Sligo (town) Scout Group would like to hear from interested adults who would like to volunteer as an adult leader with our Scout Group. Please contact Joe Doherty at 087 2067474 or email 2ndsligoscouts@gmail.com.

Employment Experience Opportunity

Community Employment is a great option for those on a lower social welfare rate as it involves rising of payment on to the increased CE rate, while providing work experience/training for 19.5 hours a week. If you have been in receipt of DSP Payment of any amount, however small, for the last 12 months, you could be eligible to join our Community Employment (CE) programme. Community Employment vacancies are currently available for School Age Care (Afternoons), General Operatives and Kitchen Assistant (Afternoons), Caretakers (evenings and weekends). No Experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our local notes and our social media platforms.

RIVERSTOWN

Coola Evening Classes

Evening classes for adults will take place in Coola Post Primary School in November. Classes will be available in Cookery, Irish and yoga provided there is sufficient interest in the courses. For further information please contact our Adult Education Officer, Breege Tighe by email breegetighe@msletb.ie or by phoning the school at 071 9165365.

Table Quiz

With electricity prices on the rise the use of Christmas lights will have to be cut back a little but it is still hoped that the village can be ‘lite up’ with everyone’s support. There will be a table quiz, to help keep the village Christmas lights on, on Saturday, November 12, at 9 p.m. in Tommy Mac’s. Table of four is €40. There will be music afterwards by Aoife Duignan. Thank you for your continued support.

Text Alert Launch

N4 Community Text Alert will hold a launch evening in McDermotts, Castlebaldwin on Friday, November 11, at 9 p.m. to launch the N4 Community Text Alert Scheme. Everyone welcome to attend and new members can sign up on the night if not already included in the Scheme.

Playground clean-up

Riverstown Community playground, ballcourt and picnic area is an area to be enjoyed by children, teenagers, members of the community and visitors to the village. Everyone is welcome to come and get involved in a clean-up session of this area in Chapel Gardens on Saturday, November 12, from 8 a.m. onwards. Please bring along tools. Cleaners are welcome to do their bit at any time if the group clean-up time does not suit.

The Handyman

Castle Dargan Ladies’ Golf Club presents ‘The Handyman’ a new play written by Séamus O’Rourke in Castle Dargan Hotel on Sunday, November 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets €15. Bookings at 087 6855525.

Information evening

South Sligo Energy Partnership are holding a Community Information Event on Wednesday, November 16, at 7.30 p.m. in Riverstown Community Hall. This will be an opportunity to find out more about the new community initiative to reduce energy costs for residents and business owners. Funding has been secured to enable us to perform energy audits of homes, businesses and community buildings such as schools and homes and a list of those interested will be compiled at this meeting. Everyone welcome. With thanks to support from Sligo County Council and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). Representatives of the local sustainable energy community, assigned mentor and Consultant will be in attendance.

Shamrock Gaels

As the season draws to a close, Shamrock Gaels would like to thank all of their members, players, coaches and supporters for their help in making our 5Oth year such a success. As part of the club’s efforts to constantly improve, a series of surveys will be sent out over the next few days to teams and parents to get feedback on what improvements that can be made in 2023. The club continue to seek contributions to the 50th Anniversary Book which will be published next year. Please get submissions in as soon as possible. Individuals wishing to share their memories are welcome to make a submission to Andy Kearns at 087 1472786.

Minions Gru

Come along to Coleman Community Cinema on Saturday, November 12, at 2.30 p.m. where Minions Gru will be screened in a lovely, comfortable theatre. Admission €5. One adult goes free per group. Treat bags are available. Come along and enjoy this wonder film. For more information, call 071 9182599.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes, so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris at 086 8258525.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Home Fuel Fundraising Raffle

A Home Fuel Fundraising Raffle in aid of the Skreen-Dromard Communtiy Centre will take place Saturday, November 26, at the November Social Dance in the community centre. Tickets are now on sale in Collerys Shop Larkhill Beltra, Beltra post office and Ardabrone Stores, Ardabrone Dromard. Your support will be deeply appreciated.

First Communion

Children from the two local schools will make their First Holy Communion on May 20, 2023, at 11.30 a.m. in St Adamnan’s Church Skreen.

Children’s Mass

A Children’s Mass will be celebrated on the first Sunday of Advent – Sunday, November 27, at 11.30 a.m. in Skreen Church.

Altar Servers

If your Child/Children would like to start Altar Serving at Mass in Skreen or Dromard Church please contact Fr Michael. A parent must accompany their child/children before and after the celebration of Mass. Bereaved Parent’s Mass. The annual Mass for Bereaved Parents will take place in the St John Rest and Care Centre Knock on Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m. The names of all deceased children will be read out during a Ceremony of Light. Fr Brendan Hoban will celebrate the Mass. Everyone welcome.

November Holy Hour Dates

A Holy Hour will be held on each Sunday in November from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in both Skreen and Dromard Churches. People are invited to come and spend a few minutes or as long as wished in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.

Book

Fr Brendan Hoban’s new book ‘On our Knees, Famine in the Parishes of Killala Diocese 1845 to 1852’ is available for purchase in the sacristy of Skreen Church. The cost is €35.

Garda Clinic

A Garda Clinic will be held every Tuesday in the Garda Barracks Skreen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Date for your Diary

The Skreen-Dromard Community Care Parish Christmas party will take place on Sunday, December 11, in the Park Hotel Sligo. Further detials later.

St Patrick’s GAA dinner dance

St Patrick’s GAA Club will hold their club dinner dance and Medal Presentation Ceremony on Saturday, November 19, in the Sligo Park Hotel at 7.30 p.m. Tickets are limited and the final date for purchase is Thursday, November 10, Tickets can be bought at Collerys Shop, Larkhill, Beltra and Ardabrone Stores.

Windmill Players

The Windmill Players present ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’ in Dromore West Community Centre from November 24 to November 27. Tickets are now available in local shops or by contacting 087 7908173. You are asked to note that this is a presentation of adult content and is not suitable for under-16s.

Affordable Live-In Homecare

Affordable Live-In Homecare provides live-in carers for the elderly in the area. If anyone is looking for a live-in carer for a family member or a relative, please call Eileen or Tom at 087 9916791 or 087 7440729 or contact via website – alhomecare.ie.

Badminton

Badminton has recommenced in the Skreen-Dromard Community Centre on Tuesday evenings at 8.30 p.m. New Members welcome.

Skreen-Dromard Go for Life Group

The Skreen-Dromard Go for Life Group invites new members to join them in Skreen-Dromard Community Centre. Meetings will be on Tuesdays from 2.30 till 3.30. For further details and start date please ring 087 6649635.

Active Retirement Group

The Skreen-Dromard Active Retirement Group hold Activity Classes every Wednesday morning from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the community centre, Skreen. The classes cover gentle exercise and fun games. New members welcome.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the following families on recent bereavements: to John Mulvany and the Mulvany family, Leekfield, Skreen on the recent death of his Brother William (Billy) Mulvany, late of Ballincar, County Sligo.to Eileen Healy and the Healy family, Grangebeg, Skreen on the recent death of her brother Anthony (Tony) Coleman, late of Ballycasey, Shannon, County Clare.