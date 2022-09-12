Around the districts: Gurteen to Newtownmanor

GURTEEN

Recent death

The death took place on September 7 at North West Hospice, Sligo of John Duffy, Carrowntemple, Gurteen. His untimely passing at forty five years of age was received with great sadness in the community and beyond. He had cerebal palsy all his life but lived life to the full and was most popular with all he had come in contact with. He attended Annaghmore National School and was a great favourite with pupils and teachers there – going then to Cloonamahon Day Centre where he settled in and was so well liked by staff and residents. His remains reposed at O’Dowds Funeral Home, Gurteen on Thursday evening and were removed from his home on Friday afternoon to St Patrick’s Church, Gurteen for Mass of the Resurrection celebrated by parish priest Fr Joe Caulfield assisted by Fr John Carroll, Sligo with burial afterwards in Carrowntemple Cemetery. Sincere sympathy is extended to his parents Frank and Mary, brothers and sisters – Owen, Sharon, Francis, Peter, Brian and Maria, who looked after John so well, also his nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, friends and staff in Cloonamahon Centre and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Late Patsy Kellegher

The death took place on September 5 at Bailey’s Nursing Home, of Patsy Kellegher, Kilshavley, Gurteen. A nurse and Ward sister at Sligo Regional Hospital and afterwards at Ballymote Nursing Unit she was renowned for her kindness and excellent nursing skills and will be sadly missed by all the many people that knew her. She is survived by her husband Ted, daughter Mary, sons Seán and Tadgh, grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters and brothers and a wide circle of friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended, May Patsy rest in peace.

Cemetery Mass

The Cemetery Mass in Carrentemple will be celebrated next Sunday, September 18, at 6 p.m.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Siobhán and Emmet Cooney, Gurteen on the birth on September 8 of a baby daughter Maria – a sister to Anna and Brendan.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Friday night in Gurteen Hall at 8 p.m. – jackpot is now €2,800 and the lotto raffle is now €200. also super 50/50/split. Bingo has returned fully indoors from last Friday night. Support is greatly appreciated.

Gurteen Celtic

The winners of the €50 this week was Séamus O’Hara, Cuilmore, Gurteen – numbers drawn were 14, 15, 16 and 25 the jackpot was not won and the lotto is now €10,800. Next draw will take place on Sunday night in Crossbar, Gurteen. Support for the club is greatly appreciated.

Eastern Harps

The 50/50 draw last week of €616 was won by Richard Cheevers, Edgesworth, Co. Longford. Support is greatly appreciated by the club.

Culfadda fun walk

After two-year break Culfadda Hospice Walk takes place this Sunday, September 18. Registration at 12.30 p.m. at the community centre and walk starts at 1 p.m. Sponsor cards available from Margaret McGowan. Christy Kielty. Seán Connolly or Kieran McGill at 087 1676180.

Pipe classes

There will be uileann pipe lessons in Coleman Music Centre with Leonard Barry for seven to 17-year-olds beginning Tuesday, September 20, at 5 p.m. Uileann pipes are available and beginners are welcome. Telephone Rebekah at 083 0826207 or email musicgenerationsligo@msletb.ie.

Coleman Music School

Music classes resume this week in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen with a large selection of classes. See full list on Facebook page ‘Michael Coleman Centre’ or from 071 9182599. Term of seven weeks costs €70 payable before start of term.

Yoga

Autumn yoga at Coleman Centre every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Relaxing gentle flow session with Sarah. Bring own mat please. To book, contact 083 0618006.

Killoran Festival

The Paddy Killoran Festival will take place this weekend from September 16 to 18. The concert on Saturday night, September 17, will be shared with the North West Hospice.

MANOR-HAMILTON

STOP Odd Socks and AGM

The 2022 North West STOP annual general meeting will take place in the community centre, Drumkeerin on Friday night, September 23, at 7.30 p.m.

Everybody is welcome to attend. All, who will be attending are asked to please confirm your attendance by Wednesday, September 21, if possible. A cheque presentation ceremony will take place just before the AGM gets under way at 7.30 p.m.

Regarding the cheque presentation ceremony from all the outstanding and voluntary fundraisers, North West STOP requests that “anyone who has raised funds for us this year and has not had the chance to attend a cheque presentation with us is welcome to join us from 7.30 p.m. ‘Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines at this time. Light refreshments will be served on the evening.” Meanwhile, North West STOP has scheduled its annual Odd Socks Day for Friday, October 14.

However, all who wish to participate in the North West STOP Odd Socks Day fundraiser can do so on any day between Monday, October 10, and Sunday, October 16, if Friday, October 14, is a suitable day for them to do so.

North West STOP appeals to everyone to‘please help us make it (Odd Socks Day) a success this year by getting your workplace involved or by sharing (the Odd Socks Day fundraising event) with friends and colleagues. A fundraising pack is available from North West STOP by phoning 071 0856070 or by contacting Oddsocks4stop@gmail.com.

Apple Day

Leitrim’s National Organic Centre in Rossinver is inviting everyone to ‘join us for our Apple Day and Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 25, from midday to 4 p.m.

“We have a bustling market and all the seasonal sights and smells that make up our famous and free event. We will have talks and tours from the apple experts, with craft demos and apple pressing. Enjoy guests Eagles Flying joining us on the day. ‘There will be plenty for the family to enjoy, plus all things apple on the menu of the Grass Roof Café. There will be all the seasonal sights and smells that make up the famous free event. The public will get a chance to join a talk or tour from the apple and biodiversity experts, with apple pressing and tasting.

“There will be a buzz of craftsmen and women showing some of their skills including basket weaving and wood turning.”

Boxing Training

Manorhamilton Seán McDermott Boxing Club has started training for the new season and the club invites all members to attend, while new members will also be most welcome.

Training for the Seán McDermott Boxing Club members takes place upstairs in the Bee Park Community Centre’s Boxing Hall. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings training for club members take place between 6.25 p.m. and 7.45 p.m.

Junior Seán McDermott Boxing Club members train from 6.55 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. All new members who wish to join the club should come to training on any evening that members train in the Bee Park Community Centre’s Boxing Hall.

Earlier Deadline

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy at pjleddy@yahoo.com by 10 a.m. at the latest on Thursday morning, September 15.

MCR

Community Employment

Positions are currently available for School Age Childcare Assistants and Kitchen Technician with MCR Kids Lane Afterschool Service, MCR Community Centre, Mail Coach Road, Sligo.

Community Employment offers people who are long-term unemployed the opportunity of part-timework placements in local communities with the aim to providing valuable experience, skills, and training to guide and prepare them for future employment.

No experience is necessary. Non-Accredited and Accredited training will be provided including QQI Level 5 Certificate in Early Learning and Care/QQI Level 4 Certificate in HACCP Food Safety and Hygiene.

To avail of this opportunity, you must be 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more.

You can expect to see an increase in your social welfare payment of €22.50 per week. You are also entitled to take up paid part-time work during your CE work placement.

For more information: Please contact CE Supervisor Pamela at 071 9146512/089 4689040.

MCR Kids Lane

Open Monday to Friday 9.30 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. Free ECCE year and subvention available TUSLA registered/qualified staff, fun filled curriculum, Aistear and Siolta programmes. Purpose-built outdoor play area. Healthy snacks provided daily Please call 071 9146512 for Registration Forms and further information.

Mcr Kids Lane Afterschool Service. We are open Monday to Friday from 1.30 to 5.20 p.m. Please call 071 9146512 for details and registration forms.

Baby Clinic

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the clinic is not being held at present.

If you need to see a Public Health Nurse in the meantime please phone 071 9155100 ext 5277 Monday to Friday between 9.30 and 10.30 a.m. to arrange an appointment.

Active Age Group

The group meets on Tuesdays mornings at 11 a.m.

Aikido

Training is on Mondays and Thursday at 7 p.m.

Karate

Training is on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Contact Jason at 086 1264502.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Training and development

Are you looking to upskill or reskill, or learn a new skill? MSLETB BTEI are running free part-time classes across Sligo, staring in September. QQI Level 3-6 Courses in the areas of Healthcare, childcare, Special Needs Assistant, Office Administration, Social Media and Podcasting, ICT Computers, Digital Photography, and Craft.

For more information visit fetchcourses.ie or contact Emma Gray or Paula Dufficy in the BTEI Office Sligo at 1800 100 100. BTEI Sligo are also currently accepting expressions of interest for future courses MOS – Microsoft Word and Excel, Horticulture, Applied Social Skills, Intellectual Disability Practice and Level 6 Healthcare.

Sligo Scouts

2/3/10 th Sligo (town) Scout Group would like to hear from interested adults who would like to volunteer as an adult leader with our Scout Group.

Please contact Joe Doherty at 087 2067474 or email 2ndsligoscouts@gmail.com.

Dreamchasers Childcare

Dreamchasers Childcare Pre-School and After School Full Service resumes this week and a big welcome to all the children returning to the service and a special welcome to all the new children attending for the first time this year. All Parents are asked to exercise caution when driving in the area when on drop off and pick up, as these times are extremely busy. Limited spaces are now available for Preschool for this coming September. Free Preschool Places on the ECCE and Qualifying Supports such as the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 Mobile 086 4424093 for further information.

Pendant Alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is now free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Work Experience Opportunity

Community Employment is a great option for those on a lower social welfare rate as it involves rising of payment on to the increased CE rate, while providing work experience/training for 19.5 hours a week. If you have been in receipt of DSP Payment of any amount, however small, for the last 12 months, you could be eligible to join our Community Employment (CE) programme. Community Employment vacancies are currently available for School Age Care (Afternoons), General Operatives and Kitchen Assistant (Afternoons), Caretakers (Evenings and Weekends). No Experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Astro Pitch

We now have limited evenings, daytime and weekend availability on our outdoor Astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses.

Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notice

Change of Mass Time/Place: Fr Paul will be away this weekend Saturday, September 17t/Sunday, September 18. Parish priest Fr Tom Mannion, Ballinaglera, will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m., this Sunday, September 18, in St Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for the whole parish. Please note that there will be no Saturday Vigil Mass in Killargue or Sunday morning Mass in Newtownmanor or Dromahair, this weekend.

Sligo Rivers Trust Information Evening

A public meeting will be held in the Sligo Park Hotel, Pearse Road, Sligo to explore the formation of a Rivers Trust in Sligo to protect the water quality of Lough Gill and the wider Sligo Bay area. Open to all interested parties this public meeting is next Tuesday, September 20, commencing at 7 p.m.

Baroque Music Festival

The 27th Sligo Baroque Music Festival, coming up over the weekend of Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25, will once again provide the City of Sligo and the surrounding counties with another wonderful opportunity to hear Baroque Music of the highest calibre. The festival, a distinctive feature in Sligo’s musical calendar, has been running since 1995 without a break. This year’s programme devised once again by the Festival’s Director, Nicola Clearly, offers a weekend packed with musical gems, many of which will never previously have been heard in Ireland. Continuing in similar vein to last year, there will be 11 events spread across several different Sligo venues, showcasing the best of the City of Sligo and presenting numerous Irish and International musicians to the people of Sligo and beyond.

The overall musical programme, devised around the theme of the elements of nature promises a weekend of celebration and joy, bringing treasures of Baroque music to Sligo City and community.

Ticket prices for each event range between €7 – €20. As much of the enjoyment of a festival comes from attending several events, discounts are offered for multiple purchases: Book all 10 paid events (full price €134) for only €110 – a discount of 15 per cent. Get 10 per cent off when booking four or more tickets for any event or events. With the support of Music Generation, tickets to all events are for only €5 each to under-18s. Please note that tickets will not be sold at these venues: St John’s Cathedral, Presbyterian Church, Calry Church, but can be booked online until the start of the event. While several of the events are free of charge, all tickets can be booked via the Model, Sligo.

Full details of the festival programme are available on the website sligobaroquefestival.com.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk or call 087 3361561 or 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Thank you.