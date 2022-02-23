Around the districts: Cloonacool to Newtownmanor

CLOONACOOL

Spring Wonderland

For a few hours last Saturday morning, as if by magic, the parish and the village were transformed into a picture postcard under a blanket of snow. While Cloonacool is always picturesque, it is especially so after snowfall.

Clothes Collection

The community centre will be opening up slowly to events and activities in the coming weeks. The long months of lockdown depleted the financial reserves of the centre as many bills had to be kept paid during that time. To kick-start their fundraising, the committee has put in place a clothes collection. Bags of clean clothes (no duvets or pillows) are requested and can be left in the centre during Café hours (10-2, Fri-Sun) or Monday and Tuesday mornings. The collection will be ongoing till the end of February. Contact Attracta at 086 3058844.

5K Road Race

The poor weather conditions over the weekend forced the postponement of the Cloonacool 5k road race. Efforts are now being made by the organisers to find a replacement date for the colourful event that has now become part of the annual activities in the parish.

Guitar Club

The local Guitar Club is relocating to the community centre for one night. This is an experimental session to see if there is sufficient interest to make the move a more permanent fixture. The event will be hosted by the Mill Café and takes place this Thursday, February 24, between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Tubber Play Revived

The Phoenix Players are delighted to be back treading the boards. The group have revived their production of Brian Friel’s ‘The Communication Cord’, originally directed by the late Peter Davey for the 2020 festival circuit almost two years ago. The group cannot wait to welcome live audiences back into St Brigid’s Hall, Tubbercurry, for two much anticipated performances on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets, priced at €10, will be available at the door on both nights.

Drama Festival

The Western Drama Festival, the big annual drama event of our region, will take place again this year in St Brigid’s Hall in Tubbercurry starting on Saturday, March 5, next. Season tickets are €50. See westrerndramafestival.com or call 086 4553395.

Notes

COLLOONEY

Enrolment forms for September 2022 are now being accepted for St.Paul’s N.S. Collooney, Co.Sligo. Please email: stpaulscollooney@gmail.com for an application form or download from our website: www.stpaulscollooney.com

Deadline to submit an application form is 31st March 2022. Any further queries phone 071 91 30491.

DROMAHAIR

Clothes rcycling

Killenummery clothes container is open daily for depositing your old clean clothes, shoes or handbags. You are asked to abide by the guidelines. No duvets, pillows or other household items. This is totally for recycling clothes. Bags can be left in the shed beside the container.

Open evening

Killenummery Women’s group are having an open evening in Killenummery hall on March 9, 7 p.m. Come along and hear what they’re about. All ladies are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Information evening

Killenummery Killery Community Centre/Hub information evening for Men Friday, March 11, 8 p.m. Hoping to establish a Men’s Shed in the area. There will be guest speakers in attendance from neighbouring Men’s groups who will share their experiences. Refreshments will be served.

Counselling

Northwest STOP provides free counselling with no waiting lists: Please keep the number to hand should you or a friend need to talk to someone in confidence: 086 7772009.

RSS Vacancies

Leitrim Development Company has limited vacancies on the Rural Social Scheme (RSS). We are seeking applications from the public to work on the RSS This is a farmer friendly scheme where participants work 19.5 hours per week and earn additional income to their farming. Participants will be working in their locality supporting community projects. if you know of anyone interested, please call RSS Supervisor Margaret Sharkey at 086 8521791.

Classes

Upcoming classes/courses in the Depot, Dromahair, include basket making, gardening, yoga, genealogy, exercise, Time for you, car maintenance (Saturday morning). Gardening will most likely run in mornings 10 a.m. to 12 on Monday or Tuesdays. Basket making, exercise on Thursday evenings, genealogy, yoga Mondays, car maintenance Saturday morning, ‘Time for you’ probably Mon or Wed evenings, unless the group want mornings. Yoga is fully booked at the minute but we have a reserve list should anyone not be able to make it. It starts on Monday, March 7. Start dates on some of them to be finalised. If you are interested in any of these you can contact us on Facebook, email dda.tidytowns@gmail.com or call us at 085 8017943 any morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to book your place. Knitting crochet sewing group meet every Thursday morning 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. All are welcome.

GROW

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, fearful or lonely and are at a loss to know how to tackle your problems GROW may have the answer.

Grow is a community of people drawn together by first hand experiences of mental health difficulties. Having found practical ways of helping each other recover from mental health challenges we developed the Grow programme.

Our meetings are strictly confidential, anonymous, non-denominational and open to all. Groups are small and run by our own members, with quality leadership training provided. Groups in locations in counties Sligo and Leitrim. To find out more, please contact Marie Gilligan (North West Area Coordinator) at 086 8516939 or email mariegilligan@grow.ie.

Enrollments

Drumlease NS are now enrolling for school year 2022-2023. Please contact the school at 071 9164586 or email drumleasens.ias@gmail.com with your child’s name, address and date of birth for inclusion in the new school year. Enrolment packs will be available soon.

Blotto Draw

Next blotto draw will take place in the Depot on Tuesday, February 22, and the jackpot will be €3,650. Draw can be viewed on Facebook at 9 p.m. on the evening. Tickets for the draw are available through QR code on Facebook poster and lottoraiser/DromahairDA. They are also available in boxes in local businesses. Tickets in the business boxes will be collected at midday on the day of the draw. Watch out for the QR Code stickers that are up in different locations around the village, on blotto boxes and poster, there is one on the glass display cabinet at the Depot. They will give you quick access to the draw online. Cut off point for online sales is 4 p.m. on the day of the draw. Get your tickets now, we need your support.

The Depot

Active Age Group in the Depot on Wednesdays 10.30 a.m. to midday. Contact Mary for more information on 086 3408235.

Knit Crochet Group meet on Thursdays from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Nice sociable group who work together to encourage each other. Small charge €3, to cover heating and refreshments.

Sue – fitness Thursdays, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Sue at 086 2542505.

Karate on Fridays, Contact Michael at 087 6754994.

The Depot office is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Come in, ring the bell at bottom of the stairs and we will come down to you. Items for local notes to dda.tidytowns@gmail.com before midday on Thursday please.

ENNISCRONE

Notes

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are happy to announce that our office has re-opened with a new Covid Policy, and we are able to provide support and services again.

Please contact 096 37444 between 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for more information. We are available for photocopying, printing etc., pre-booking is advised.

Family Support Service (Monday to Thursday) Our drop-in centre clinic is open again on Tuesday mornings from 9.30 a.m. 1 p.m. Contact Heather Reddington: 087 2506773, Email: h.reddington@westsligofrc.ie.

Text Alert Service

A new Text Alert service to replace the discontinued service is now being rolled out through out West Sligo. Just put your name and mobile number on a envelope and drop in any of the outlets listed, PO and Milo’s Enniscrone, Muddy Burns and Mahoney’s Castleconnor, Sheridan’s Kilglass, Bernie’s Easkey, Feeney’s Dromore West and Hilltop Culleens.

Hilltop Culleens

We are hosting a CPR/AED/Choking First Aid Training course on Friday, February 25, between 7.10 p.m., for more information please contact 087 9824956 as places are limited.

Congratulations

Congratulations to local running sensation Darragh Mulrooney on receiving his reward at the recent athletics Ireland Juvenile 2021star awards, well deserved recognition for all of his hard work.

Leap Project Easkey

The St Patrick’s Day parade will be back in Easkey Village on Thursday, March 17 at 3 p.m. You have four weeks to plan your floats and banners etc.

We are hoping that everyone will save the date in their diary and that they will stay in Easkey for the celebrations of our National Feast.

If you think it will be too daunting to make a float, then groups could walk behind a Flag or Banner or simply just walk in the parade with blinged-up buggies, bike’s and scooters etc. to give the children the thrill of being in a parade. Let’s make this year’s Parade the best one ever.

The organising of this parade will be a joint effort between the GAA, Leap and other members of the local community who want to ensure that Easkey is ready to take part in the unique, ‘Three Village Parade’ on St Patrick’s Day.

Starting in Enniscrone at 1 p.m. then moving on to Easkey for 3 p.m. and Finishing in Dromore West at 4 p.m.

Castleconnor GAA

Please note a change of date to the awards night which will now be held on

Saturday, February 26 at 9 p.m. in Muddy Burns. Winners of the 2021 Senior, junior and Young Player of the year awards, as well as Clubman of the Year and the hall of Fame award will be announced. Winners from 2020 who were unable to be given their award due to Covid will be presented with them on the night, also. We hope to see you there.

Congratulations to all who took part in our 5km Jog/Run in conjunction with Operation Transformation. Some great personal achievements and a wonderful experience for everyone involved. Following on from the success of the initiative the pitch will be lit up every TUESDAY evening from seven to eight for the next six weeks for anyone that wishes to meet for a walk, run or chat.

The weekend blotto was finally won, a whopping €16,700, and Emma Foody was the delighted recipient. We wish her all the best and happy spending.

The club was thrilled to receive the news that it has been awarded €127,221 in Sports Capital Funding. We thank all involved in preparing this successful application and all currently involved in fundraising for our club. This figure will assist greatly in improving and expanding ou.r existing grounds.

GURTEEN

Recent death

The death took place at Bailey’s Nursing Home Tubberurry on Sunday, February 13, of Brendan O’Dowd, Rathmadder, Gurteen. News of his passing was received with great sadness in the community and beyond as he was well known in business in Gurteen.

He set up a garage selling all farm machinery and farmers came from far and wide to it – he ran the business for nearly 50 years. It created much needed jobs and it was proof of the esteem he was held when his former employees formed a guard of honour at the removal to the church and also the second day as the hearse made its way out from the church. He and his wife Breege also ran the Rathmadder Inn and had a traditional music session on Saturday nights for many years.

Brendan was generous sponsor of many events in Gurteen over the years that was very much appreciated. His remains reposed at O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen on Tuesday evening and were removed to St Patrick’s Church, Gurteen. His Funeral Mass on Wednesday was celebrated by parish priest Fr Joe Caulfield assisted by parish priest Fr Gabriel Murphy Keash with burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Predeceased by his brother Raymond and nephew Richard, he is survived by his wife Breege, son Kieran, daughter – in-law Caroline, brothers John and Leon, sister Phil, sisters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Madeline, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of relations and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended. May he rest in Peace.

Recent death

The death took place on February 13 of Christine Brady (née Caulfield) Glasnevin and late of Bockagh, Ballaghaderreen. She was an aunt of Gurteen parish priest Fr Joe Caulfield. Her funeral Mass took place in Dublin and burial in Longford, sympathy is extended to Fr Joe and to all her relations and friends. May she rest in peace.

Recent death

The death took place on February 12 of Elaine Quinn née Moylette, Ross, Castlebar sister-in-law of Michael Quinn Seefin, sympathy to her husband Paul, son Seán and daughter Amy, mother Maureen, sisters and brothers and to all relatives and friends, May she rest in Peace.

Mullaghroe NS

Mullaghroe NS enrolment are inviting prospective parents to call the school for a chat. Due to Covid restrictions they can arrange a one-on-one visit to the school at a time suitable. For queries, call 071 9182568 or by email mullaghroens@gmail.com.

Cloonloo NS

Cloonloo school enrolment. If you wish to visit the school please contact the school and they will be happy to show you around and answer any questions. Forms available on cloonlooschool.ie or telephone 071 9663684 or rmail info@cloonlooschool.ie.

Bingo

Bingo was cancelled last Friday night owing to the weather alerts. Back again on Friday night with jackpot of €2,400 and lotto jackpot €450 and many other cash prizes.

Eastern Harps

In the Eastern Harps 50/50 draw held on Monday, February 14. The winner of €767 was Martina Cawley, Ballymote.

Gurteen Celtic

The lotto of €7,800 was not won on last Sunday night so it will be €7,900 on next Sunday night. Winner of the €50 was Nicola King, Tourlestrane. The club appreciates all support which goes towards the running of the club.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor – Liturgy for February: Reader – Michael Comiskey; Collectors – Kevin McDermott and Jim Loughlin; Altar Society – Elizabeth Comiskey and Minnie Healy.

Drama Festival

A whole week of wonderful plays is ahead of us, starting on Saturday, March 5, and ending on Saturday, March 12. The Kiltyclogher Drama Festival will provide eight nights of first class drama in their community hall. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and curtain up at 8 p.m. Season tickets are €50, while nightly tickets are €10. Availability on the door or by phoning 071 9854368 or 083 1847432. The festival promises a delightful and varied programme to suit all tastes. We have all waited patiently for our cultural life to return; now we deserve to go out and enjoy ourselves.

Correspondence

