Around the Districts: Enniscrone, Merville and Skreen-Dromard

ENNISCRONE

Local Notes

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are happy to announce that our office has re-opened with a new Covid policy and we are providing support and services. Please contact 096 37444 between 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for more information. We are available for photocopying, printing etc., pre-booking is advised. The following services and classes are available:

Family Support Service (Monday to Thursday). Contact Heather Reddington: 087 2506773, email h.reddington@westsligofrc.ie.

Brief Intervention Therapy for adults experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last 8-10 weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

Brief Intervention Therapy for young people: for children and young people, 10 to 18 years, for those experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last 6-8 weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists to work with each individual young person. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

MSLETB

Wednesdays morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Introduction to computers and digital media.

Thursdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. gardening for beginners.

For more information, please contact Mary Morrisey at 087 7876905/096 71652 or WSFRC at 096 37444.

‘Buggy Buddies’

Bring your babies/kiddies and buggies for a scenic walk around Enniscrone every Wednesday morning. Meet other parents, friends. Call into the WSFRC for a cuppa and a natter, for more information please call 096 37444/087 2409824.

Digital Skills for Citizens

Interested in learning how to do basic tasks on the internet?

Training classes will include the following:

- An introduction to the

internet.

- How to use websites: Met Eireann, RTÉ, Ocean Fm etc.

- How to keep in touch with family and friends on Skype, WhatsApp and Viber.

- How to tax your car online and how to do online banking, online shopping, etc.

- How to send and receive emails

This free 10-hour course will take place over five two-hourly sessions in centres across Co. Sligo from September 2021.

The course is available in community centres in Sligo town, Tubbercurry, Collooney, Enniscrone, Dromore West, Coleman Centre or a venue that suits.

To register for a training session at a centre near you or to register a centre for funding to hold a training session, contact Paula at 071 9141155 for further Information or West Sligo Family Resource Centre at 096 37444 or 087 3329392.

Gardening programme

Every Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., we are hoping to get a sensory garden up and going. This is an MSLETB Level 3, you may not want to do an exam in this but please come along and learn lots about container gardening etc and you could be part of getting this sensory garden up and going. For more information call 096 37444.

The Men’s Shed

The Enniscrone Men’s Shed is meeting up again at the shed. If any men would be interested in joining us, we could really use your help. If you would like to lend a hand or just meet up for a cuppa or chat please call Gregory at 087 3329392 or Shane at 085 1924219.

Condolences

Sincere sympathy to the McGrath family on the death of Dermot McGrath, Main Street, Enniscrone, and formerly of Crossroads, Kilbannon, Tuam, Galway. Dermot is predeceased by his wife Maureen and will be sadly missed by his son Noel, brother Paddy Ballinrobe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Sincere sympathy to the Regan family, Quigaboy, Ennniscrone on the death of Peter Regan, formerly of Keadue and Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peter will be sadly missed by his Wife Mary, sons Peter and Greg, daughter Michelle, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law Rosaleen and Tara, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Sincere sympathy to the Rafter family on the death of Noel Rafter, Sydney Australia and late of Carragarry, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. Noel will be sadly missed by his wife, Margaret, daughter Alison and Son Séamus, daughter-in-law Rebecca, son-in-law, Matthew and grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Sincere sympathy to the Hanley family on the death of PJ Hanley Carns, Culleens, predeceased by his wife Josephine and son Damien PJ will be sadly missed by his sons Michael, Padraic and Paul, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, brothers Michael and Theo, sister Mary, brother-in-law. sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Kilglass/Enniscrone Parish

Parish priest Fr Gerry O’Hora can be contacted at 096 36191 or 087 7614971 or priest-in-residence Canon George McHale at 096 36191 or 087 2945770. Parish email kilglass-enniscrone@killaladiocese.org. Garda mobile: 086 8578263.

Witness Appeal

Gardaí from Enniscrone are appealing for witnesses to an alleged burglary that occurred in the early hours of September 11. This incident occurred at a roadside property in the Lacken area of Enniscrone.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact Enniscrone Gardaí at 096 36103, Ballymote Garda Station at 071 9189500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Kilglass Enniscrone United Football Club

It was with great sadness that the club learned of the passing of Peter Regan Snr yesterday, father of club chairman Peter and senior player Greg. Our thoughts are with Peter’s wife Mary, his sons Peter and Greg and daughter Michelle and indeed all of his extended family. As a mark of respect the club has asked for a cancellation of all games this weekend and the relevant leagues have kindly granted this.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA

The club extends its sympathies to the Regan family, Quigaboy, on the sad passing of Peter Regan.

Peter’s sons, Greg and Peter, are involved in a variety of roles with the club both in playing and coaching capacities.

Ewac Enniscrone

Enniscrone Women Activities Club. Our objectives: To offer a place for women to meet, make new friends and learn new skills. Through skill sharing, opening new opportunities for women, who would normally not have these, through lack of money and/or suitable public transport, etc. To work together towards a future where women can improve and maintain their health and well-being by participating in our commun.ity.

A club for women, run by women, we craft, chat, share skills, go on the occasional outing, and basically have fun.

They also sell their crafts on the street outside their premises.

To join this club, please email enniscroneewac@gmail.com.

MERVILLE CENTRE

PENDANT ALARMS

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. Equipment funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is now free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

Fancy a rewarding career in afterschool childcare? If you have been in receipt of a DEASP payment for the last 12 months, you could be eligible to join our Community Employment (CE) Programme, with the opportunity to train and work with our award-winning Dreamchasers Childcare Service.

Community Employment (CE) Vacancies also available for Night time and Weekend Caretakers, Housekeeping and General Operatives. Call 071 9150029 for further information

NW Simon Community 13th annual Sleep Out

On Friday, October 1, NW Simon Community are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the virtual Sleep Out.

Anyone can sign up to take part, including families, workmates, students, teams, clubs, schools at home and abroad. Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie the homeless charity is heavily reliant on donations to fund its services. You can make a difference locally. Please support.

ASTRO PITCH

We now have daytime and weekend availability on our outdoor astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses. Slots also avilable at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

COVID-19

Remember wash hands. Wear a mask outside your home in crowded areas. Keep social distancing. With Covid restrictions, please keep an eye out particularly for Elderly neighbours and those living alone at this time. Stay safe by watching out for all in Our Community. Follow our social media pages for up-to-date community supports and information.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Parish Mass Times

The following are the Mass times and church venues for Weekday and Weekend Masses in the Parishes of Skreen-Dromard and Templeboy for weeks commencing Monday, September 20, Also included are the details re Sacrament of First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion for children from Ballinlig and High Park National Schools. Parish of Skreen-Dromard

Monday, September 20, at 10 a.m. in Dromard.

Monday, September 20, at 7 p.m. in Skreen (Sacrament of First Reconciliation) Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. in Skreen (Sacrament of First Reconciliation) Tuesday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in Skreen.

Saturday, September 25, at 11.30 a.m. in Skreen – First Holy Communion

Saturday, September 25, at 7 p.m. in Dromard.

Sunday, September 26, at 11.30 a.m. in Skreen – First Holy Communion

Sunday, September 26, at 1.30 p.m. in Skreen – First Holy Communion

Parish of Templeboy

Friday, September 24, at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at 10 a.m.

Tireragh CCE

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the local traditional music organisation or wishing to learn a new instrument is invited to become a member of the Tireragh CCE Group. Membership is open to all ages. New and existing members very welcome. For further information or queries, contact 086 8765545. All Comhaltas events follow public health guidelines ans online classes will also be available.

Memorial Bench

A memorial bench has been erected and blessed at Derk Dromard in memory of the six local young men who lost their lives at sea – Edward Bertie Neary (40 years), Thomas Flynn (37 years), Thomas Battle (20 years), Muredach Foley (19 years), Michael Kilcullen (21 years) and Martin Kilcullen (19 years).

Fr Micheál Gilroy is thanked for his time at the Blessing Ceremony and his kind words. Local residents in the Derk area are also thanked for giving the permission to allow the Bench to be erected in its resting place. Anyone who would like to make a donation please donate to the RNLI or the Coast Guard Organisation or to a charity of ones choice.

Maye School of Speech and Drama

The Maye School of Speech and Drama reopens in the community centre Skreen on Tuesday, September 21, from 5.15 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Booking is essential. Suitable for children ages four to 12 years. Fir further details or to book contact Jacinta Gormley at 087 2210845 or via email on mayeschooldrama@gmail.com.

Skreen-Dromard Beltra Community First Responders

The Skreen-Dromard Beltra Community First Responders will be launching as a National Ambulance Service CFR Group this September. Thanks to the generous donations to date two Defibrillators and Cabinets have been purchased and installed in the parish.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to TJ Keaveney and the Keaveney family, Leekfield, Skreen, Michael Keaveney and Keaveney family, County Kildare, Marie Vining and the Vining family, England and Ciaran Keaveney, Deerpark, Skreen, on the recent death of their brother Declan Keaveney, late of Carnaree, Dromard.

Sympathy is also extended to his aunt-in-law Maureen Keaveney, Brocagh, Dromard and to his many relatives and friends in the local area.