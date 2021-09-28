Around the Districts: Carraroe, Gurteen, Merville and Skreen-Dromard

Laura Marie O’ Connor, who plays Maggie Parkes, brushes the hair of Lisa Murphy, who playes her sister, Anne Parkes, before Saturday evening’s performance of “The Last Night at Parkes Castle”. Written by Treasa Nealon, Directed by Sonia Norris and presented as part of the Leitrim Live Performance Scheme in the courtyard of Parke’s Castle, Co. Leitrim. Photo; Brian Farrell

CARRAROE

Walking/Exercise Group

Our chair exercise group takes place in Community Centre each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 md. There are a few places left. Anyone that wishes to join can contact 087 2222835.The programme will be led by professional coach Arita Loughlin We have a What’s App Text for the group and anyone that wishes to get involved is welcome to contact any member. Our walking group is each Monday at 111 a.m.

St John’s FC astroturf

Great to see the development is progressing well with the solar powered lighting system installed last week. It will be a fantastic addition to our community and it deserves financial support by the people of Carraroe. A funding drive is ongoing with the aim of selling 300 tiles. Each tile costs €150. Purchasers can either pay €150 in a lump sum or arrange a monthly direct debit of €13 for 12 months. – for more information visit St John’s FC site to purchase online or discuss with any club member. Your support is appreciated.

Defibrillators

Please note the Defibs are located at Community Centre and Community Field Clubhouse. The code is posted beside the machine. Please be aware CCTV is in operation.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want to highlight this facility is for community use and not for use by commercial businesses. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV. 24/7.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot €16,350. Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

School Parking Protocol

Parents are reminded there is an agreed traffic management protocol in place and all parents are requested to observe the agreed protocol. Parents are requested not to obstruct residents’ entrances or to park on double yellow lines as such obstructs other parents exiting the carpark and also delays in exiting as the two lanes cannot be used. Parking on main road at roundabout where double lines exist places children at risk apart from it being illegal. Parents should desist from parking in cul-de-sac adjacent to lighthouse as children have to cross a very busy road and it places children at risk.

Town Bus Service

Cadra is continuing to campaign to have this service restored to Carraroe. We are aware all that is required to allow this proposal is a 10-minute extension to the existing service routes. As you may be aware the current service comes and turns at Greenfort Estate. If it proceeded over Cairns Hill to Carraroe via Lakeview back to town via Carraroe Retail Park it would be around as fast and could provide a much better service to the area. All residents are requested to keep contacting their local representatives requesting the service be returned to Carraroe.

Komeer Text Alert App

To sign up for the system download the Komeer App and join Carraroe and District Regeneration Association Group for €5 per year. You will then receive all alerts from An Garda Síochána as well as community information.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Thursday each week.

GURTEEN

Recent deaths

THE death took place on September 13 of Anna Mae Sheridan, Carrickaboy, Cavan – sister of the late Jim Maheady, Gurteen. Sympathy to her family and to Marian Maheady and family and all her relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace.

THE death took place on August 24 of Anne Fallon, Esker, Ballindine sister of Peter McNicholas husband of Sharon Joyce, Gurteen. Sincere sympathy is extended to Sharon and Peter and all relatives and friends on their bereavement. May she rest in Peace.

THE death took place on August 28 of Frank Hannon, Denhan, Buckinghamshire and formerly of Cloonagashel, Ballymote. He was uncle of Margaret Toolan, Boyle Road, Gurteen to whom sincere sympathy is extended. May he rest in Peace.

CONFIRMATION IN GURTEEN

It was a lovely day for the Confirmation on Saturday September18 in Gurteen Church with twenty one candidates and their families. It it was the first visit of Bishop Paul Dempsey and he was very engaging with the youth.

Well done to the teachers Kevin Gallagher (Mullaghroe), Maria-Goretti Surlis (Cloonloo) and Vinny Hanly (Carn) for all their work in preparing the pupils for the Sacrament. to the stewarts Tom O’Hara and Cathal O’Gara- organist Amanda Maheady and singer Nora O’Connor – flower arrangements – Kathleen Keeley and the ladies sanitising the church afterwards – Ursula, Bernadette, Naoimi, Sarah and Mary Catherine and to Mary C also for helping beforehand and assisting at the Mass.

Well done also to Anthony Tynan, who had the church and the grounds looking well. Grateful thanks to the PP Fr Joe Caulfield for all his work in co=ordinating and making it it a special occasion in the parish.

Return to Mass

Return to Public Mass is very welcome with a bigger congregation from last weekend. People are still advised to exercise caution to spread out and avoid having too many in each seat and of course to wear masks. Stewarts and sanisters are asked to please continue at each church till the lifting of the restrictionns on October 22.

Bingo

Gurteen’s drive in bingo continues every Friday night at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Jackpot is €2,600 and the lotto game is €1,000. Plus there is a second lotto also starting at €200. The committee greatly appreciate all support.

Gurteen Celtic lotto

The Gurteen Celtic lotto was not won last week – numbers were 2, 15, 19 and 28. The €50 was won by Grainne Toolan, Trim. The lotto is worth €5,700 this week on Sunday 19.

Eastern Harps Draw

The winner of the Eastern Harps draw on Monday, September 13, was Dorrian family, Keash, who received €540 in the club’s 50/50 – the club is most grateful and appreciate all the support with this draw.

Music classes

Thankfully due to the recent change on Covid 19 restrictions the Coleman Centre, Gurteen are now in the position to resume their music classes with effect from September the 27 for a four-week term. The tutors will include Michael Hurley, Fiona Doherty, Maureen O’Dowd, Daithi Gormley, Shane McGowan, Junior Davey and more. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments and singing including fiddle, flute, accordion, guitar, bodhran, banjo, whistle, keyboard and more. The registration for the classes will be held on this Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call the centre at 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

Dancing class

The Ethna Fahy TCRG School of Irish Dancing resumes in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Saturday, October 2, from 9.30 to 12.30 p.m. New beginners are welcome to come at any time during these hours. Pre-school children catered for with Tip-Tap-Toe-Tap the beat programme. For more details contact Ethna at 087 3205484 or 087 6661905.

Yoga in Gurteen

Yoga started in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen last night September 20 with power yoga from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and evening flow from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. – suitable for beginners. Today September 21 there is Gentle Yoga from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. suitable for beginners.It will continue at same times each week. For more information contact Sarah at 083 0618006 or manomaya@outlook.ie and bring you own mat please.

MERVILLE

Condolences

The management committee, staff and the wider Merville community wish to express our sincere condolences to the families and many friends of Phyllis Coen (née Devins), Maugheraboy Estate and John Cox, Treacy Avenue, who have passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of social monitored pendant alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the persons home.

The Alarms are now available Persons age 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is now free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Employment and training opportunity.

Fancy a rewarding career in afterschool childcare? If you have been in Receipt of DEASP Payment for the Last 12 Months, You could be eligible to Join our Community Employment (CE) Programme, with the opportunity to train and work with our award winning Dreamchasers Childcare Service. Community Employment (CE) vacancies also available for night time and weekend caretakers, housekeeping and general operatives. Call 071 9150029 for further info.

Astro Pitch

We now have Daytime Weekend availability on our outdoor astro facility at Merville Community Centre. This pitch is ideal for a range of fun and sporting uses. Slots also available at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call 071 9150029 for further information.

Covid 19

Remember Wash Hands. Wear a Mask outside your home in Crowded Areas. Keep Social Distancing. With Covid restrictions, please keep an eye out particularly for Elderly neighbours and those living alone at this time. Stay Safe by watching out for all in Our Community. Follow our Social Media Pages for up to Date Community Supports and Information.

Notices

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for Publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Parish Mass Times

The following are the Mass times and church venues for Weekday and Weekend Masses in the Parishes of Skreen-Dromard and Templeboy for weeks commencing Monday, September 27.

Parish of Skreen-Dromard: Tuesday, September 28, in Dromard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, in Skreen at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, in Dromard at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 3, in Skreen at 11.30 a.m.

Parish of Templeboy: Monday, September 27, at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at 7 p.m. Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at 10 a.m.

Confirmation Sunday: Sunday, October 3, at 11.30 a.m. – Sacrament of Confirmation.

Red Hawks Basketball restarts

The Red Hawks Basketball Group for the 2021/2022 Season will be restarting in the Skreen-Dromard Community Centre for Primary School children in first to sixth classes – Boys and girls. The Factory in Easkey Village will be the venue for the 018 Male and Female Players.

Anyone interested in attending either of the venues should contact 087 3594902 or email redhawksbbskreen@gmail.com by October 1 to register your interest and book a place as spaces are limited. Volunteers are needed to join the committee ans in Coaching.

Beltra Country Market

Beltra Country Market takes lace each Saturday Morning from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in Beltra Hall and grounds. Everyone welcome.

Tireragh CCE

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the local Traditional Music Organisation or wishing to learn a new instrument is invited to become a member of the Tireragh CCE Group. Membership is open to all ages. New and existing members very welcome. For further information or queries contact 086 8765545. All Comhaltas Events follow Public Health Guidelines ans Online Classes will also be available.

Maye School of Speech and Drama.

The Maye School of Speech and Drama reopened in the community centre Skreen on Tuesday, September 21, from 5.15 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Booking is essential. Suitable for children ages four to 12 years. Fir further details or to book contact Jacinta Gormley at 087 2210845 or via email on mayeschooldrama@gmail.com.

Community First Responders

The Skreen-Dromard Beltra Community First Responders will be launching as a National Ambulance Service CFR Group this September. Thanks to the generous donations to date two Defibrillators and Cabinets have been purchased and installed in the parish.