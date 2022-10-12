Around the districts: Dromahair to Newtownmanor

DROMAHAIR

Provisional Notice of a Spooky Loopy Walk

Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns are going to have a fun-filled family walk on Sunday, October 30, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Starting at the Depot, out to the Greenway and back. Lots of treats and surprises along the way. More information to follow shortly.

Blotto

Dromahair blotto draw on Tuesday, October 4, in the Depot. There was no winner of jackpot so there were five winners of €30 Declan Markey, The Acres, Tony Kelly c/o Clubhouse, Damien Kelly. PJ Martin Leckaun and Margaret Sharkey. Next draw takes place on Tuesday, October 18. Jackpot is €4,450. Your continued support is very much appreciated, both online, through lottoraiser and buying tickets locally in Dromahair. Míle buíchos gach éinne.

TFI Local Link

TFI Local Link are now operating the Dowra to Sligo service on Saturdays with departures to Sligo from Dromahair at 8.08 a.m. and 1.08 p.m. and return services from Sligo at 11.45 a.m. and 5.05 p.m.

Festival

Ballintogher 24th Traditional Festival takes place from October 18 to October 30.

Tuesday, October 18, 8.30 p.m. – Irish Night, Caint and Craic, Friday, October 21, Official Opening and Traditional Concert,

Saturday, October 22 at 9 p.m. Céili – Swallows Tail C Band. Sunday, October 23, 11.30 a.m. Aifreann, St Therese’s Church followed by talk – local history 4 p.m. – Slán abhaile session.

Sunday, October 30 Ballintogher 44th annual feis – Dancing, music, singing and Story.

For festival details, contact Teresa on 087 6645509/Francis on 087 6787342/Feis or Ann on 071 9164463/Maura on 071 91644244.

25 Card-Game

25 Card-Game resumes from the October 4 in Killenummery Hall on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

RSS Vacancies

Leitrim Development Company has limited vacancies on the Rural Social Scheme (RSS). We are seeking applications from the public to work on the RSS This is a farmer friendly scheme where participants work 19.5 hours per week and earn additional income to their farming. Participants will be working in their locality supporting community projects. if you or anyone you know is interested, please call RSS Supervisor Margaret Sharkey at 086 8521791.

The Depot

Coming up in the autumn in the Depot, we have some new courses and workshops. Among them; Pilates starting on Monday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 19 with Rory, Car maintenance, Genealogy course to help you trace your family tree, also ‘Time for YOU’, this is about caring for yourself, your physical and mental health. These courses will be running in October/November dependant on interest.

Edwina Guckian Airc Damhsa Dance on Mondays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., parent and toddler group is on Tuesdays 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. North Leitrim Dance Class on Tuesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Active Age group on Wednesdays 10.30 a.m.-12 p.m. Knit Group on Thursdays 10.30 a.m.-12.30, Exercise with Sue on Thursdays 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bible Group on Thursdays 8.15 p.m. Karate on Fridays.

The Depot office is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Local Notes

Items for local notes to dda.tidytowns@gmail.com before midday on Thursday please. Contact us at 071 9134986 or 085 8017943 to book your place.

MANOR-HAMILTON

Digital Hubs

In recent years, the development in two local North Leitrim areas provides good opportunities for everyone in the northern part of the county to work as a business or service provider, as well as to engage in social activities.

Explaining the opportunities, etc., that are now available at the Killargue and Ballinaglera digital hubs a spokesperson for them says “as many of us are aware, the painfully slow roll out of high speed broadband doesn’t make things easy. Many small businesses have found themselves hampered by the lack of stable high speed connections to the internet.”

Two North Leitrim Community Centres, Ballinaglera and Killargue Community Halls are now offering local people and businesses the opportunity to hire work space in their premises, from hot desks (a desk in a shared space) or a private office to meeting or conference facilities all with staff high speed internet connectivity.

“So whether you are a student researching your thesis, a remote worker who needs stable video conferences, a small start-up looking for office space or even someone looking to download the latest TV series from your streaming service, these digital hubs could be the answer.”

Farmers’ meetings

Local climate information meetings for farmers are being currently held in Leitrim, Sligo. Cavan, Roscommon and Monaghan, which is known as ACRES (Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme) Breifne zone.

The climate information meetings for farmers will be addressed by a member of the ACRES Breifne Cooperation Project zone team, who will also answer all questions about the forthcoming scheme from all farmers attending.

The following ACRES farmers information meeting will take place at 7.30 p.m. each night in the following North Leitrim areas – in Dowra Courthouse on Wednesday, October 12 (tonight), in Kinlough Community Centre on Friday, October 14, in Manorhamilton Bee Park Community Centre on Monday, October 17, and in Glencar Community Centre (Diffreen) on Monday, October 24.

Charlie’s 80th

A highly respected member of the Glenfarne and North Leitrim community, namely, Charlie Cullen, was honoured on Tuesday, October 4, when the Glenboy and Glenfarne Group Water Scheme organised a surprise party to celebrate Charlie’s 80th birthday in the Rainbow Ballroom.

Charlie probably was not expecting what was in store for him after he arrived to attend a meeting of the Glenboy and Glenfarne Group Water Scheme. His pleasant surprise began when a birthday cake was unveiled and then his special birthday party got under way.

Farmers’ Market

Manorhamilton’s lively Farmers’ Market, which takes place every Friday in the Bee Park Community Centre car park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., has a great selection of home-grown and produced products from the locality, as well as from its hinterland.

IT Help

Manorhamilton Library is offering a free digital skills support service aimed at older people for such items as smartphones, iPads, tablets and laptops. To avail of this service, phone 071 9856180.

Killenummery ‘25’

After their break, the Killanummery Progressive ‘25’ card games have resumed in Killanummery Hall on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

News deadline

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy at pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Sunday evening, October 16.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Condolences

The Merville Management Committee, staff and the Wider Merville Community wish to offer our condolences to the families and many friends of Peadar (PJ) Burke, five Hanley Tce, Michael (Mooner) Mooney, Hanley Terrace and Anna Tinsley, 78 Verdant Lane, Catford, London and formerly of 24 Treacy Avenue, who have passed away recently from within our area. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Dreamchasers Childcare

All Parents are asked to exercise caution when driving in the area when on drop off and pick up, as these times are extremely busy. Spaces are still available for entry Level Preschool. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or 086 4424093 for further information.

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. Equipment funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Astro pitch

We now have limited evenings, daytime and weekend availability on our outdoor Astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses. The Astro Pitch is also available for birthday parties at weekends and can be hired in conjunction with the Main Hall. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Work experience opportunity

Community Employment is a great option for those on a lower social welfare rate as it involves rising of payment on to the increased CE rate, while providing work experience/training for 19.5 hours a week. If you have been in receipt of DSP Payment of any amount, however small, for the last 12 months, you could be eligible to join our Community Employment (CE) programme. Community employment vacancies are currently available for School Age Care (afternoons), General Operatives and Kitchen Assistant (afternoons), Caretakers (evenings and weekends). No experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor. Weekly Masses: No Mass tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, at 8 p.m.; Usual Mass this Sunday, October 16, at 10 a.m. Liturgy for October: Readers – Anne and John Longworth; Collectors – Tommy McGourty and Kevin Comiskey; Altar Society – Philomena Dolan and Margaret Banks.

Calling all new Altar Servers: We really want to involve more children serving Mass in our parish. A number of parents have asked when will the servers be back. So, last week, Fr Paul handed out application forms in both schools; so with the support of parents, we can work together in having altar servers back. Application forms are also available in the sacristy of each church after Mass or directly from Fr Paul at the Parochial House. Completed applications should be returned by this weekend October 15/16th.

Training will be provided. We can be sure that the children will enjoy the experience of being an altar server in our parish. Thanks.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes, please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk or call 087 3361561 or 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Thank you.