Around the Districts: Keash-Culfadda, Manorhamilton, Newtownmanor, Skreen-Dromard and Tubbercurry

KEASH-CULFADDA

Recent Death

We offer our sincere condolences to the Dwyer family, Carrowcrory, Keash on the death of Vera Dwyer (née Waldron). Vera was a wonderful woman, thought very highly of by anyone that knew her.

Condolences also to Sharon Brennan, Greenane and Hilda McDermott, Templevanny on the death of their mum Veronica McDermott, Derrymaquirk, Boyle.

We pray for both deceased to have the happiness of eternal peace.

NOTES

MANORHAMILTON

Lake Flower Event

Rossinver Youth and Community Project are hosting their annual Memorial Flower event on Lough Melvin on Sunday, August 15.

This event is held in memory of those passed on or even dedicated to friends or family going through hard times at the moment. If you would like to dedicate a flower to someone special to you, our community centre is open to callers or you can call into Traceys Barbers in Manorhamilton, Gilroys Spar Garrison, Donnas hairdressers Belleek, or the Ballagh Centre Rossinver. Alternatively, dedications can be purchased from our Eventbrite page titled Memorial Flowers. Each dedication card is €5 eac. It is placed on one of our handmade flowers, lit with a candle in the middle and floated on Lough Melvin to beautiful music. For more information please phone 071 9832970. We are attending Manorhamilton Farmers Market every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. up till the event if you would like to dedicate a card without going online.

All flowers will be lifted from the lake when the event is finished. Funds raised will go to help keep Rossinver Community Centre open.

New Bus Services

TFI (Transport For Ireland) Local Link has introduced an enhanced range of bus services in North Leitrim with a daily return service from Manorhamilton to Bundoran and Ballyshannon, departing at 10.15 a.m. and returning at 1.55 p.m. from Ballyshannon.

TFI has also introduced three Monday to Saturday bus services to Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon, departing from Manorhamilton at 9.10 a.m., 1.10 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. each day.

There is now a return bus service from Rossinver and Kiltyclogher to Manorhamilton on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The timetable for this service, which starts in Kinlough (Main Street) at 9.15 a.m. is – Organic Centre (Opposite Entrance) 9.30 a.m., Rossinver (Home Bar) 9.33 a.m., Kiltyclogher (Opposite Church) 9.45 a.m.; Manorhamilton (Our Lady’s Hospital) 10.03 a.m., Manorhamilton (Bus Stop) 10.05 p.m.

The return timetable for this service is – Manorhamilton Bus Stop 2.45 p.m., Manorhamilton (Our Lady’s Hospital) 2.47 p.m., Kiltyclogher Church 3.05 p.m., Rossinver Home Bar 3.16 p.m., Organic Centre Entrance 3.19 p.m., Kinlough (Main Street) 3.35 p.m.

Further information on the TFI Local Link bus services are available on the TFI website or on the Local Link Donegal website.

Joining Railway

Lurganboy’s Hannah Johnston has recently joined top Dublin side Railway Union Rugby Football Club.

The Railway Union women’s rugby team plays in the Women’s all-Ireland League. The other nine teams, beside Railway Union, in the Women’s all-Ireland League are Old Belvedere, Ballincollig, Suttonians, Blackrock College, Malone, Galwegians, U. L Bohemian, Cooke and Wicklow RFC.

Meantime, Railway Union first all-Ireland Women’s League game will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, when they play Blackrock College at Stradbrook in Dublin.

The Railway Union director of Rugby John Cronin in a message of welcome to Hannah on the club’s website, said ‘Hannah has been outstanding at Sligo, Connacht, and Ireland under-18 level and is exactly the type of athlete and person who will excel for us.’

District News

NEWTOWNMANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor.

Weekly Masses: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.

Liturgy for August: Reader – Gabrielle Fowley; Collectors – Thomas Healey and Martin Dolan; Altar Society – Patricia Dolan and Angela Loughlin.

Public Masses have resumed. Attendance is not to exceed 50 people. The same limit will apply to attendance at weddings and Funerals. Social distancing, hand sanitising, mask wearing, etc. will apply, as previously. It is very important that we all adhere to the Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

‘Sharon’s Memorial Fun Run/Walk 2021’

Our month of opportunity is now over. Thank you and well done to all who participated. All that remains to be done now is for those who wish/intend to donate to this year’s chosen charity, ‘The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’, to forward their donations to any of the individuals named below. Viz. Pat Dolan: 086 0608731; Geraldine Loughlin: 086 0566156; Maggie McLoughlin: 086 1782072; Anne Dolan: 086 2242828. The aim is to have all donations gathered in by the end of August, so that appropriate presentation can be made to ‘The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’ in early September.

Correspondence

SKREEN-DROMARD

Parish Mass Times

The following are the Mass times and church venues for Weekday and Weekend Masses in the Parishes of Skreen-Dromard and Templeboy for weeks commencing Monday, August 9, and 16th.

Parish of Skreen-Dromard:

Tuesday, August 10, in Skreen Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, in Skreen Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 12, in Dromard Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14, in Dromard Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, in Skreen Church at 11.30 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, in Dromard Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, in Skreen Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, in Dromard Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, in Skreen Church at 11.30 a.m. Parish of Templeboy:

Monday, August 9, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at 7 p.m. Friday, August 13, at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at 10 a.m. Monday, August 16, at 10 a.m. Friday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at 10 a.m.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Kilcullen family, Beltra on the recent death of their mother Eileen Kilcullen, late of Beltra, County Sligo.

TUBBERCURRY

AGM of Greenway Committee

A new committee comprising the following members was elected at the recent AGM; Peadar Conway, chairperson, Joe Corcoran, vice-chairperson (reappointed), Patricia McCann, secretary, Noel Johnson, treasurer (reappointed) and Pat McCarrick to the position of PR the meeting paid tribute to Pat McCarrick, outgoing chair of five years, for his leadership, dedication and hard work over his tenure as chair of the Greenway Committee. Pat extended his gratitude to the excellent support that he had received from the executive, members of the management board as well as the huge positivity for the Greenway from the broader community. The meeting was informed that it is hoped that Sligo County Council will conclude the planning application process in early 2022, that An Bord Pleanála will then review the application and the best-case scenario would be to start the development of the Greenway in 2023. The new committee is wished ever success in their work over the coming years.

Update N17 Knock to Collooney

The N17 Knock to Collooney (Atlantic Economic Corridor) Project is at Phase 2-Options Selection. The Project Office are currently concluding a process of final design checks and verifications on those shortlisted options with a view to making them available for public display/information. It is intended that these options will be published on n17knockcollooney.ie before August 20.

Tubbercurry GAA and CT Gaels Ladies’ Gaelic Football

Congratulations to the Tubbercurry Senior team who beat Eastern Harps over the bank holiday weekend in their league campaign to secure second place in their group.

CT Gaels under-14 girls also took to the field at the weekend against Eoghan Rua and won the county league title.

Well done to the CT Gaels members of the under-16 county squad who were crowned Connaught Champions in a decisive win over a formidable Roscommon side.

Wedding Celebrations

Warmest congratulations are extended to Laura Gannon and Patrick McGoldrick on the occasion of their wedding on Friday, July 30, in St John the Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry. Laura is the daughter of Dermot Gannon (chairperson of Tubbercurry GAA club) and Fiona Gannon (Murphy, Sandyhill, Charlestown). Partick is a Geevagh native.

Parish News

A webcam has been installed in the church in Tubbercurry and it is hoped to install a Webcam in St Michael’s Church, Cloonacool in the near future also. Mass can be viewed at mcnmediatv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-tubbercurry or at the new parish website, which is being developed at the moment:

tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam.

Rhue Cemetry Committee has not been in a position to organise the annual Mass at the cemetery due to Covid-19 restrictions, since 2019. The collection for the upkeep of the cemetery that is gathered during the celebration of Mass has not been possible for two years now. Donations can be made to Tubbercurry Credit Union, by contacting 071 9186297 or via email at info@tubbercurry.ie.

The committee wish to thank members of the community who have generously contributed to the upkeep fund already.

Training and Courses

Social media training in the use of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online meetings was provided during June and July by PPN/Sligo County Council. Recordings of this training is available, to follow at your own pace, at sligoppn.com.

‘Hidden Histories’ at the Forest Trail

A geophysical survey is being carried out on the Moated Site area of the Forest Trail up until August 13. Meanwhile, our local donkey heros Molly and Ned are on staycation with the sheep till the excavation is complete.

Work to extend the trail by approximately 1km will begin shortly. This addition to the trail will provide users with extra options to enjoy.

National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week will run from August 16 to August 21 in Tubbercurry.

Local activities are planned for young and old during this week to raise an awareness and appreciation of the heritage on our doorsteps. Details of events will be provided next week. Keep a look out also for heritage activities that will be taking place throughout the county.

Knocknashee Trail ‘4th in the World’

In a recent travel article in the Irish Independent, Knocknashee Trail was nominated the fourth best walk in the world. Sligo County was cited in this article as being ‘stuffed with wicked walks’ (wicked meaning wonderful).

The Achonry Mullinabeena community are looking forward to welcoming back Dr Dirk Brandherm and Dr Linda Boutoille of Queens University Belfast to co-ordinate another community dig at Knocknashee, the dig will last for two weeks, starting Monday, August 9.

Notes

