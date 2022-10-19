Around the districts: Cloonacool to Enniscrone-Kilglass

CLOONACOOL

Card Game

The once renowned Cloonacool 25 card game is back; taking place in the community centre every Monday night at 8.30 p.m. There was a great attendance at last week’s game and the organisers are delighted to be welcoming back their group of dedicated players. This is yet another event that is coming back to us in the aftermath of the covid crisis. New players are always welcome; to learn and participate in the old tradition of the game of 25.

Park lotto

The Community Park lotto draw for September took place recently for a jackpot of €7,000. Unfortunately, we had no winner. The numbers drawn were 7, 22, 30 and 31. We had four match-three winners who shared €200. They were Brendan McCarrick, Shane and Bernie Gallagher, Fergus and Geraldine Henry and Seán, Michael, Eamon and Katie Haran. The winner of the Surlis SuperValu voucher was Breege Brennan (Reading, UK). Thanks to Surlis SuperValu for sponsoring their €30 shopping voucher each month. The park committee would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket, especially those who are living away but are not found wanting when it comes to supporting their local community. Congratulations to all our winners next month’s jackpot will be worth €7,100.

Local Concert

The Knocknashee Community Hub at Lavagh welcomes the famous Makem and Clancy names on Friday, October 21, next for an exciting concert performance. This duo, Donal and Rory, are the sons of Liam and Tommy of former times. Booking, which is essential, tickets on Eventbrite or by calling Pat at 087 2512030.

Festival Report

The Sheep Festival met committee met in the aftermath of the recent festival weekend. The committee were very reassured by the overwhelming positive response to their efforts in organising the festival. Two main decisions made at the meeting were the agreement that a sizable donation be made to Cloonacool Community Centre and that a Social Dance would take place in the hall during the days of Christmas or early in the New Year.

Mill Café. The community cafe continues as usual next weekend with the usual opening times of 11 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Some volunteer spaces have come up on the rota especially for Fridays. Contact Rita or Attract if you would like to become part of the team.

Music Returns

This Thursday sees yet another night of music and song at the community centre with the local guitar club. All welcome and the night is FOC and open to all singers and musicians.

Son of Cloonacool

Keep an ear out for a recent high-profile advertising campaign in the national media featuring the name, Oliver Carty. The late Oliver, formerly of Ballyglass, started his meat business, which to this day proudly bears his name, way back in the 1950s. He started small, with a cooker that could hold just 10 hams. Carty did all this at the family home in Athlone, where he cooked, dressed, weighed and wrapped his first ham and ‘The Carty Way’ was born... and all from a son of Cloonacool.

Request from Comhaltas

The AGM of Tubbercurry branch of Comhaltas will be held in the Family Resource Centre, Tubbercurry on Monday, October 24, at 7 p.m. Local Comhaltas urgently need new members. They specially selected the time of 7 p.m. to facilitate parents of children taking music lessons as well as other interested parties. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone to become involved in their child’s musical journey and also to promote and foster our musical heritage.

Notes

All notes are welcome and should be sent to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com by Sunday midday.

ENNISCRONE-KILGLASS

Local Notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements? If so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before 12 noon on Friday or call 096/37444 or email Fenniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

Our office has re-opened with a new Covid Policy, and we are able to provide support and services again. Please contact 096-37444 between 9.30am to 5.30pm for more information. We are available for photocopying, printing etc., pre-booking is advised. Our family support service offers a safe and confidential space to seek support, advice and guidance offering practical help and emotional support to families. No appointment necessary, call into the West Sligo Family Resource Centre between 10.00am and 1.00pm or call Heather 0872506773 or 09637444.

Well done to all those who attended The Safe Talk workshop on 4th of October in The Diamond Coast Hotel, Enniscrone.

The Rainbows programmes will start in the Centre in October 2022, a nine-week listening, group support programme for children and young people following a parental separation, children and young people of a similar age and class, Rainbows separation programme for 10- to 12-year-olds, this is not counselling or professional therapy, for further enquiries or to enrol your child please contact Gregory at 09637444 or 0873329392.

Gambling Therapy and Support Service – provides counselling and support for people experiencing problem gambling, including those impacted by the gambler’s behaviour. The service also raises awareness and aids prevention. Contact 086-0597441 for more information.

Athletics Leader Course – the perfect course to provide club members, parents and teachers (over 16 years) with the tools and skills to manage and deliver a fun athletics programme. Grant aid available for SSRP coaches and Sligo Club’s Volunteers, please email diane@sligosportandrecreation.ie for a discount code. Book your place here: https://SSRPAthleticsLeader.eventbrite.ie .

Course information can be found here: https://www.athleticsireland.ie/.../coac.../athletics-leader

Halloween Camp/Workshop, Dromore West. Tuesday, November 1. Booking essential. For more information Call Gregory on 0873329392.

Fundraiser

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Easkey Tractor run on Sunday, October 16 with the proceeds going to Sligo University hospital ICU, Mayo University hospital oncology unit and St James’s oncology unit Dublin and Galway University coronary care unit. A big thank you to everyone who supported the Tractor and vintage run in Easkey GAA . Thank you to our very generous sponsors and to all that helped in any way. Don’t forget our Big Christmas Raffle coming up. Tickets on sale now.

Condolences

Our Sincere condolences to the families of the late TJ O Brien, Mill St, Easkey and formerly of Ballyogen Culleens Co. Sligo who passed away suddenly, at his residence. TJ, predeceased by his parents Jack and Nellie, sister Annie Greta and brother-in-law Sean Howley. Beloved father of Sinead and Karen. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sisters Teresa Mannion (Castlebar), Maureen Keane (Ballyea, Ennis), brother Paddy (Ballyogan, Culleens), grandchild Hayley, Sinead & Karen’s mother Dympna, brothers-in-law Tony & Paul, sister-in-law Monica, Karen’s partner Darren & his kids, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, may his gentle soul RIP.

Also sincere vondolence to the family and friends of Sr. Anne Devaney R.J.M. (Dolores) of Carrowhubbock North, Enniscrone. Co. Sligo & Errew House, Goatstown, Dublin 14 & the Ard Na Gréine Nursing Home, Enniscrone. Peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity. Sr. Anne, (former Teacher at Our Lady’s Grove, Goatstown Rd and Scoil Íde, Salthill, Galway). Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, sister Margaret, brother Matty & her sister-in-law Freda. Beloved sister of Sr. Eileen (Dublin), Sean (Kilcloon, Co. Meath) Liam & Francis (Enniscrone). Sadly missed by her loving sister, brothers, sister-in-law Brigid, Sr. Marie O’Halloran (Provincial) and the Sisters of Jesus and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

West Sligo Athletics Club

Following our information evening we took our first 95 registrations for West Sligo AC at Enniscrone. Many thanks to all that turned out. Based on the interest we will commence putting together a programme of events for both underage and adults alike, with some possible taster sessions taking place before the end of the year. We will be hosting our next information and registration evening on Wednesday next the 19th of October at 8pm at Castleconnor G.A.A Club Community Centre. We plan to commence early in the new year with a programme of events for both underage and adults alike. Please come along if possible, to learn more.

Eoghan Rua Ladies’ Football club.

Our under-10 girls went to the Dome in Bekan last Sunday and had a great day out. Thanks to Castleconnor GAA club for the invite and to all the parents who travelled.

Tireragh Community Support Ltd

We are heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend, retired colleague and board member, TJ O’Brien. TJ worked with us for many years and was a highly respected and treasured member of our team. He was always so willing to help, and always so obliging. He also brought a lot of fun to our workplace with his mischievous laugh and his boundless energy. He had so much knowledge about so many things and he was a great source of advice. He will be sadly missed by us all. Our condolences go to his family and loved ones. RIP TJ, from all your friends at Tireragh Community Support.

Fundraiser

Natalies Wishes cake sale will take place this year on Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in McNulty’s Bar Enniscrone, Please come along and join us, raffle on the day with all proceeds going towards our Santa Experience and food hampers for the homeless community.

Kilglass Enniscrone Parish

Change of Time of Saturday night vigil Mass in Enniscrone: On Saturday, November 6, the Saturday evening Mass in Enniscrone Church will be at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. This change of time will remain in place till next spring. You can contact the parish through the following email address: kilennisparish@gmail.com.

Information

Waterpoint are now taking bookings for birthday party options for October and November. Call 096 36999 to book.

Enniscrone District and Community Council

The Hot Desks are continuing into the autumn. Excellent wi-fi, kitchenette, wc and spacious desks. at Enniscrone Enterprise Centre, Eircode is F26 NW86.

To book: phone Tony C: 086 3098335.

Enniscrone Combined Football Club blotto Results

Combined Enniscrone Football Clubs, Play Online: lottoraiser.ie/EnniscroneCFC/October 16. Blotto jackpot €7,200. No jackpot winner. numbers drawn were 20, 34, 35, €25 winners: Padraic Tighe; Mary Regan; Anne McSharry; Josephine Gordon.

Castleconnor Community Centre

Social Basketball in Castleconnor Community Centre

Women’s Social Basketball starting every Thursday evening 8 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Also Friday mornings 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Men’s Social Basketball starting Tuesday evenings 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

No experience necessary. Cost: €5 per person. If interested, please contact Bernie at 087 6164788.

Castleconnor GAA

The very best of luck to West Division GPO, Stephen Henry whose in his last week in his current role before moving onto a new position in the GPA.

The club would like to recognise the huge amount of work Stephen has done, spending countless hours in both Corballa and Stokane national schools, training our kids in the club and mentoring our coaches. Stephen took one of his last sessions with an under-13 West division development squad.

We wish him all the very best in his new role and for the future.

Lotto Result October 15

Jackpot €13,300 – No Winner, Consolation prizes: – Pat Boland – Niall Judge – Paul Shanahan Numbers drawn were 7, 9, 13 and 17 Next draw Saturday 22/10, jackpot €13,400.

Leap Project Easkey

Wishing all the very best to Christine Cawley Kilcullen and Nora Cawley Giblin for the exhibition of their works, which will be taking place in Ballina Arts Centre on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.

This exhibition will be going on till mid-December.