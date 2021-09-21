Around the districts: Carraroe, Manorhamilton, Newtownmanor and Riverstown

CARRAROE

Walking/Exercise Group

Our chair exercise group takes place in Community Centre each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 midday. There are a few places left. Anyone that wishes to join can contact 087 2222835.The programme will be led by professional coach Arita Loughlin We have a WhatApp group for the group and anyone that wishes to get involved is welcome to contact any member. We recommenced our walking group on September 20 at 11 a.m. with the first walk in the Community Sports Complex at Cuilbeg – more details will be notified via the existing WhatsApp Text Group.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want to highlight this facility is for community use and not for use by commercial businesses. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV 24/7.

Carraroe School Parking Protocol

Parents are reminded there is an agreed traffic management protocol in place and all parents are requested to observe the agreed protocol. Parents are requested not to obstruct residents’ entrances or to park on double yellow lines as such obstructs other parents exiting the carpark and also delays in exiting as the two lanes cannot be used. Parking on main road at roundabout where double lines exist places children at risk apart from it being illegal. Parents should desist from parking in cul-de-sac adjacent to lighthouse as children have to cross a very busy road and it places children at risk.

Town Bus Service to Carraroe

Cadra is continuing to campaign to have this service restored to Carraroe. We are aware all that is required to allow this proposal is a 10-minute extension to the existing service routes. As you may be aware the current service comes and turns at Greenfort Estate. If it proceeded over Cairns Hill to Carraroe via Lakeview back to town via Carraroe Retail Park it would be around as fast and could provide a much better service to the area. All residents are requested to keep contacting their local representatives requesting the service be returned to Carraroe.

Coleman Music Centre

Music Class Registration takes place on Friday, September 24, in Coleman Music Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments including fiddle, flute, whistle, accordion, bango, Bodhrán, guitar, keyboards, singing and many more. For more details call 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

North West Simon CommunitY Sleep Out

On Friday, October 1, NW Simon Community are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out.

Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie. The homeless charity is heavily reliant on donations to fund its services. You can make a difference locally for more info contact 087 7708865 or 071 9147522 or email mary@northwestsimon.ie.

You’re EirCode Number

Cadra reminds all residents of Carraroe the Eircode number of your house will assist emergency services to find your house faster. All residents are advised to place their house Eircode number on all telephones used to summon emergency services.

Defibrillators

Please note the Defibs are located at Community Centre and Community Field Clubhouse. The code is posted beside the machine. Please be aware CCTV is in operation.

Additions to Seniors’ Alarm

There are new additions to this facility like an alarm that activates automatically if a person falls and is unable to press the button.It costs a once off €120 to have this facility added. More details available from list of people. Application forms are available from any of the following: Bridie McLean, 086 3998925, Pat Benson, 087 2222835, Dympna O’Loughlin, 087 9303540, Mary Dunbar, 087 6669533 or email patwbenson1@gmail.com.

Further Education Programme

Are you thinking of returning to education or looking to upskill? North Connaught College of Further Education in Tubbercurry could be the place for you. We offer a range of QQI, CIDESCO and ITEC accredited full-time courses in a caring and friendly environment.

Students can avail of learner support, career guidance and may qualify for financial assistance.

Work placement is an integral part of all courses, and we now offer ERASMUS plus funded European work experience opportunities. Students at North Connaught College have been very successful in securing employment or progressing to further and higher education.

We are now enrolling, so check us out at northconnaughtcollege.net, on our social media platforms, or give us a call at 071 9185035.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot €16,300. Next Draw is on Saturday, September 25.

Numbers drawn: 14, 17, 20, 21.

No jackpot winner. €25 Winners were Geraldine McDaid, Ferndale, Sligo, Mairead Gilmartin, Ballisodare, Justin McDermott, Cavan, John Delorey, Heatherview Sligo.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Komeer Text Alert App

To sign up for the system, download the Komeer app and join Carraroe and District Regeneration Association Group for €5 per year. You will then receive all alerts from An Garda Síochána as well as community information.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Thursday each week.

MANORHAMILTON

CU ATM

It has recently announced that Manorhamilton and District Credit Union will shorty provide the space for the installation of an ATM machine, which is very good news for many people in the town and its surrounds, as well as for all the town’s visitors.

The bank of Ireland ATM has been the only one available to people to use on a 24-hour seven-day-a-week basis since the closure of the Ulster Bank on Main Street in 2015. Now some six years later the bank of Ireland on Seán MacDiarmada Street is set to close on Friday, October 8.

While the bank of Ireland has indicated it will provide its ATM machine on MacDiarmada Street for a period after its closure next month, no one really knows for how long that will be.

The ATM will be located in the Credit Union building and will be provided by a commercial company. Planning permission has been applied for to locate the ATM in the Credit Union premises but it has not been granted yet.

If planning permission was granted prior to October 8, it is possible the new ATM could be in operation around that date, which will be the last day that business will be done in the Manorhamilton Bank of Ireland branch.

Interestingly, the Manorhamilton and District Credit Union has purchased the former Ulster Bank building some time ago and fully refurbished it. The former Ulster Bank building is of course adjacent to the Credit Union offices on Main Street.

When the Manorhamilton and District Credit Union ATM becomes fully operational in due course it is likely to become the main financial traction site in the town for many people from now on.

Play Activity

Childminders in the Manorhamilton area and surrounds are reminded that a free online workshop, which will address the role of play in supporting children going forward post Covid 19, takes place on Tuesday night, September 28, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cavan County Childcare Committee are promoting it. This workshop is aimed at childminders who are caring for children in the home of the childminder. Covid 19 has brought about notable change to how young children play and experience their world.

The workshop presenter Joanna Fortune is a parenting consultant and psychotherapist with expertise in play, child development and trauma/attachment and the parent-child relationship.

This event is hosted by Cavan County Childcare Committee via Microsoft Teams in collaboration with Sligo County Childcare Committee and Donegal County Childcare Committee – eventbrite.ie/e/170002045695 is the link to register for this workshop.

Boxing Club

New season Seán McDermott Boxing Club training has just started in the club’s Bee Park Community Centre facilities.

The training schedule for the new season is Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for seniors and Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for juniors as well as for juveniles.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy at pjleddy@yahoo.com by 8 a.m. at the latest on this Friday morning, September 24.

NEWTOWNMANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor:

Weekly Masses: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.

Liturgy for September: Reader – Angela Loughlin; Collectors – Joseph Loughlin and Frank Dolan; Altar Society – Michelle Comiskey.

New Dates For Confirmation: Drumlease NS this Saturday, September 25, in St Patrick’s Church, Dromahair at 11 a.m. Leckaun NS on Saturday, October 2, in Newtownmanor Church at 11 a.m. These dates are provisional and subject to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Baroque Music Festival

The 26th Sligo Festival of Baroque Music is taking place this weekend: Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26. The full programme is available to see on sligobaroquefestival.com/new-page-1. Tickets are available from the Hawk’s Well Theatre box office; by phone at 071 9161518, or online at hawkswell.com.

All tickets must be booked in advance, including for the free indoor events. Tickets or booking are not required for the free open air concert at 12 midday at Kempten Promenade, Sligo on Saturday, September 25. There is no doubt that this year’s festival offers a feast of wonderful music.

Anne Dolan meets Rory Best out walking

Last Monday lunchtime, September 13, our local walking enthusiast, Anne Dolan, met the erstwhile Ireland Rugby Captain, Rory Best, while out taking her usual exercise (10-12km daily). Rory Best was then walking 180 miles for charity. Throughout the 180 mile journey, which began on Wednesday, September 8, Rory was to be joined for short periods by families affected by cancer, as well as some other notable names. Little did he know that one of them would be our very own Anne Dolan. Over 10 days Rory walked from Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, County Down to the site of a proposed second Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo. Rory passed through counties Down, Armagh, Fermanagh, Leitrim, Sligo, and Mayo on his fundraising journey. All in the Manor are delighted that Rory had the pleasure of meeting Anne Dolan.

Win a Luxury Holiday

Dromahair Community are currently running an online fundraiser in aid of major pitch redevelopment at the Dromahair community park. There are two €20,000 Trailfinders vouchers to be won. Tickets €20 each or three for €50. Any support would be greatly appreciated. Buy your tickets now on winaluxuryholiday.ie.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk or call 087 3361561 or 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Thank you.

RIVERSTOWN

Local Hockey Stars

Congratulations to Sophie and Lara Swann, who have been selected to play hockey for Connacht at under-16 and under-18 levels respectively. It is a fantastic achievement for both Riverstown girls to play at Interprovincial level. Both girls worked hard during the summer; trialling and training in both Galway and Athlone. Riverstown community would like to extend best wishes to the sisters for the year ahead.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Congratulations to Shania Murphy, who travelled to Tampere, Finland for her first International bodybuilding competition. Shania competed in the 2BROS Events Finland Pro Qualifier competition. Shania placed second in Junior Bikini competition and fourth in Novice Bikini competition.

COFFEE DAY

Riverstown Totalhealth Pharmacy and Helen Graham will run their annual Hospice Coffee Day on Thursday, September 23, all day. To stay safe and in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines this will be an outdoor takeaway service of tea or coffee and individually wrapped treats. All baking donations would be greatly appreciated the day before the event.

KEEP CALM AND PLAY ROUNDERS

Shamrock Gaels Social Rounders for anyone over 18 continues in Riverstown Park at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Guaranteed fun and a great way to exercise weekly and have the craic in a non-competitive environment. It doesn’t require fitness and is socially distant.

MORRISON TEACH CEOIL CLASSES

Sean nós dancing classes will continue Thursday with beginners from 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., intermediate one from 6.30 p.m. to 7 p.m., intermediate two from 7 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. and advanced 7.30 to 8.15 p.m. Call Eiméar Mulvey at 086 2584465. Pilates will start Monday, September 20, beginners at 6.30 p.m. and intermediates at 7.30 p.m. Call Oliver Nevin at 086 0846849. Keyboard lessons will start Tuesday, September 21, beginners and intermediates at 6.30 p.m. Call Maureen O’Dowd at 087 4176249. Bridge Card Game will also start Tuesday, September 21, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call Margaret Kilfeather at 087 2603946. Fiddle, Flute, Tin Whistle and Banjo lessons will start Friday, September 24, beginners and intermediates at 6.30 p.m. Call Michael Hurley at 086 6036243. Karate will start Sunday, September 26, beginners and intermediates at 11 a.m. Call John Sweeney at 086 8106549.

ANNUAL SLEEP OUT

On Friday, October 1, NW Simon Community are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only to take part in the NW Simon Community 13th annual Sleep Out. Anyone can sign up to take part in this virtual event including families, work mates, students, teams, clubs, schools at home and abroad. Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie. This homeless charity is heavily reliant on donations to fund its services. You can make a difference locally. Please support.

COLEMAN MUSIC CENTRE

Due to the change in Covid-19 restrictions music classes can resume in Coleman Music Centre, with effect from September 27 for a four-week term. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments including fiddle, flute, whistle, accordion, bango, bodhrán, guitar, keyboards, singing and many more. For more details call 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

ACCREDITED COURSES

North Connaught College of Further Education offers a range of QQI, CIDESCO and ITEC accredited full-time courses in a caring and friendly environment. Students can avail of learner support, career guidance and may qualify for financial assistance. Work placement is an integral part of all courses. Now offering ERASMUS plus funded European work experience opportunities. Students at North Connaught College have been very successful in securing employment or progressing to further and higher education. Enrolment is now open, visit northconnaughtcollege.net or call 071 9185035.

STAY SAFE

Well done to everyone continuing to do their part to keep both the local and wider community safe All are welcome to have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes, so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris at 086 825 8525.