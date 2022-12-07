Around the districts: Enniscrone-Kilglass and Manorhamilton

KILGLASS-ENNISCRONE

Notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements? if so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Friday or call 096 37444 or email enniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are running a food appeal for St Vincent de Paul again this year, we are giving a list of what is most needed, tea, Sugar, coffee, Hot Chocolate, Weetabix, Cherrios, Shreddies, Apple/Orange juice. Tins of Salmon, Tuna, Corn, Spaghetti Hoops. Jars of Curry Pasta Sweet and Sour Sauce, Packs of Noodles and Soup. Deodorant, Shampoo and Conditioner, Toothpaste, Shower Gel, Washing Powder/Liquid. Please drop your items to us at the Family Resource Center before December 18, and Please donate what you can.

West Sligo Athletic’s Club

Clear the Christmas cobwebs with a 5K or 3K fun run on Enniscrone Beach. €10 adult, €5 child/youth, or €20 per family. Hot chocolate and spot prizes at the finish. Register on the morning. Fundraiser for West Sligo AC.

New Year’s Day Swim

Finally, we will be hosting our annual New Year’s Day swim after a long time away. We will have more details closer to the time but get the cobwebs off your swimming gear as we are back.

We will be erecting the Christmas trees in the village in the coming weeks and look forward to the magic and joy they bring everyone.

Saint Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal

This year due to a number of issues St Vincent de Paul are in great need of donations of food and toiletries. (Full list of items is available on Kilglass Enniscrone Parish Facebook page and on church notice boards. Boxes for donations are now in Kilglass and Enniscrone Churches and are available in local shops and businesses. Please donate whatever you can afford, to help those less fortunate this Christmas. Money donations can still also be made locally. All items donated locally go to local families. Any queries contact kilennisparish@gmail.com.

Congrats

Congratulations to Clodagh Gill and Darragh Mulrooney have both been selected to represent Ireland (under-17). They will travel to Perth in Scotland as part of a six strong ladies’ team and men’s team on January 14. Clodagh and Darragh won individual silver at the all-Ireland cross country thus earning their selections. We wish them both the very best of luck.

Concert

Killeenduff National School are having their Christmas concert on December 15 at 7.30 p.m. in the school. Raffle prizes on the night, all welcome to attend and join in the festivities.

Easkey Carol Service

Carol Service in St Anne’s Church Easkey Sunday, December 11, at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Market

One week to go. Next Sunday, Easkey Christmas Market returns with over 40 amazing stalls from local craftsmen and craftswomen. There will be candy floss, bbq, tea and coffee and a bumper raffle with over 40 prizes; each donated by our stall holders, including a hamper valued at €150. Hope to see you all there.

Tireragh CCE Christmas Concert

Tireragh CCÉ Christmas Concert of music, song and dance will take place Sunday, December 11, at 3 p.m. in Dromore West Community Centre.

Tickets €10 (children free) are available at door or in Costcutters in Dromore West, Bernies in Easkey or contact 086 8765545. Refreshments and raffle on the night.

Christmas Tractor Run

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA invite you to participate in their Tractor/Any Vehicle Christmas Themed Run on Sunday, December 18. All funds raised will go to the Sligo Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Registration is at the club from 4.30 p.m. on the day. We look forward to getting together as a community to raise much needed funds for this worthy cause. If you cannot attend, please donate to this GoFundMe and share with your friends. Happy Christmas from all at Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA Beannachtaí na Nollag oraibh go léir. If you would like to make a donation to our Christmas Tractor Run, here is the GoFundMe link: gofundme.com/f/vedcqr-christmas-tractor-run All funds raised will go to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (Sligo Branch).

Kilglass Enniscrone United Football Club

Congratulations to our under-13 girls who defeated Gurteen at home in very windy conditions 6-0, goals from Ava Hallinan (3) Maisie Kilcullen (2) and Amy Boland (1).

Waterpoint

The board of directors of Waterpoint regret to announce that the pool will be closed during December and January. Due to the rising operational and energy costs it is not feasible to operate the pool during the winter months. This time will allow us to carrry out some essential maintenance. The pool and health suite will close on Saturday, December 3, our gym and classes will continue to operate as normal till December 16 the gym will reopen on January 4 and the pool will reopen on February 6, 2023. All active pool memberships will be frozen during closure and reactivated on reopening. We would like to thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you back in the New Year.

Information

Councilor Joe Queenan will hold a meeting on Thursday, December 8, at 8 p.m. in the Hilltop Culleens. On the agenda will be local issues, New Framing and Forestry Grants with guest speaker from an Teagasc and finally concerns around Direct Provision in our community. It will be great to see you all there.

Coffee morning

Castleconnor Community Council are having a coffee morning and cake sale so put the Date in your diary for ALL the community and beyond. Sunday, December 18, 11.30 till 2.30. Drop in for a cuppa and a few festive treats for all the family, complimentary raffle, live music and lots more. All proceeds raised go towards the up keep and running costs of Castleconnor Community Centre.

After all the concern surrounding Covid in recent times, our annual Charity Match will return for 2022, taking place on December 27. More details on the match will be confirmed in the coming days.

Our annual Awards Night will follow on that night in Muddy Burns where we will present our Club Person of the Year, senior, junior and Young Player of the Year and our hall of Fame Award.

Anyone interested in helping on the day, please send a message to the page.

Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

MANOR-HAMILTON

First Ever Festival

It’s all systems go for the first Lurganboy Christmas Tree Festival, which takes place in the Chapel of Ease on Saturday, December 10, and on Sunday, December 11, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. each day.

A special Christmas Carols Service in the Chapel of Ease at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening – to which everyone is invited – will bring down the curtain on the village’s initial Christmas Tree Festival on a festive community choral and spiritual note.

Over the past number of weeks many people and groups have been busy at work making every type, shape, colour and size of Christmas Tree imaginable, which will be displayed for all visitors to the Christmas Tree Festival to view and enjoy on Saturday or on Sunday.

Any group or individual who is still considering making a Christmas Tree for the festival are asked to get it done as soon as they can in the limited time left and to contact Caroline Durneen immediately, so the necessary arrangements for Christmas Tree’s display in the Chapel of Ease can be put in place.

Ms Durneen says “if any group or individuals would like to display any sort of Christmas Tree made from absolutely anything for inside or outside to display, please contact Caroline at 087 6460446, or email durneen@gmail.com.”

Young Entrepreneurs

A challenging young entrepreneur’s competition will take place during the forthcoming Manorhamilton winter Fest at the Christmas winter Fest Markets, which takes place at the W8 Centre on Saturday, December 17, and on Sunday, December 18, from 1.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The young entrepreneur’s competition, which is being promoted by the W8 based Future Cast Company will have a prize fund for €500 for the winning entrants. All, who wish to enter the young entrepreneur’s competition should register on eventbrite.ie/../young-entrepreneurs-tickets.

The prize money for the young entrepreneur’s competition winners will be – first prize €200, second prize €100 and third prize €50. The young entrepreneur’s competition is open to entrants between the ages of 10 to 18.

Giving entrants guidance regarding the young entrepreneur’s competition, its organisers say participants can come up with innovative and interesting ideas for the stalls like innovative products to sell.

Winter Fest

The first ever four-day Manorhamilton’s winter Fest or festival takes place over this weekend on Saturday, December 10, on Sunday, December 11, and on the following weekend on Saturday, December 17, and on Sunday, December 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Rebecca’s World Date

Manorhamilton’s Rebecca Golden finished runner-up last weekend when she competed as part of Bee Park Community Centre based Pulp Friction Gym team in the Hydrox Madrid multi-discipline sport contest.

As well as finishing in the silver medal spot, Rebecca also earned herself a place at the Hydrox World championships, which take place in Manchester in May next year. Meanwhile Rebecca competed successfully in Madrid with the other Pulp Friction Gym team members that included the Manor Gym Manager and Team Coach, Ciaran Clancy plus Clare Cullen, Teresa Gilligan and Vinny Doran.

News Deadline

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Sunday evening, December 11.