Around the districts: Enniscrone/Kilglass to Skreen/Dromard

Notes

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

Our office has re-opened with a new Covid Policy, and we are able to provide support and services again. Please contact 096 37444 between 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for more information. We are available for photocopying, printing etc., pre-booking is advised.

Living Well is a programme for adults with long term health conditions. This is a free online group programme, delivered over six workshops. It is delivered by trained leaders, most of whom are living with a long-term health condition. You will develop self-management skills and confidence to live well with your health conditions. To book your place or for more information, please contact Helen at 087 3004307.

Enniscrone Men’s Shed

Enniscone Men’s Shed is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. new members are always welcome. Anyone looking to make orders please contact Shane at 085 1924219.

Due to timber shortages, there is a four to six-week waiting list once orders are placed. We will be holding are annual church gate collection on June 4 and five we will be located at Enniscrone Church Kilglass Church and Castleconnor Church on both days.

The Shed will be holding an annual Shed forum this following Thursday, May 19, this will be the first time Sligo Sheds have met in person since covid and a good day is promised.

To find out more about the shed and what the shed offers please call into the family

Resource Centre in Enniscrone and please ask for Gregory or Shane or call them at 09637444.

Condolences

Our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of James (Jim) Kelly of seven Nephin Drive, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo and Foxham Road, Islington, London. James (Jim) beloved husband of Annie (Burke) and loving father of Christine (Enniscrone), Shirleyann (Enniscrone), Robert (Cork City) and Siobhán (Enniscrone). Sadly, missed by his wife, son, daughters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives his neighbour Wendy in London. May he rest in peace.

Enniscrone Show

The annual Enniscrone Show returns on Sunday, July 3, at Castleconnor Sports Complex.

Fun day out for all the family.

Schedules will be available on our website enniscroneshow.ie.

Music on the day by Gerry Guthrie and Gavin Gribben.

Heat for the all-Ireland jiving competition show queen crowned on the day.Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on July 3.

History in the making

Jonathan Ruane of Castleconnor has become the first County Sligo person ever to reach the summit of Mount Everest. He is a former student of St Muredach’s College.

Congratulations

Stephen Doyle, of the Bruised Apple Theatre Company, recently previewed his deeply moving and powerful one-man-show ‘In the Wake of Suicide’ in the intimate setting of the Appleloft in Easkey.

Following much research, Stephen felt compelled to write this play in response to the need he identified to begin a discussion about the subject of suicide, focusing on the devastating effects the loss of a loved one can have.

Stephen’s outstanding performance gained hugely positive feedback from his audience, with raving reviews provided by representatives for the Samaritans, Cycle Against Suicide and Darkness into Light, to name a few.

The play will be launched nationwide with upcoming dates to be announced, including Ballina Arts Centre in September.

Congratulations to Stephen for his achievements in bringing his play to fruition and tackling this very pertinent and difficult subject.

Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games

We plan to host athletics events Sunday, May 29, venue to be confirmed.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA CLUB

The 2022 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp takes place from July 25 to July 29 at Enniscrone-Kilglass pitch. Registration is now open. at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Blotto Results

No winner. Numbers drawn; 20, 27, 31. €25 winners were John Gilmartin, Seán Sweeney, Declan Hughes, Cathal Mullaney. Next week’s jackpot is €5,200. Draw takes place in the Pilot Bar, on Sunday, May 29.

Tickets can be purchased at lottoraiser.ie/EnniscroneCFC.

Stokane NS

We are delighted to have been able to participate in Peace Proms again this year.

Peace Proms gives primary school children the opportunity to sing with a choir of up to 3,500 children, perform with a full symphony youth orchestra (Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland), work with leading professional conductors, perform at premier music venues, develop vocal technique, presentation and performance, experience a variety of musical styles and genres.

The pupils have been practising their songs and dance moves since Christmas and have participated in two video zoom calls with Greg Beardsell the conductor of the CBOI who gave wonderful feedback and encouragement.

All of their hard work culminated in 15 of our students participating the live Peace Proms concert held in the Helix on Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m. Some of our parents were able to attend the concert on the day which was amazing by all accounts.

It is fantastic for the pupils to have the experience of participating in a professional concert with a live orchestra and they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Castleconnor Community Alert

Many thanks to all the groups and everyone again this year who assisted in the National Spring Clean to help keep Castleconnor rubbish free.

Congratulations to the winners of the hamper courtesy of Muintir na Tire, Emma and Ciara.

There will be a Property Marking day on, Tue 24/5.11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Enniscrone Pier.

Bring along property like Trailers Boat engines Bikes, etc.

Enquires to Enniscrone Garda Station. Garda mobile number: 086 8578263.

Castleconnor GAA

Castleconnor Cúl Camp returns for 2022 and will run from the 18th to July 22, to book, please visit the following link: kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

Castleconnor Community Centre

Castleconnor Community Council held its AGM last night Monday, May 16, and the following were the elected officers for 2022/2023.

Chair: Micheál Jones, Vice-chairperson: Bernie Finlay, secretary: Michelle Foody, Vice-secretary: Emer Gordon, treasurer: Enda Geoghegan, Vice-treasurer: Marie Somerville; PRO: Tom Tuffy.

Castleconnor Community Games

Our track and field day is on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Castleconnor GAA grounds. Events will. start at 2 p.m.. It promises to be a great afternoon of fun for all the family.

Admission on the day is €10 per family.

GURTEEN

Mass in cemetery

The annual Mass in Killaraght New Cemetery will be held on Sunday, June 5, at 9.30 a.m. – Pentecost Sunday.

Accord

Accord Catholic Marriage service is currently recruiting people to facilitate on their Marriage preparement programmes, to support couples preparing for marriage. Accord wishes to to hear from you if interested in training as a Facilitator with them. Contact Aishling at 01 5053112.

Gurteen Celtic

The Gurteen Celtic jackpot was not won on Sunday night, May 8 – €50 was won by Marie Killoran, Ballyfahy. Next Sunday the jackpot will be €9,100. Support greatly appreciated for the club.

Eastern Harps Draw

The Eastern Harps 50/50 draw of €568 on Monday, May 16, was won by Austin McDermott, Ballinafad.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Friday night in Gurteen Hall at 8 p.m. – jackpot is now €2,400 and the lotto raffle is now €650.Support is greatly appreciated.

Summer camp

Martin Mulligan and his brother Ronan and Kelly Coleman will run an activity based summer Camp in Gurteen Hall from July 4– July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. for ages five to 12, featuring team building, activities, sports, dance, gymnastics and arts crafts. Please expess interest to 083 2099049 or via summercampgurteen@gmail.com.

KEASH/CULFADDA

Recent deathS

We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of:

Maureen Cooney née Dolan, Glen Road, Knocknarea, Co. Sligo (mother of Helen Lynch, Broher), who died recently

Mae Forkin, Derrinabruck West, Cloontia, Ballymote (mother of Mary Geraldine Mullen, Dernaskeagh) who died recently.

John Darnbouragh, Manchester, England, who died recently (brother-in-law of Agnes Perry, Carnacreeva).

Fr Roger McDonagh, Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly of Gurteen. Fr Roger served as curate of our parish, attached to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Culfadda between the years 1989 and 1993.

Maryellen Lemkensmith, who died in the USA (sister of Steve Lemken, Rooskeybeg, Culfadda).

Pat Nash, who died in Manchester (husband of Helen Ward, Bearlough and brother-in-law of Pat Ward, Knockoconnor),

Recent Baptisms

Congratulations to the O’Gara family on the recent baptism of Ava Rose O’Gara, Cloonshanbally, who was Baptised recently in Our Lady of the Rosary Church. We congratulate in particular her parents Michelle and Cíaran.

Congratulations to Tadhg Thomas Donnelly, Meenmore, who was Baptised recently in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Culfadda. We congratulate also her parents Lorrena and David, and her sister Ella.

Congratulations to Ellen Kate McManemy, Carrowreagh, who was Baptised recently in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Culfadda. We congratulate her parents Barbara and Enda, her sisters, Éabha Rose and Esmé Teresa and all her family.

Recent Marriages

We congratulate Scott Dwyer (son of Jane Dwyer, Culfadda, and the late Noel Dywer RIP) and Lisa Mullen, Sligo, who were married in our Lady of the Rosary Church, Culfadda recently.

We also congratulate Rebecca Hannon (daughter of Eileen and Paddy Hannon, Battlefield) and Gerry Finn, Ballymote, who were married in our Lady of the Rosary Church, Culfadda recently.

We congratulate Brendan Feely (son of Kathleen and Gerry, Fallougher) and Anna Bermingham, Charlestown, who were married in St James Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo, and also Ian McDermott (son of Rita and Vincent McDermott, Larkhill) and Laura Irwin, Coolbock, Riverstown, who were married in the Church of the Sacred heart, Riverstown. We wish them many years of happiness and success together.

Culfadda Community Centre

Before work commences on the new extension to the existing hall we are hoping someone may be interested in doing a project on the history of the hall from its original build as a church through to the modern day.

Please get in contact if you know of anyone who may have done a project of this type before or if anyone would be interested in doing so before the structure changes completely.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s in the secondary school that is now Corran College the building construction classes had projects to do on local buildings for the Leaving Cert.

It would be amazing if anyone had a recollection of our hall being one of those projects, it’s a long shot but who knows.., it was also part of the project to build a scale model of the building in question, one could be in an attic somewhere.

Looking forward to feedback.

Contact us on Facebook, or call or WhatsApp 087 9932160.

First Holy Communion – Congratulations

Congratulations to the children of Keash and Culfadda National Schools, who received their First Holy Communion in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church recently. Well done to all involved.

Retirement Function

The board of management of Culfadda National School would like to make a presentation to former principal Bernadette Dwyer on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. in Culfadda National School. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tea or coffee and light refreshments will be available.

SKREEN/DROMARD

Social Dance

The May Social Dance in the community centre Skreen will he held on Saturday, May 28. Music for dancing will be provided by John Molloy from 9 p.m. Everyone welcome to come along and enjoy the night.

Class cancellation

The Skreen-Dromard Community Care-Active Retirement Group Movement to Music Class on this Wednesday, May 25, is cancelled but will resume as usual on Wednesday, June 1, from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the community centre Skreen.

Art exhibition

Best wishes are extended to Pauline Diamond, who will be exhibiting some of her Paintings at the National Art Exhibition in Trim, Co. Meath, on May 25.

Beltra Country Market

Beltra County Market will host an Indian/Indonesian Cookery Demonstration and tasting with Chitra on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

This will take place in Beltra Hall and everyone is welcome.

Garda retirement

Congratulations to Garda John McGuinness on his Retirement from Skreen Garda Station. Good wishes for a long and happy retirement are extended to him.