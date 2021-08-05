Around the Districts: Cloonacool to Merville Centre

4 generations . . . Orlaith Waters-Jones from Rathcormack with her 4 month old daughter Síomha Jones who had her Christening at Rathcormack Church last Saturday, with Síomha's great-grandmother Kathleen Meehan and grandmother Mary Waters.

CLOONACOOL

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Anna McIntyre, Leitrim North, on the recent death of her mother Anne Dunne from Eyremount House, Moyne in Co Tipperary. Mrs Dunne died peacefully, in her 98th year, at her residence surrounded by her family and the great support of her carers. Pre-deceased by her husband Marty, sons Paddy and Dinny. May she rest in peace.

Mass Online

Weekend Masses from Tubbercurry Church are available on Tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam – Saturday 7 p.m. – Sunday 11.30 a.m. Mass on Sunday from Cloonacool Church at 10 a.m. is shared onto Tubbercurry Cloonacool Facebook page.

New Babies

Congratulations to Billy and Martina Henry of Loughill on the birth of their new baby, a boy named Adam.

Congratulations also to Niall McCarrick and Edel Hopkins on the birth of their new baby, also a boy, named Harry.

Séamus Burke Display

Commemoration panels are now on display on the wall near Brennan’s Bar in the village providing information and marking the childhood home of Séamus Burke (1918-1983). Local man, Séamus played a vital role in the early days of Tayto, now an international brand name, by creating the Cheese and Onion flavour for Joe ‘Spud’ Murphy, the founder of the potato crisp empire. Special thanks to John and Fiona Brennan for making the display space available and thanks also to the Extended Burke family for their help and support in providing information for the project. An official unveiling will take place later in the summer.

Water Safety Awareness

Despite the fact that the good weather seems to have passed for the present, it is still important to keep water safety in mind during the summer holidays. Remain aware of safety at or near water. Beware of rip currents. Know your limits. Never use inflatable toys on open water and always supervise children closely. As you socially distance, avoid swimming in unfamiliar areas that are potentially unsafe. Before you get out on the water on a craft, get into a lifejacket. Never mix alcohol with water activities. When walking the shoreline, be aware that incoming tides can lead to stranding. Know the Lifeguard Flags: No Lifeguard flag means that there is no Lifeguard on duty. A red flag means that a Lifeguard is on duty but has deemed conditions to be too unsafe to swim. The red and yellow flags mean a Lifeguard is on duty and the Lifeguard is patrolling between those flags.

See watersafety.ie for further details.

Times Past

November 1937 – Cloonacool Dramatic Club. After a lapse of six seven years, Cloonacool Dramatic Club has been revived and is staging a very amusing four-act play in the local hall Sunday night, November 21, Some of the old players who appeared before the footlights on many previous occasions are still to the fore, and a good amount of new talent has been secured. The Cloonacool Players are anxious to come to the forefront, and patrons can look forward to an enjoyable night. The acting will be well above the ordinary.

Guards Active – At the same time in 1937 the following appeared in the local notes. Raids in Sessuecommom and Kilverneen. Their efforts were unavailing however in putting an end to the activities of the illicit distillers in these areas.

Notes

DROMAHAIR

Blotto draw

Recent draw took place on Monday, August 2, in the Depot. All draws are scrutinised by a member of the public. You can now access tickets for the draw through Facebook and lottoraiser/DromahairDA.

Tickets are also available in boxes in local businesses. We are appealing for support and thank you to everyone who have supported us thus far. Jackpot €3,100. Get your tickets now. If you are on Facebook, please share our advertisement so as to connect to as many people as possible.

Get Out Get Active

Get Out Get Active with Sue at the Health Centre car park on Thursdays at 7 p.m. All adults are welcome to come along. This is free, thanks to ETB funding secured by Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns.

Pilgrim Path

The Lough Derg Pilgrim Path on the lough shore is now open daily. The full route is a 12km loop, with a shorter 8km option, and several information boards highlight features of particular interest. Leaflets are available at the Visitors Centre. For bookings and further information email info@loughderg.org or telephone 071 9861518. loughderg.org. Lough Derg Pilgrim Path, Pettigo, Co Donegal. F94 N289. Further dates for these guided walks will follow for late August and early September.

Dromahair Development Tidy Towns

it’s judging time of year. We ask everyone to please keep our village looking beautiful. The group gather for clean-ups, planting up, weeding, watering etc on Wednesday evenings in an effort to keep the village looking well. If you can help out in any way, please come along to the Depot at 7.30 p.m. Making an appeal for help to keep the flowers watered over the summer months. If you can help conserve water in this warm weather, we are asking people to use a basin in the sink and recycle this waste water by throwing it out on the flowers near you in the late evenings or early mornings. To adopt a tree box or flower bed near your home, please give us a ring at 085 8017943. All help is very much appreciated. Boxes need daily watering as the rain cannot get down through foliage.

The Depot

GURTEEN

Cemetery masses

Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry Diocese has advised postponement of the annual Cemetery Masses for now – and medical people have urged delay for some more weeks till more people are vaccinated and Covid numbers reduce. But hopefully the Masses can be held at a later date. Well done to who voluntarily look after the Cemeteries in the parish.

Cloonloo lake shore

Cuppenagh lake shore amenity area – well done to Cloonloo Development 2000 members who sponsor maintenance of the amenity area, road verges and grass cutting of Templeronan Cemetery.

Gurteen in bloom

Gurteen is looking good with lots of hanging baskets, large planter boxes and window boxes – thanks to the combined efforts of home owners, businesses and members of the Tidy Towns Committee. At Gurteen Church roses in bloom and other flowering plants make a very colourful display, and also at the name signs on the approach roads. Well done to all concerned.

Eastern Harps

Eastern Harps 50/50 draw held every Monday night – €518 was the prize on Monday night, July 19, and the winner was Tom Murray, Derryknockeran. The club is most appreciative of all the support – You can get tickets online through the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages or in Centra, Gurteen.

Gurteen Celtic

The winner of the €50 prize in the Gurteen Celtic lotto draw on Sunday night, July 18, was Packie J. McDonagh, Kilfree. The numbers drawn were 7, 18, 23 and 26 the jackpot now stands at €4,900. The club is very appreciative of your support.

Bingo

Gurteen’s drive in bingo continues every Friday night at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Jackpot is €1,800 and the lotto game is €700. The committee greatly appreciate all support.

Summer Sessions

The summer sessions are taking place in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen continuing on next Wednesday night, July 28. In addition, there will be new lunch time concert at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The sessions will also continue for the month of August, with lunchtime concerts on August 6 and 13 at 1 p.m. Please tell any people on holiday but booking is essential as seats will be limited owing to Covid guidelines. Call 071 9182599. The Visitor Centre and Music Shop are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Go to colemanirishmusic.com.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. EquipmentfFunding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the persons home. The Alarms are now available Persons age 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is now free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Pre-school childcare

Dreamchasers Childcare Service at Merville have morning places for pre-school children available for September 2021. If you would like further information on eligibility or to register, please call 071 9152022.

Astro pitch

We now have daytime and weekend availability on our outdoor astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses.

Covid-19

Remember wash hands. wear a mask outside your home in crowded areas. Keep social distancing. With Covid restrictions, please keep an eye out particularly for older neighbours and those living alone at this time. Stay safe by watching out for all in our community.

Notes

