Around the districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

MANOR-HAMILTON

Show Day

The eagerly awaited Manorhamilton Agricultural Show is back with a bang in the Bee Park on Saturday from early to late.

Large crowds are expected in Manorhamilton all day on Saturday for the ‘The Show’ since this popular annual event, which always has been the highlight of the year for most people in the town, as well in the whole North Leitrim area, and from much further afield, will be making a most welcome return for all.

The Show Committee has left no stone unturned to ensure this Saturday’s event will be bigger and better than ever with a huge range of events that will create major interest for many people scheduled to take place all day in the Bee Park.

Meantime, the Show Committee reminds Saturdays exhibitors that ‘all exhibits (should) be in place in the Bee Park by 10 a.m., except for pets. Pets entries accepted from 12.20 p.m. Judging commences in the cattle, horses, sheep, home industries, cookery, horticulture and flower sections at 11 a.m.

Judging commences in the pony section following the conclusion of the horse classes and judging in the pet section begins at 2 p.m. Stock cannot be removed till 2.30 p.m. Marquee entries cannot be removed till 3 p.m.

Robert Mizzell Dance

Robert Mizzell will perform in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre on Sunday night, July 24, in what is sure to be a very popular night of dancing that is being promoted as a fundraiser for the 2023 Wild Rose Festival.

This dance is being organised by the Wild Rose Festival Committee in conjunction with the Bee Park Community Centre.

Meanwhile, the Bee Park Community Centre doors will open at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday night for the Robert Mizzell dance while Robert himself will appear on stage at 11 p.m. when a huge crowd is present to welcome the Louisanna native, whose country singing career really took off in Ireland.

Country Jamboree

Manorhamilton Show Day will be over on Saturday evening but Town’s festive mood will continue well into the night when the highly popular Country Jamboree, which was last very successfully staged in 2019, gets going on Main Street from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

One of the favourites on the Irish Country Music scene for many years now, namely, Drumlish, Co Longford man, Declan Nerney, along with his band, and the widely acclaimed Tumbling Paddies, will entertain what is expected to be a capacity crowd for the night.

District News

MCR

Mail Coach Road Community Centre

MCR Kids Lane Summer Camp 2022 – It’s back. Running from week of July 4 for four Weeks.. For full details of programme and Registration Forms please contact: 071 9146512 or email mcrcommunitycentre@gmail.com.

MCR Kids Lane Afterschool 2022-2023 – Registrations for places for September 2022 are open for the Afterschool Service commencing in September 2022. Collections provided. For details and Registration Forms, please contact 071 9146512 or email mcrcommunitycentre@gmail.com.

MCR Kids Lane places now available

Playgroup enrolling now for September 2022. Open Monday to Friday 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free ECCE year and subvention available TUSLA registered/qualified staff, fun fill curriculum Aistear and Siolta programmes.

Purpose-built outdoor play area. Healthy snacks provided daily. Please call 071 9146512 for Registration Forms.

Active Age Group has adjourned for the summer and will reconvene in September.

Aikido training on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings at 7 p.m.

Five Star Dog Training has adjourned for the summer and will return in the autumn.

Karate Training Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact Jason at 086 1264502.

MCR Community Centre, phone 071 9146512 or Email mcrcommunitycentre@gmail.com.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor. Weekly Masses: Thursday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 10 a.m., as usual. Liturgy for July: Reader – Eddie Mullarkey; Collectors – John Loughlin and Charlie McDermott; Altar Society – Mary Darcy and Breda Rooney.

Sharon Loughlin’s annual Memorial Fun Run/Walk 2022

This year’s Sharon Loughlin annual Memorial Fun Run/Walk was without doubt a great success. The weather gods had clearly decided that North Leitrim deserved to experience a significant degree of summer weather; thus it was bright, dry and very warm; though thankfully not extremely hot. Given the on-going Covid-19 situation, numbers attending/participating were down from some of the years prior to Covid, but nonetheless there was a good turnout and everyone who was able joined in the spirit of the event and walked or ran to the best of their ability.

Everyone who undertook the 5K circuit completed the course in under an hour. The joint winners, Jarlath and Damian Lyons (adult male twins), crossed the line in an amazing 25 minutes, only to be followed half a minute later by an outstanding 10-year-old boy, Arved Schromm; definitely someone to keep an eye on in coming years. The first female runner to finish the 5K was Jackie Curneen, together with her two sons, Killian and Dáithí, in a very respectable 30 minutes. The first young girl to cross the 5K line was Katie Haran in a time of 38 minutes. The details of the 8K participants/winners will be in next week’s Newtownmanor Notes, as this correspondent does not have them to hand this evening. Details of the money raised for the Northwest Hospice will be published in the near future once all is fully totalled. Suffice to say for this week’s notes, a very sincere thank you to all who organised the event and to all who participated in any way whatsoever. An event/evening to remember.

Blessing of the graves – 2022

Carrickatemple and Newtownmanor cemeteries on Sunday, July 31. Beginning with Mass at 3 p.m. in Newtownmanor Church and continuing with prayers in the graveyard. Blessing of Carrickatemple Cemetery immediately after Newtownmanor prayers at Approximately 4.30 p.m. A collection for the upkeep of the cemeteries will be taken up at the cemetery gates. Your generosity will be greatly appreciated.

Mass at the Holy Well Killargue, will take place on Sunday, August 14, at 3 p.m. Weather permitting we will celebrate the Mass at the Well. If not, we will celebrate it in Killargue Church.

Social dancing

Social dancing every Wednesday night in Carraroe Community Centre, Sligo. Live music 9.30 p.m. till late. Dance class 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. with Frank. No dance partner required.

For further information please contact Frank on 087 9809432.

Correspondence

SKREEN-DROMARD

Cemetery Mass

Mass for all the deceased buried in St Mary’s Cemetery Skreen will be celebrated in the cemetery on Sunday next, July 24, at 11.30 a.m.

July Social Dance

The July Social Dance in the community centre Skreen will be held on Saturday, July 30, with dancing from 9 p.m.

Music will be supplied by Olivia Douglas and everyone welcome.

Beltra Country Market

Beltra Country Market in Beltra Hall on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will host A morning for Ukraine.

There will be food music fun and games for children. Opening our door and hearts to the wider community. Parish Pastoral Council meeting

The next meeting of the Parish Pastoral Council will take place on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. in Skreen Church.

Lost property

A bike has been found abandoned on the Ladies’s Brae old road near the N59. For further details contact the Holy Hill Hermitage.

TUBBERCURRY

Tubber Masters

Tubbercurry Golf Club are delighted to announce that the Tubber Masters which is the Successor to the Gillespie Cup will proceed as usual on its traditional date of the Second Monday in August August 8 at Enniscrone Golf Club. Enniscrone Golf Club have confirmed that they will be delighted to see the ‘Tubbercurry Hordes’ descend on the Glorious Links at Enniscrone. The traditional format of the event will be maintained and it will be played as a Singles Stableford with the Players going out in Fourballs. To maintain the social aspect of the outing everybody attending will have dinner after the conclusion of their Round.

The cost this year is €60, which includes the Golf and the dinner payable on the day. For Tubbercurry Golf Club Members you will be able to book a slot through the club’s Booking System and any non-members who wish to play can contact John Gillespie at 087 2885980 to reserve their slot. The competition is open to any Members of Tubbercurry Golf Club and to any non-members who have any association with the area. The Perpetual Tubber Masters Trophy which was generously donated by Terry McCann to the society last year will be in new hands unless Joe Kilcoyne can defend the title he won last year. Looking forward to seeing all of the usual suspects and perhaps a few new faces on August 8 in Enniscrone.

Phoenix Players AGM

The Phoenix Players are having their AGM in St Brigid’s Hall on Thursday, July 21, at 8.30 p.m. All members are requested to attend and any new members are more than welcome. (Booking is not essential)

35th Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival

35th Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival returns for its 35th year from Saturday, August 6 – Wednesday, August 10. The launch of the festival takes place on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Mickey Macs.

Real Tubber FC summer camp.

Real Tubber FC summer camp is back from Tuesday, August 2, to Friday, August 5, daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The summer camp will take place at the South Sligo Community Park, Tubbercurry and is open to girls and boys aged six to 14 years. Cost per child is €60 and family discounts will be available.

Knocknashee Community Hub Annual Run

Knocknashee Community Hub annual Run in Memory of Vinny Healy will take place on Sunday, July 24. Registration of motorbikes and cars at 11 a.m. to depart at midday and tractor registration will take place at 12 and depart at 1 p.m. Departure and return point is the Knocknashee Community Hub. All proceeds will be donated to SHOU.T (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) and to contribute to the parish defibrillator fund.

Cloonacool Music Club

The Cloonacool Music Club is back performing weekly in the community centre on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. All musicians of all ages and audience members are most welcome. This session offers a great chance for young singers and musicians from all parts to come along and try out their material in a safe and encouraging space.

Public Area Enhancements for Tubbercurry

Sligo County Council have appointed consultants to develop public realm enhancements to bring significant regeneration to the town of Tubbercurry. You are invited to view early concept displays at a public exhibition at Teach Laighne/Library. Please come along to view and share your opinions.

Tubbercurry/Cloonacool Community Games

Tubbercurry/Cloonacool Community Games is back, after a gap of two years. A new committee needs to be formed if parents wish Tubbercurry/Cloonacool children to enter in the Community Games this year. Without volunteers willing to volunteer, the area will no longer be able to participate in the running, swimming/Art, football, soccer etc. If you wish to get involved or organise a new committee, please contact Enda O’Brien at 087 6824388 and he will be happy to provide the details. The files can be forwarded to an interested group of volunteers who wish to take on the organising duties.

Western Care Association

Western Care Association is seeking suitable applicants for the role of social care assistant in the Charlestown area to support a young man with autism living at home, to enjoy a full and meaningful life. If you are interested contact the HR department at hr@westerncare.com for further details.

Parish News

The parish newsletter is available on the parish website at tubbercurrycloonacool.com/newsletter/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/tubbercurrycloonacool.

Fr Vincent also contributes a night time prayer at 10 p.m. approximately. See facebook.com/vincentsherlock. Parishioners will pray the Rosary to mark the month of May in Tubbercurry Church.

Muintir na Tire Community Support Register for Cloonacool

Would you like to be included in your local Community Support Register? It will notify you of supports and services available in your area. Messages will be sent to those registered every two months, with updates ranging from detail of locally based skill services to health and well-being supports. The Muintir na Tire Community Support Register for Cloonacool is held by Cloonacool Text Alert. If you would like to register to receive updates on local services, contact Martin Gavigan 086 3885907 or John McIntyre 087 2864380.

Activities at the Family Resource Centre

Connect coffee morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FRC.

Thursday we host a Connect coffee morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Hello How Are You Campaign? We welcome all those who want to get out for a social cuppa, those who want to find out about the campaign and how to use it, those who need a listening ear or are feeling lonely or isolated and those who want to find out about supports available in the community.

Parent and Baby/Toddler Group meet in the centre every Monday 10.30 a.m. 12.30 p.m. No booking required. Queries welcome to 071 9186926.

Mid-Day Walkers

Mid-Day Walkers meet every Tuesday at Tubbercurry FRC at midday for a social walk followed by a cuppa. New walkers always welcome.

Tubbercurry Men’s Shed

Current Men’s Shed activities include art classes, Making Flower Boxes and the group is being joined by various Guest Speakers. The group is also planning a trip to Mayo Abbey, a Bee Keeping Course and much more. If interested in coming along to the shed and getting involved contact Pádraig at 087 0652023.

A welcome addition to the town from Tubbercurry Men’s Shed at Banada Abbey is the planter in the square. Tubbercurry Tidy Towns is very thankful to all involved.

Tubbercurry GAA Healthy Club

As part of Healthy club, Tubbercurry GAA is setting up a social walking group to provide their members with a healthy, safe and social environment. This will be done in association with Sligo Leader. So if you enjoy the outdoors and meeting up for a walk and talk in a relaxed and safe setting then this could be for you.

As part of this initiative Fitness Classes wll commence at Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry on Friday next, July 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will run for six weeks and the cost is €20 (this is part-funded by Tubbercurry GAA).

If you are interested, please get in touch with Reggie at 087 2276547 or Pat at 087 8182232.

Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen

Summer Sessions are back at the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. Our evening sessions and concerts take place on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. during the months of July and August. Sessions kick off on July 6 at 8.30 p.m. with a concert by Ceoltoirí Coleman.

For bookings or enquiries, phone 071 9182599 or see www.colemanirishmusic.com.