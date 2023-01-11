Around the Districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

Pictured at the Rosses Point-Drumcliff end of Year Club night are Aisling O’Reilly, Avril Clancy,Denise Regan and Aoife McLoughlin.

MANOR-HAMILTON

Credit Union AGM

A silver jubilee milestone of its formation was celebrated by Manorhamilton and District Credit Union last year while August 2022 was the Credit Union’s best ever month for granting loans to its members in the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, Manorhamilton and District Credit Union’s recent 2022 AGM reported that it had another successful year in operation. The annual general meeting marked a quarter century for the local Union in providing excellent financial services for its members, as well as the local community, in its area of service that also includes the West Cavan Blacklion village and its hinterland.

The Credit Union’s total income in 2022 amounted to €561,923 while its expenditure was €451,201, which gave it a surplus of €110,722 on its operations for the year. In 2022, a total of 191 new members joined the Credit Union bringing, which brought its overall membership up to 3,819.

Manorhamilton and District Credit Union’s total assets in 2022 amounted to €17,206,288 while its total members’ resources came to €2,432,718. The Credit Union’s gross loan amount given to members on October 1, 2022, was €4,989526.

Largy NS

It may be only the second week of the New Year, but it is also the time of year annually when the country’s primary and secondary schools begin planning for their new school years, which start on the last days of August or on early days of September 2023, by opening enrolment for new students into their respective educational institutions.

Mullies Largy National School has just announced that they are also getting the ball rolling for their school for late August or early September this year. In a recent invitation to parents and guardians the Mullies school stated that ‘enrolment is now open in Largy NS for September 2023.

“Forms are available on our website or by contacting the school at 071 9856138 or by email to largyns@hotmail.com.”

Rovers Signings

Three young talented Manor Rangers players, namely, Senan Kelly, Patrick Nolan and Sonny Malone, have recently signed up with Sligo Rovers.

Manorhamilton Rangers in a recent message complimenting their youthful star players who have joined the Sligo Rovers ranks say “all three have come through our academy and underage structure within the club.”

Club under-15 Manager Daithi DC Cummins is particularly proud of all three, having been deeply involved in their development at club level and also with the Sligo Leitrim Emerging talent squad.

We look forward to watching their future progress with the ‘Bit of Red’

Well done, boys.

Drama Sessions Returning

Following the Christmas period break, Tori Lee would like to remind all parents that drama sessions for their three- to eight-year-olds will resume in the Glens Centre on Saturday, January 14.

The three children’s drama sessions in the Glens Centre on Saturday will take place from 9.30 a.m. to 10.15 a.m., from 10.30 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and from 11.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Contact Tori at 089 2158273 for details of the children’s drama sessions.

News Deadline

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy at pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Sunday. evening, January 15.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Condolences

The Merville Management Committee, staff and on Behalf of the Wider Merville Community wish to offer our condolences to the families and Many Friends of Brian Bohan (Brían O’Buachaín) Gael Linn Lynndale, Rosaleen (Rosie) Langan (née Kelly), 34 Tracey Avenue and Margaret Kennedy (née McDermot) 17 Knocknarea Villas, who have passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate, on behalf of our community, the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal.

Equipment funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. This is peace of mind for both the users, family and friends at minimal cost.

Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Neighbourhood Watch

With this time of year bringing the darkest evenings, please keep an eye out particularly for elderly neighbours, the vulnerable and those living alone. Be wary of opening the door after dark or allowing anyone you don’t know into your house.

Dreamchasers Childcare

Spaces are still available for entry level Preschool. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available.

Please contact 071 9152022 or 086 4424093 for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes and our social media platforms.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor. Mass: Thursday at 8 p.m. (Adoration 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.); Sunday at 10 a.m. Liturgy for January: Readers – Martina Feeney and Deirdre McGourty; Collectors – Jim Banks and Gabrielle Fowley; Altar Society – Bernie Boylan and Hazel Curry.

Hall rental

Newtownmanor Hall (F91 P573) is available to rent for classes, seminars, training, etc. Terms and conditions apply (Insurance/Safeguarding Children) Hourly rate – €25. For further information please email newtownmanorcommunitydev@gmail.com.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk or call 087 3361561 or 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Thank you.

RIVERSTOWN

Thank you

Tony Wasylocha would like to sincerely thank all my customers, family and friends for their kindness on his recent retirement. Thank you for all the good wishes, cards and gifts, they are so much appreciated. Also, Tony would like to thank all involved in organising the celebration of his retirement. There are too many names to mention, sincere thanks to all from Tony.

Ireland Lights Up

The GAA’s popular “Ireland Lights Up” walking initiative returns in January 2023 in partnership with RTE’s “Operation Transformation”. Shamrock Gaels Healthy Club will have the lights on in the Community Park Riverstown on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for the next 6 weeks from 7pm-8pm. This is open to all members of the community, so get your walking shoes out! The walks enable the local community to come and walk in a safe environment during the long dark evenings of winter.

Walk with a friend or walk by yourself as little or as much as you like. Just set your goals and get walking.

Shamrock Gaels

The club is currently looking to recruit a manager for our Senior Ladies team.

Anyone interested should contact Lauri Quinn on 087 2684044 or through email on pro.shamrockgaels.sligo@gaa.ie.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes, so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris on 086 8258525.

SKREEN-DROMARD

January Social Dance

The January Social Dance at the community centre, Skreen will take place on Saturday, January 28.

School Nativity Plays

Well done to the pupils of Ballinlig and High Park National Schools on their Nativity Plays’ presentations in both local churches before Christmas.

Book

A new book entitled Templeboy Church: A New Dawn will be published next week by Fr Michael to commemorate the recent Church Restoration.

Limited copies will be available. If you wish to pre-order a copy, please give you name to any member of the Parish Pastoral Council or to Fr Michael.

The book will cost €20 and all profits will go to the church Restoration Fund.

Parish Safeguarding Training

A Safeguarding Workshop will take place in the Old School House Templeboy on this Thursday, January 12, at 7.30 p.m.

All Parish Safeguarding Personnel are asked to attend.

Garda Clinic

A Garda Clinic will be held every Tuesday in the Garda Barracks Skreen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Operation Transformation

St Patrick’s and St Farnan’s GAA Ireland Lights Up in association with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation, will meet every Wednesday evening from January 11 to March 1 at the Skreen-Dromard Track from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.

Registration evening is this Wednesday, January 11, at 6.30 p.m.

This event is open to everyone. €10 per family fee.

Skreen-Dromard Drama Presentation

Congratulations and very well done to all involved in the the Skreen-Dromard Drama Group, who staged their hilarious comedy ‘A Will to Surprise’ by Dave Tiernan, in the Skreen-Dromard Community Centre on Friday the sixth, Saturday and Sunday, January 7, and eight, at 8 p.m. A staging of this production will also take place in Hawks Well Theatre on February.4, 2023.

Tickets for this production can be got from the Hawks Well box office. Well done to all the actors/actresses, director, MC, stage, sound and lighting crews for a great show.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the following families on recent bereavements; to Joseph McCloat and the McCloat family, Skreenbeg, Skreen on the recent death of his mother, May McCloat (née Kilgannon), late of Skreenbeg.

Sympathy is also extended to her Son Aidan McCloat and family and daughters Carmel and Martina and to all her many relatives and friends in the local area.

To Jim McTiernan and the McTiernan family, High Park, Dromard on the recent death of his Brother Philip McTiernan, late of England and High Park and to all his relatives and friends in the local area.to Margaret Meehan and the Meehan family, Farnaharpy, Skreen and Liz Spain and the Spain family, Skreen, on the death of their brother Gerald (Gerry) Kilgannon late of Farnaharpy and Skreen.

Sympathy is also extended to his sisters – Madeleine Carney and the Carney family, Meath; Agnes Costello and Costello Family, Kildare and his brothers Ben Kilgannon and family, Leitrim and John Kilgannon and family, Kildare.