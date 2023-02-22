Around the districts: Cloonacool to MCR

(L-R), Saoirse White presenting proceeds from her recent Toy Appeal of €2560.75 to Sligo St Vincent De Paul. Pictured from left, Rose Leydon, Barry Predergast, John Burke, Saoirse White, Sheila Scanlon, John O'Donnell and Sr. Martianne O'Connor.

CLOONACOOL

Local Heroes

A huge well done to local lads Michael Clifford and Diarmuid Henry, who were both part of the St Attracta’s secondary school senior team that won the Collages B title recently. A great days for the lads, their families and the wider community.

5K Road Race

The annual Cloonacool 5K will take place on February 26 @midday Run, Jog or walk. Family and friends all welcome. Light refreshments afterwards. Always a great event.

Social dancing class

A class will continue in the community centre on Thursday nights for the next three Thursdays at 8.30 p.m. The class is for beginners and improvers. A few places always remain for new comers especially for ladies.

Mill Café News

The Café now has arranged extra space for their Sunday morning customers, allowing everybody the opportunity to enjoy the cuppa after Mass. Otherwise, it continues to operate each weekend at the usual times of Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. Contact Rita at 087 6839761.

Card Game

The ‘25’ card game continues each Monday night. The response to the game being revived in Cloonacool Community centre has been great with full tables each night. Thanks to all who attend and continued success to the sessions each week.

COOLANEY-ROCKFIELD

Yoga with Ruth

New Saturday term starts on February 25 at 10 a.m.

New Wednesday term starts March 1 at 7 p.m. at Coolaney Community Centre

Hatha – Vinyasa flow – breathwork

Five-week term €50/Drop in €12.

Beginners are welcome

To book, contact 087 6485870.

Community Games Notes

Coolaney Community Games are only distributing forms at moment to Team Managers, who have teams to enter. Anyone, who would like to help please let us know.

Community Games – Basketball

Are there any boys or girls’ under-16 that would be interested in playing Basketball for Community Games?

You can put it in your forms or contact Annette by WhatsApp at 087 2480447.

Must be from the Coolaney games area and under-16 before July 31.

Coolaney United News

Soccer lotto – Do you want to join our lotto and Euro Millions Syndicate starting March 1 next? Almost 40 members are re-joining, so only a few places remain. Contact Jerry at 086 8867379 for details.

Bonus Balls can be purchased in Pk Meats or O’Grady’s shop and cost €5 with the chance to win €100 and the Coolaney United crested beanie hat every week for the Wednesday and Saturday draws.

Local Link bus route

Route 981 Coolaney to Sligo Town.

The service operates seven days a week, with four return services per day and additional late evening services on Friday and Saturday.

Route 981 will provide greater regularity and flexibility than ever before, with areas covered along the route including Rockfield, Coolaney, Collooney, Ballisodare, Ransboro and Maugheraboy with stops in Sligo Town including Markievicz Road, Sligo University Hospital and ATU Sligo before continuing to St Angela’s College.

The service will run seven days per week, with four daily return services to Sligo Town and departures from Coolaney at 7.45 a.m., 10 a.m., 2.10 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. and return services from Sligo Town at 9 a.m. 1.05 p.m., 4.05 p.m. and 6.15 p.m.

Additional services will be provided on Friday and Saturday evenings, with departures at 7.20 p.m. and 9.20 p.m., returning from Sligo Town at 8.15 p.m. and 11.15 p.m. (Full timetable available on the TFI website and social media).

Passengers who are in receipt of the Free Travel Pass may avail of these services and for all other passengers there is an affordable fare and the opportunity to use the TFI Go App for even more savings.

For more information visit: locallinkdsl.ie or call 074 9741644.

Digital Hub by ALONE

A Digital Hub for those aged 60-plus is now opened on Tuesdays from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Coolaney Community Centre. The Digital Hub is operated by ALONE.

The digital hub offers

- Telehealth video calling with health care clinicians with private rooms available.

- Video calling support with family and friends.

- Support for learning and using technology devices and the internet.

- Join virtual social groups.

- An opportunity to try out new technology from the ALONE technology catalogue.

ALONE supports older people in a range of areas including visitation support and befriending, support coordination and telephone support. This can be accessed through the centre with Gerard.

If you have any questions or queries please call Gerard (Services Coordinator) at 086 076 10 83 or Conor (Digital Hub Worker) at 086 108 55 92 or better again drop by the centre at the above times to say hello and find out more, you may even learn something.

N17 Achonry Farmers’ Market

Stop by Achonry Farmers’ Market. Our stellar traders are here with the very best South Sligo has to offer and every cent you spend helps grow small and independent businesses while simultaneously returning profits back into the local community for us all to enjoy and benefit from.

See you every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for simply the best.

DROMAHAIR

Beginners Pilates

Beginners Pilates in Killenummery Hall on Saturday, February 25, at 11 a.m.

For further details, contact Rory at 086 3162869.

Community Employment Vacancy

Job description: environmental work.

Tasks would include strimming, maintaining green areas, landscaping. painting seating, benches and protective fencing, litter picking and leaf blowing, general care and maintenance to all outdoor facilities and keeping paths and walkways clear and accessible.

Location: Dromahair, Co. Leitrim.

Employment type: Temporary (19.5 hours per week). Eligibility: check with Local Intreo office. Renumeration: Current Community Employment rates. Commencement date: April 2023. Contact number at 086 6088659.

blotto draw.

Dromahair Development Association blotto draw will take place in the Depot on Tuesday, February 21. The jackpot is €4,900.

Tickets for the draw are available through QR code on Facebook and lottoraiser/DromahairDA.

They are also available in boxes in local businesses. Watch out for the QR Code stickers that are up in different locations around the village, on blotto boxes. There is one on the glass display cabinet at the Depot. They will give you quick access to the draw online. Get your tickets now, we need your support. Good luck everyone.

Operation Transformation

Operation Transformation is running in the park on Tuesdays 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on the Astro Pitch in Dromahair Park.

So, get your runners on, grab a friend and get moving. Try to do some activity every day be it a short walk, dance to your favourite song, do some gardening.

Lights in Community Park

Lights are turned on to facilitate walkers and runners using the pathway in the park during the dark evenings. Monday to Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Ballagh Centre talk

Gerry Fox, author of ‘Ballaghmeehan Parish, Co. Leitrim 1800-1922’ will be giving a talk about his book at the Thursday Club, New Ballagh Centre Rossinver at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23. Digital Photography, on Tuesday, February 21, at New Ballagh Centre, Rossinver. It is a Level 3 (QQI) Digital Photography Course with award-winning Peter Wilcock. To enrol, email trainingballagh@gmail.com or phone 071 9854030.

Leitrim Public Participation Network (PPN) are providing free training to community/voluntary/charity groups in Leitrim. Your group must be registered with Leitrim PPN to avail of this training.

Completing funding application February 21 (10 to 1) in person in Drumshanbo and February 28 in Manorhamilton.

First Aid March 14 (9 to 4 p.m.) in person in Manorhamilton and March 15 in Drumshanbo.

Effective Voluntary Committee Meetings March 22 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) online

Email info@leitrimppn.ie to register or contact 086 4411571,. It’s a first-come, first-served basis, with a max of three per group more courses listed on Leitrim PPN Facebook page leitrimppn.ie.

Dromahair AED Group

The AED (Defibrillator) in our village has changed location and is located at McGoldrick’s Centra supermarket.

To access the AED, the code is on the exterior of the cabinet. The code number is C159X. It is great to have this life-saving device in our village.

25 Card Game

25 Card Game in Killenummery Hall on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

Activities in the Depot

Monday Airc Damhsa Dance 6 p.m., pilates with Rory 7 p.m.

Tuesday Parent and toddler group 11 p.m. to 1 p.m., North Leitrim Dance Class 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday Active Age 10.30 a.m.-12.30, yoga with Amy 8 p.m.

Thursday Knit Group 11 a.m.-1.00, Exercise with Sue 7 p.m.

Friday Karate 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays, Táim, yoga for children, midday, contact 087 07911049 for further information.

Soundbath sessions starting Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m., 089 4749685 for further information.

For further information on any of the activities contact the Depot office, which is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, contact us at 071 9134986 or 085 8017943.

MCR

Childcare assistant positions

Positions are currently available for School Age Childcare Assistants with Coach Road, Sligo.

Community Employment offers people who are long-term unemployed the opportunity of part-timework placements in local communities with the aim to providing valuable experience, skills, and training to guide and prepare them for future employment.

No experience is necessary. Non-Accredited and Accredited training will be provided including QQI Level 5 Certificate in Early Learning and Care/QQI.

To avail of this opportunity, you must be 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more.

You can expect to see an increase in your social welfare payment of €22.50 per week. You are also entitled to take up paid part-time work during your CE work placement.

For more information: Please contact CE Supervisor Pamela at 071 9146512/089 4689040.

Afterschool service

MCR Kids Lane Afterschool Service is open Monday to Friday from 1.30 to 5.20 p.m.

Please call 071 9146512 for details and registration forms.

Active Age Group

The group meets on Tuesdays mornings at 11 a.m.. New members welcome. Call 071 9146512 for details.

Training

AIKIDO training Mondays and Thursday at 7 p.m.

Karate training Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact Jason at 086 1264502.

Five Star Dog Training is on Tuesday evenings 7 p.m. 8 p.m. Call 086 1048765 or email fivestardogtraining.ie.