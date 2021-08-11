Around the Districts: Enniscrone and Gurteen

ENNISCRONE

NOTES

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements? If so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Wednesday or call 096 37444 or email enniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

Rentals

If anyone knows of any accommodation to let over the summer in Enniscrone, please email us here at our address above, with Staycation people are continually looking for rentals.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are open now from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, for printing etc. Pre-booking is essential and we are continuing to provide support and services. Please contact 096 37444 between 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for more information. The following services and classes are available:

Family Support Service (Monday to Thursday). Contact Heather Reddington at 087 2506773 or email h.reddington@westsligofrc.ie.

Brief Intervention Therapy for Adults: Experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last 8-10 weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

Brief Intervention Therapy for young people: for children and young people, 10 to 18 years, for those experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last 6-8 weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists to work with each individual young person. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

Our AGM that was to be held on Thursday, August 19, has now been changed due to unforeseen circumstances to September 2 via Zoom. If you are interested in attending, please contact Róisín at 096 37444.

The Men’s Shed

The Enniscrone Men’s Shed is open Monday to Friday. All new members are welcome. Recently we supplied one of our local pubs with 10 tables to accommodate their opening for outdoor dining. Hopefully in the next few weeks we will get to open our gates to allow the public in around our new shed premise.

Please contact Shane at 085 1924219 or Gregory 087 3329392.

Sligo Sports and Recreational Partnership

A big thanks to Sligo Sports and Recreational Partnership, they have started surfing lessons for kids with special needs in Enniscrone. Thanks also to West Sligo Family Resource Centre and Gregory O’Brien for your help setting this up.

Sligo Leader Partnership Company Limited

New outdoor photography course, starting in Sligo Town from August 10 and Enniscrone from August 12.

Find out more here: sligoleader.ie/outdoor-photography-project/.

This project is delivered through the Social Inclusion Community and Activation Programme (SICAP).

Contact Geri Bruce at 086 4183717 or email gbruce@sligoleader.com.

Summer camps

West Sligo Family Resource Centre and Family Resource Centre and Sligo Sports Recreational Partnership Sligo are running their last of the summer camps in Castleconnor on August 17 and 18 for kids aged six 12 years. These are new outdoor camp with Covid 19 guidelines and protocols in place. There will be fun games and lots more. For more information, please call Gregory at 087 3329392.

Enniscrone Tidy Towns

Enniscrone Tidy Towns expect that this will be a very busy summer and we would welcome additional help, especially at the weekends.

If you could give us a hand to do a litter pick on a Saturday or Sunday morning it would be much appreciated.

We will be by the Lifeguard station on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. with spare pickers, bags and gloves and wipes etc. Early Risers: Many thanks to the open sea swimmers, and others, who came down to the lifeguard station this Sunday morning at 8 a.m. to do a litter pick of our beautiful beach and dunes.

Many thanks to members of the ‘Mothers and Others’ group and the regulars who came out to help with the litter pick on the beach and dunes early this morning.

It has been great to have so many different community groups involved in looking after our beautiful beach amenity this last few weeks.

Gathering again next Sunday at 8 a.m.

Hope to see a few new helpers coming along.

Enniscrone Library

Sign up for summer Stars reading and collect your free bag, pencil and bookmark at Enniscrone Library, Pier Road.

Opening hours: Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m.-1.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and Saturday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Kilglass/Enniscrone Parish

Parish priest Fr Gerry O’Hora can be contacted at 096 36191 or 087 7614971 or priest-in-residence Canon George McHale at 096 36191 or 087 2945770. Parish Email kilglass-enniscrone@killaladiocese.org. Garda mobile: 086 8578263.

Kilglass Enniscrone United Football Club

Hard luck to our senior side who lost 3-1 to Ballygawley Celtic in the SIS Premier plate final.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA

Intermediate – Our Intermediate footballers rounded off their league campaign with a disappointing reversal against Easkey on Saturday evening last when they lost 1-21 to 1-8. They will be hopeful of a return of a number of injured players ahead of the start of the championship on Sunday, August 15, with Eastern Harps providing the opposition in round one. The game has a 1 p.m. throw-in time in Cloonacool.

Junior B – Our Junior ‘B’ side have a final league outing on Friday evening next, August 6, at home to Calry/St Joseph’s. Throw-in is at 8 p.m.

Under-15 – Credit to our under-15s on putting in a very spirited performance against Division ‘A’ leaders Eastern Harps last week. They lost out by a single point, 2-7 to 0-12, after a spirited comeback in Keash. They’ll hope to round off their year with silverware in the shield competition – on Monday, August 9, they play St John’s in the semi-final at 7 p.m. in Stenson Park, Cuilbeg.

Under-13 – Calry/St Joseph’s are the visitors to Quigabar for our under-13s on Friday evening, August 6, for a 6.45 p.m. throw-in.

Under-11 – Our under-11s put in great performances against St John’s last week and play Eastern Harps on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in Keash.

Under-nine – Eastern Harps also provide the opposition for our under-nines on Wednesday evening in Quigabar.

County scene – Best of luck to vice-captain Brian Duffy, selector John Paul Carden and the Sligo under-17s as they contest the Connacht football final next Friday evening. Brian kicked two points as Sligo overcame the challenge of Leitrim in their semi-final last Friday, 2-18 to 2-9. Fridays final takes place at Dr Hyde Park from 7 p.m. and will be streamed on connachtgaa.ie.

Community support – Thanks to the club members who helped out with a weekly tidy up with Enniscrone Tidy Towns along the beach last weekend.

Well done to Brian Duffy, JP Carden and the Sligo minors on qualifying for the Connacht final.

St Farnan’s

Funday... well it definitely lived up to its name. What a great morning had by all, despite the rain. Thank you to Colum for organising this well-run event, and to all the senior lads for helping, and to the parents for catering and refreshments, and to John for the ice-cream. We’ll make this an annual event.

Easkey/St Farnan’s Hurling Club

Well, the rain might be here, but it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of our young hurlers. Another great evening hurling by all ... and a big shout out to this week’s underage award winners.

To Adam – for his dedication to training, improving weekly by practising with his brothers.

To Dylan – who is so eager to learn and making huge improvements.

To Noah – only starting but making great strides at training.

Well done to all our young players, and keep up the great work at home. The trainers are watching to see the weekly improvements, and every child will receive their award.

(Thank you to our mighty trainers, who do such great work with these young players).

Ewac Enniscrone

Enniscrone Women Activities Club. Our objectives: to offer a place for women to meet, make new friends and learn new skills. Through skill sharing opening new opportunities for women, who would normally not have these, through lack of money and/or suitable public transport, etc. To work together towards a future where the women can improve and maintain their health and well-being by participating in our community.

A club for women, run by women, we craft, chat, share skills, go on the occasional outing, and basically have fun. Between moving premises and out o.n road trips, the women are very busy at the moment, they have moved to Main Street Enniscrone and are displaying their great craft outside the new premises.

To join this club please email enniscroneewac@gmail.com.

GURTEEN

RECENT DEATHS

The death took place on July 28 in Queens, New York of John Finn, late of Moygara, Gurteen. Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Anne and family Una, AnneMarie, Margaret, Angela and Patrick and to all his relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

RECENT DEATH

The death took place on July 27 of Veronica McDermott (née Casey), Derrymacquirk. Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband Batty and family Shaun, Joseph, Sharon, Tara, Hilda, Michael and Lisa to her sisters Maria Duignan, Killaraght, Barbara, Kathleen and Eileen and to all her relations and many friends – May she rest in peace.

RECENT DEATH

The death took place on July 27 of Ray McBride, Galway and Druid Theatre. He was nephew of Christine Hannan, Gurteen to whom deepest sympathy is extended and to all his relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

RECENT BIRTHS

Congratulations to Laura McGovern and Patrick Hanrick, Gurteen View on the birth of their son Cody Lee, a brother for Ellie Grace.

Congrarulations also to Sinéad (Coleman) and Jude Redican, Brisbane, Australia on the recent birth of their son Callum Peter, a brother to Lucy and Ivy.

CEMETERY MASSES

Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry Diocese has advised postponement of the annual Cemetery Masses for now – and Medical people have urged delay for some more weeks till more people are vaccinated and Covid numbers reduce. But hopefully the Masses can be held at a later date. Well done to who voluntarily look after the Cemeteries.

EASTERN HARPS

Eastern Harps 50/50 draw held every Monday night. €629 was the prize on Monday night, July 26, and the winner was Martin Judge, Culfadda. The club is most appreciative of all the support. You can get tickets online through the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages, plus they are also available in Centra, Gurteen.

GURTEEN CELTIC

The winner of the €50 prize in the Gurteen Celtic lotto draw on Sunday night, July 25, was Darren Tansey, Gurteen. The numbers drawn were 6, 18, 23 and 26 the jackpot now stands at €5,000. The club is very appreciative of your support.

BINGO

Gurteen’s drive-in bingo continues every Friday night at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Jackpot is €1,900 and the lotto game is €750. The committee greatly appreciate all support.

SUMMER SESSIONS

The summer sessions are taking place in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, continuing on next Wednesday night, August 11, at 8.30 p.m. Musicians John Dwyer, Michael Hurley, Fiona Doherty and Maureen O’Dowd and sean nós dancer Laura Ganley will provide the entertainment. The sessions will also continue for the month of August, with a lunchtime concert on August 13 at 1 p.m. Please tell any people on holiday but booking is essential as seats will be limited owing to Covid guidelines – call 071 9182599. The Visitor Centre and Music Shop are open from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Go to colemanirishmusic.com.