Around the Districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

Ballymote daycentre reopened on July 26th after 16 months closed. Staff and clients are delighted to be back

Catriona Bonner, Sligo Pride, Max O'Flynn, Chairperson, Sligo Pride, Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr. Arthur Gibbons, Darren McGough, Treasurer, Sligo Pride, Cllr. Declan Bree, Lou McGrath, Treasurer, Sligo Pride and Sinead Sexton, Sligo Pride at the raising of the Pride Flag outside City Hall to mark Sligo Pride Festival from August 2nd to 9th.

MANOR-HAMILTON

Confirmation Postponed

Following the recent increase in the numbers testing positive for Covid, the government, following on from public health advice it received, has stopped the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation in churches during August, as had been originally planned.

As a result of this decision, it is with regret that Cloonclare-Killasnett parish priest, Fr John Gilhooly has had to cancel the proposed administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation during August for all the young people in the parish due to receive the sacrament.

Fr Gilhooly will write to all parents whose children were due to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation, explaining the current situation, which is disappointing for all the children involved, as well as their parents and families.

It is hoped that the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation to the young people of the Cloonclare-Killasnett parish can take place as soon as possible after August.

Memorial Flowers

Rossinver Youth and Community Project will again be staging their dedicated Memorial Flowers on Lough Melvin ceremony on Sunday, August 15.

Over a number of years now this ceremony has proved to be a special remembrance one that commemorates the lives of many deeply loved family members. Each flower is hand-made and with a card supplied, and anyone can dedicate their individual flower.

A lit candle is laid in the centre of the flower before it is floated on the Lough Melvin in memory of those that have passed on or even for a friend who is going through hard times at the moment.

Flowers can be dedicated at €5 each by contacting the community centre in Rossinver (phone/fax 071 9832970) or online with Eventbrite. Posters are on view promoting the Memorial Flowers Lough Melvin ceremony with a QR code alongside the roads between Manorhamilton, Kiltyclogher, Rossinver, Belleek, Bundoran, and Kinlough.

Free Courses

Drumshanbo’s Further Education and Training Centre is located in the Enterprise Centre on the Hilly Road. It is providing free full-time adult education courses starting in September.

The free full-time adult education courses are run by the Mayo Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB). The courses that are being offered are QQI Level 5 courses in Business and Computers, Tourism with Business, Traditional Irish Music, and Health Nutrition and Food Science.

All, who would like more information on the adult education course should go to the course’s website vtosleitrim.ie, fetchcourses.ie, Facebook and Twitter @VTOSLeitrim, or email Seán Bailey at vtosleitrim@msletb.ie or call at 086 0624200.

Unwanted Clothes

An unwanted clothes collection in aid of Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Club will take place in the Bee Park Dressing Rooms on every Wednesday evening in August from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Clean dry clothes, household textiles, shoes in pairs, and bags will be accepted but pillows, duvets or cushions will not be accepted during the Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Club unwanted August clothes

collection.

All donations of unwanted clothes will be gratefully received. For further information on the Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Club unwanted August clothes collection, please contact Dermot at 086 1768533.

MCR

Playgroup enrolments

Playgroup enrolling now for September 2021. Open Monday to Friday 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free ECCE year and subvention available. TUSLA registered/qualified staff, fun-filled curriculum Aistear and Siolta programmes.

Purpose-built outdoor play area. Healthy snacks provided daily. Please call 071 9146512 for registration forms.

MCR Kids Lane Afterschool service, please call 071 9146512 for details and registration forms.

Summer camps

Due to Covid-19, there will be no summer camps this year.

Baby clinic

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the clinic is not being held at present. If you need to see a public health nurse in the meantime, please phone 071 9155100 ext. 5277 Monday to Friday between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. to arrange an appointment.

Active Age Group

The group are not meeting at the moment but hopefully they will be reconvening in September.

Summer closure

The centre will be closed from August 2 for two weeks for summer holidays.

RIVERSTOWN

Cemetery Mass

The annual Cemetery Mass will be held in Ballyrush graveyard on the Bank Holiday Monday, August 2, at midday.

JAMES MORRISON

On Saturday, July 31, Riverstown CCE are holding a concert at 8 p.m. in the Morrison Cottage, Riverstown to celebrate the James Morrison Festival for 2021. This will be preceded by a few tunes at the James Morrison Memorial monument in Drumfin at 6 p.m.

This event will feature Fergus Bogue and Anthony Kavanagh and the Tiernan family. All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to. For more information, please contact Pádraig at 087 6707329.

SUMMER SESSIONS

The Wednesday Summer Session at Coleman Music Centre will continue every Wednesday for the month of August at 8.30 p.m. Admission will be €10. Also this year new Lunchtime Concerts will take place on July 23, July 30, August 6 and August 13 at 1 p.m. with admission only €5. Booking is essential for all shows call 071 9182599. The Visitor Centre and Music Shop are open all year round, Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Telephone 071 9182599 or go to colemanirishmusic.com for more information.

STAY SAFE

SKREEN-DROMARD

Parish Mass Times

The following are the Mass times and church venues for Weekday and Weekend Masses in the Parishes of Skreen-Dromard and Templeboy for the week commencing Monday, August 2.

Parish of Skreen-Dromard: Tuesday, August 3, in Dromard Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, in Dromard Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, in Skreen Church at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, in Skreen Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, in Dromard Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 8, in Skreen Church at 11.30 a.m.

Parish of Templeboy: Monday, August 2, at 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 8, at 10 a.m. Cemetery Masses Shrine and Holy Well.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions re masse gatherings and to protect the health of everyone Mass will not be celebrated this year again in local Cemeteries/Holy Wells and Shrines.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the relatives and friends in the local area of Hugh Scanlon, late of Cloonakeemouge, Beltra, who died on July 26, 2021.