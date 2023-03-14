Around the districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

Pictured are members of the Hargadon family presenting a cheque for €45,576 to Paula Cooney of North West Hospice in McDermott’s, Castlebaldwin the proceeds of the Christmas Charity Auction in Memory of Mark Mark Hargadon held at Aurivo Mart, Ballymote. Mark worked for 20 years at Aurivo Homeland, Ballymote where a plauque has been erected in his memory, sponsored and installed by Peter O’Dowd Memorials, Bunninadden.

MANOR-HAMILTON

Charles Irwin?

Manorhamilton native, Charles Irwin (1825-1873) the only Leitrim man to win the Victoria Cross, which is the most esteemed British honours system award, earned for exceptional bravery in military battle.

Charles won the Victoria Cross for his part in the relief of Lucknow in Northern India on November 16, 1857. He died in March or April 1873 at the age of 48 and is buried in Aghadrumsee Graveyard, Rosslea.

Galway-based Manorhamilton native and famed local historian, Dominic Rooney has a few years ago written a Leitrim Guardian article on Charles Irwin. Dominic wishes to do some further research on Charles Irwin and is seeking readers’ help with a question he has about the Manorhamilton Victoria Cross recipient.

Following Charles’ baptism in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland in early 1925, the church’s baptismal record for him states his and his family’s address as Well Park in the Froxfield (also known as Moneenshinnagh) townland. Dominic would like to find out where exactly Well Park was as it is not listed on any Ordnance Survey map, etc.

If any reader has the answer to this question or can throw some further light on it, Dominic would be delighted to learn of it. Any reader with an answer to this question or some further light on it can email their information to me – PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com (phone 087 6222816). I will forward all information received to Dominic.

Used Batteries

The St Clare’s Comprehensive School’s Class 2A students and their teacher, Ms Sandra Carden are asking everyone to bring their used batteries to the school for recycling.

This Class 2A project is in aid of the Laura Lynn Ireland Children’s Hospice, which does excellent work for children who are cancer victims, as well as for their families. Meanwhile if this Class 2A project goes well for the students, they can win their School a €2,000 sports equipment voucher.

A donation will be made to the Laura Lynn Ireland Children’s Hospice for every battery collected. Class 2A reminds all who can support their project that its deadline is Friday, March 31. Thank you for your support, the Class A students said.

Pop-up Clothes Shop

The Rossinver Youth and Community Project will open a Pop-up Clothes Shop in the community centre in mid April as a fundraiser to support its local community work.

Spokesperson for the Rossinver Youth and Community Project, Pat Mullan said: “Rossinver Community Centre’s Pre-loved Pop-up Clothes Shop will be returning from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

“If you would like to contribute we are accepting clothes, handbags, unwanted toys, shoes, curtains, and small non-electrical household items between now and then. Unfortunately, we do not accept duvets or wet clothing. Our address is Rossinver Youth and Community Project Straud Connolly Rossinver Co. Leitrim Eircode F91 NY6V, telephone 071 9832970.”

Manor Parade

The eagerly awaited 2023 Manorhamilton St Patrick’s Day parade will commence at 5 p.m. from the Fire Station on March 17 and go through the town before ending at 7 p.m.

District News

RIVERSTOWN

Spring festival events

As part of the Spring Festival in Ballintogher on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. there will be a traditional concert featuring the County Cork Singer and Storyteller, Seán Ó’Se, Ceol a Nóg Group, Draíocht, June McCormack, Michael Rooney and the Bróg Briomhar Dancers.

Enquiries to 087 6645509/087 6787342.

Scór Na Nóg Competition

Scór na nÓg takes place on Sunday, April 2. There will be competitions in Solo Singing, Recitation/Storytelling, set dancing, figure dancing, Ballad Group, Music Group, Novelty Act and quiz.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Catherine Tuohy at 086 3208895.

COMMUNITY GAMES

Riverstown Community Games Swimming will take place in Sligo Sports Complex on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. Swimmers should be pool-side at 3.50 p.m. Art competition will take place on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in Ardkeernan NS Model-making will take place in Sooey NS on April 23 at 2 p.m. Athletics will take place on Sunday, May 28, starting with fancy dress parade at 1 p.m. For further information on any Community Games event call 086 8258525.

National School Enrolment

Enrolments for September 2023 are now being accepted for Kilross NS Please email kilrossns@gmail.com for an application form or contact 071 9130074. Deadline to submit an application form is Monday, March 27.

Shamrock Gaels

Registration is now open for 2023 and members should register through foireann.ie.

It is important that all players are registered as soon as possible in order to be eligible and insured to play in the new season. The annual National Club Draw for a first prize of a car is now in circulation. This is an important fundraiser for the club and 100 per cent of the proceeds are retained by the club and invested in coaching and development of teams.

Tickets for €10 can be purchased through foireann when you register or tickets available from any executive member.

Graveyard restoration

A committee has been formed to restore Kilmorgan Old Graveyard.

The graveyard has fallen into bad repair and is dangerous for people to visit their loved ones. There are a number of trees which are in danger of falling on headstones and markings of people interred.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up and the committee are appealing to people to donate to this restoration project. Any donations will be gratefully received.

Go to gofund.me/44ccd086.

Live concert

Sligo’s newest Trad Group SEOID (John Dwyer, Kerrie Herrity, Kenny Donagher and Fiachra Guihen) will perform a live concert here in the Coleman Music Centre in Gurteen F56TF88 on Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. Come along for a great night’s entertainment. Admission €15 Call 071 9182599 for ticket or colemanirishmusic.com.

Yoga

Relax with Sarah at yoga classes this March in the Coleman Music Centre. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Gentle Flow Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Sarah for bookings 083 0618006. Special March Offer applies.

Cook required

Join the Café Fia team and be part of providing a vibrant and welcoming Community Café in the heart of Coolaney. Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Conditions Apply. 19.5 hours per week. For more information or to apply contact Gerry Mullaney at 086 8221995.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes with Mildred Beirne start in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Thursday, March 23, at 9 p.m. All levels welcome. A great evening of fun and dance. For information contact Mildred at 087 6398489.

Open Day

North Connaught College of Further Education in Tubbercurry offers a variety of QQI courses in health, Nursing, childcare, Beauty, Business, Equine Studies, Security, and more. There will be an open evening on Tuesday, March 21, between 1 and 6 p.m. Call in to enquire about places available on any of the courses. The college also provides learner support services and has close links with St Angela’s, ATU Mayo and ATU Sligo. So there is no better place to take education to the next level.

Check out all the courses on North Connaught College.net or call 071 9185035 or email nccollege@msletb.ie.

Free training course

National Learning Network in Sligo is currently recruiting for their free training courses. Each one is designed to develop those skills and build your confidence to help you get and keep a job or go on to further education or training. If you need extra support, if you have had an accident, illness or injury or have a disability, then NLN can help. Eligibility criteria apply.

Contact 087 2408538/071 9145391 sligo@nln.ie.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris at 086 8258525.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Notes

All notes must now be submitted to the Editor early on Fridays for operational reasons. Due to this change, anyone submitting notices for inclusion in the Skreen-Dromard Notes of the following week’s Champion issue, must have same with me by 8 p.m., at the latest, on Thursday nights. All clubs groups and individuals are asked to note this change.

Text Alert.

Text Alert Membership for the local area is now due for renewal. To renew your Membership or to add your Telephone Number to the group, just fill in the Registration Form which can be filled out in Collerys Shop, Larkhill, Beltra Ardabrone Stores, Adrabrone Dromard, Beltra post office or at the community centre, Skreen,

Local Schools’ Enrolment

Ballinlig National School is currently enrolling pupils for the 2023/2024 school year.

For further information, or to enrol a child, contact the school at 071 9166883 or email ballinligns@gmail.com.

High Park National School will commence accepting enrolment forms for pupils from February 17. If you require an enrolment form please contact the school at 071 9166891 or via email at highparkprimary@gmail.com.

Beltra Country Market.

Beltra Country Market have now resumed their Saturday morning Market in Beltra Hall and grounds from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. every Saturday. Everyone is welcome.

Easkey Meals on Wheels

This Meals on Wheels Service is available from the Easkey Community Centre.

Further information and details can be got by phoning 096 49818.

New book

A new book entitled Templeboy Church: A New Dawn will be published next week by Fr Michael to commemorate the recent Church Restoration. Limited copies will be available. If you wish to pre-order a copy, please give you name to any member of the Parish Pastoral Council or to Fr Michael. The book will cost €20 and all profits will go to the church Restoration Fund.

March Social Dance.

The March Social Dance in the community centre Skreen will be held on Saturday, March 25, with music supplied by Family Affair

Social Prescribing Clinic.

A Social Prescribing Clinic is now available at the Skreen Family Practice on the second Friday of each month – starting on Friday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each meeting day.

Social Prescribing is about helping people to address their health and wellbeing, by connecting them with activities or supports that will help make a difference in their lives.

If a person is over 18 years and wants support to engage in a Social Prescription or wants to know more about this service, call into the Skreen Family Practice and have a chat with Loretta. If a visit is not possible, call Loretta at 083 4036985 or email lorettasfrc@gmail.com.

Community Council

The PRO of the Community Council has set up an email address where she can be contacted to promote activities in the centre. Contact details Skreendromardpro@gmail.com.

Bingo

Weekly Bingo continues each Friday night in the Dromore West Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. each night. Everyone welcome.

Seniors Alert Scheme.

Anyone interested in Personal Alarm equipment, please contact David Tuffy for further details at 087 6773816.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the following families on recent bereavements; to Jim O’Carroll and the O’Carroll Family, Massreagh, Skreen on the recent death of his Uncle, Fr Ger O’Carroll late of Castlebaldwin, County Sligo. to Terry McCann and the McCann Family, Lecarrow, Skreen; Seán McCann, Lecarrow, Skreen, Tom McCann, Tubberunane, Skreen, Plunkett McCann, Corkabeg, Skreen and Anne Mulderrig and the Mulderrig Family, Culleens, on the recent death of their Brother, Paraic McCann, late of Kilmacrennan, Co. Donegal and Tubberunane, Skreen. Sympathy is also extended to sisters-in-law, Betty McCloat and the McCloat Family Dromard and Beatrice Dowd and the Dowd Family, Carrowgilpatrick, Dromard and to all his many relatives and friends in the local area.