Around the Districts: Carraroe, Gurteen, Keash-Culfadda, Manorhamilton, MCR Centre and Newtownmanor

CARRAROE

Simon Community Sleep Out

On Friday, October 1, NW Simon Community are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out. Anyone can sign up to take part including families, workmates, students, teams, clubs, schools at home and abroad. Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie the homeless charity is heavily reliant on donations to fund its services. You can make a difference locally. For more info, contact 087 7708865 or 071 9147522 or email mary@northwestsimon.ie.

Additions to Seniors’ Alarm

There are new additions to this facility like an alarm that activates automatically if a person falls and is unable to press the button. It costs a once-off €120 to have this facility added. More details available from list of people. Application forms are available from any of the following: Bridie McLean, 086 3998925, Pat Benson, 087 2222835, Dympna O’Loughlin, 087 9303540, Mary Dunbar, 087 6669533 or email patwbenson1@gmail.com.

WhatsApp Text Group

This text group has been established to assist organising the community response to the Lagan Planning Application at Aughamore. Thanks to all who have agreed to join the text group. Anyone interested in the issue and assisting with the community response is invited to join the text group. Just send a text to 087 2222835 and you will be added to the group.

Walking/Exercise Group

We are planning to recommence our chair exercise group in Community Centre next Thursday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The programme will be led by professional coach Arita Loughlin, who was our tutor prior to Covid days. We have a WhatsApp text group for the group and anyone that wishes to get involved is welcome to contact any member. It is also planned to recommence our external walking group on September 20 at 11 a.m. with the first walk in the Community Sports Complex at Cuilbeg. We can then plan other walks on that day.

Further Education Programme

Are you thinking of returning to education or looking to upskill? North Connaught College of Further Education in Tubbercurry could be the place for you. We offer a range of QQI, CIDESCO and ITEC accredited full-time courses in a caring and friendly environment.

Students can avail of learner support, career guidance and may qualify for financial assistance.

Work placement is an integral part of all courses, and we now offer ERASMUS plus funded European work experience opportunities. Students at North Connaught College have been very successful in securing employment or progressing to further and higher education.

We are now enrolling, so check us out at northconnaughtcollege.net, on our social media platforms, or give us a call at 071 9185035.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot €16,300. Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Komeer Text Alert App

To sign up for the system download the Komeer App and join Carraroe and District Regeneration Association Group for €5 per year. You will then receive all alerts from An Garda Síochána as well as community information.

Carraroe Church Contributions

People are asked to review their contribution as income had dropped substantially. You can pay your contributions directly to the Parish Bank account. The following are the details.

Account Number: 12185497 St John’s Church, Ulster Bank.

BIC: ULSB IE 2DXXX

IBAN: IE86 ULSB 9862 6012 1854 97

For more information, contact the parish office at 071 9162136 or email carraroe@holywellsligo.com.

Lakeview ICA Guild

We are delighted to say that our members have decided to get back meeting. We extend congratulations to Kathleen Gallagher, Sligo Town Guild, who has been elected Sligo Federation president and to Mary Harkin, Lakeview Guild, who has been elected North West Regional president. Good luck to the ladies for the next three years. Hilda Roche from Wicklow has been elected our National President for the next three years.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section, contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Thursday each week.

GURTEEN

RECENT DEATH

Sincere sympathy is extended to Bernadette O’Grady, Lisgullane, Killaraght on the death of her brother-in-law Seán Brennan, Killasser and also to his wife Angela, daughter, Áine and family. May he rest in peace.

RECENT DEATH

The death took place North West Hospice on Saturday, September 4, of Monica O’Donnell, Kilmactigue, Sligo. She was mother of Séamus, Moygara, Gurteen. Sincere sympathy is extended to Séamus, wife Edel and family and to Séamus Snr on the death of his wife and to sons, Kieran and Colm, daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and extended family on their bereavement. May she rest in eternal peace.

CEMETERY MASS

It is intended to have a Cemetery Mass in Killaraght old cemetery on Sunday, September 19, at 1 p.m. and in Templeronan Cemetery on Sunday, September 26, at 1 p.m.

RETURN TO MASS

Return to Public Mass is very welcome with 50 per cent more allowed from next weekend. People are still advised to exercise caution to spread out and avoid having too many in each seat and of course to wear masks. Stewarts and sanisters are asked to please continue at each church till the lifting of the restrictionns on October 22.

BINGO

Gurteen’s drive-in bingo continues every Friday night at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Jackpot is €2,400 and the lotto game is €1,000. The committee greatly appreciate all support.

CONFIRMATION

The Sacrament of Confirmation is scheduled to take place in Gurteen Church on Saturday, September 18, at 11 a.m. There are 22 young people for the Sacrament.

EASTERN HARPS DRAW

The winner of the Eastern Harps draw on Monday, August 30, was Kevin Lavin, Keash, who received €556 in the club’s 50/50. The club is most grateful and appreciate all the support with this draw.

MUSIC CLASSES

Thankfully due to the recent change on Covid-19 restrictions the Coleman Centre, Gurteen are now in the position to resume their music classes with effect from September the 27 for a four-week term. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments and singing including fiddle, flute, accordion, guitar, bodhran, banjo, whistle, keyboard and more. For more information call the centre at 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

NW SIMON COMMUNITY

North West Simon Community 13th annual Sleep out is on Friday, October 1. They are asking people of the North West to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out in your own garden or office carpark. Anyone can sign up to take part, including families, workmates, students, teams, clubs or schools, at home and abroad. Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie.

KEASH-CULFADDA

Culfadda NS thanks Miss Bernadette Dwyer

The parish community would like to thank Miss Bernadette Dwyer for her 22 years as principal teacher. Bernadette gave loyal and dedicated service to the children, parents and wider school community. Bernadette has worked tirelessly for all the things that would benefit the children of our area, all through her teaching career and we are deeply grateful to her. Bernadette gave her life’s work to the school and we deeply appreciate all she has done for us. We wish her every blessing of health and happiness in her retirement.

Culfadda National School welcomes Miss Aisling Egan

The parish community welcomes Miss Aisling Egan as principal teacher. Aisling began her time as principal of Culfadda National School on Wednesday, September 1, and we wish her every success in her new role.

First Communion – Congratulations

We congratulate all the children, their parents and families from Keash National School, who recently received their First Holy Communion. It was a day of great Joy for them. We thank their teachers and all who were involved in the preparation of Culfadda Church, also the musicians and soloist.

Cemetary Masses

As a result of the easing of restrictions, it is hoped to have the annual cemetery Masses in our parish as follows: Sunday, September 19, at midday in Templevanny graveyard Sunday, September 26, at midday in Knockbrack Graveyard the normal weekend Masses will take place as normal in Culfadda Church. People are invited to make their annual contributions to the upkeep of the cemeteries at those Masses. People are remind to remain responsible for the safety of themselves and others and use all standard precautions.

MANORHAMILTON

Free Design Course

Stuart Lawn from the Merenda building based ManorHUBs Fab Lab is offering a free course to six parent and child pairs, who can work together to design a model railway layout, as well as the buildings and features that will go with it in an imaginary town.

The programme will run for six weeks, starting on Friday, September 24, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. in the W8 Centre. Contact stu@fablabmh.org to reserve your place. Stuart Lawn advises all who are interested taking up this great challenge.

Schools Strike

Local Primary School secretary and member of the FORSA Trade Union, Frank Considine states his Union will be taking strike action tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15, which is expected to close primary schools on that day.

The FORSA Trade Union has been in negotiations with Minister of Education, Norma Foley, and her officials for quite a long time on the issue of recognising School Secretaries as Department of Education employees and as public servants plus granting them appropriate entitlements as such.

College Scholarship

Manorhamilton and District Credit Union remind all students heading off to third level education that applications are now being taken for the Josie Martin Scholarship, worth €1,000.

All in interested should visit the CU website manorhamiltoncu.ie for an entry form or call to the office. The closing date is Thursday, September 30.

Duck Race

The annual plastic Rossinver Duck Race will take place at St Aidan’s Church Ballaghameehan on Sunday, September 26.

The Rossinver Duck race organisers would like to remind all who are captivated by this popular event that “if you’re not in you can’t win”. All interested in the Duck Race should phone 071 9832970 or email pat@rossinveryouthcommunity@gmail.com for more information on it.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to P. J. Le.ddy at pjleddy@yahoo.com by 8 a.m. at the latest on this Friday morning, September 17. Thank you.

MCR CENTRE

MCR Kids Lane

MCR Kids Lane Inspiring Minds places now available. We are open from September 15. Open Monday to Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Free ECCE year and subvention available. TUSLA registered/qualified staff, fun filled curriculum, Aistear and Siolta programmes. Purpose built outdoor play area.

Please call 071 9146512 for registration forms and further information contact Joanne.

MCR KIDS LANE AFTERSCHOOL SERVICE

We are open Monday to Friday from 1.30 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. Please call 071 9146512 for details and registration forms.

HALL HIRE

The hall will be available for hire from September 20. All Covid-19 safety measures must be adhered to by those renting the hall.

BABY CLINIC

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the clinic is not being held at present.

If you need to see a Public Health Nurse in the meantime, please phone 071 9155100 ext 5277, Monday to Friday, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. to arrange an appointment.

ACTIVE AGE GROUP

The group will reconvene on Tuesday, September 21, at 11 a.m.. Looking forward to welcoming you all back.

TANG SO DO

Training will restart on Wednesday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

AIKEDO

Classes will restart from the week beginning September 20.

NEWTOWNMANOR

Win a Luxury Holiday

Dromahair Community are currently running an online fundraiser in aid of major pitch redevelopment at the Dromahair community park. There are two €20,000 Trailfinders vouchers to be won. Tickets €20 each or three for €50. Buy your tickets now on winaluxuryholiday.ie.

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor:

Weekly Masses: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.

Liturgy for September: Reader – Angela Loughlin; Collectors – Joseph Loughlin and Frank Dolan; Altar Society – Michelle Comiskey.

Covid-19 Latest News: The Government has announced that with effect from Monday, September 6, and subject to continued protective factors, all religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity, regardless of immunity status of attendees. From Friday, October 22, onwards, final restrictions will be lifted including restrictions on religious ceremonies. Due to the continuing requirement to maintain social distancing, relative to the space available in our churches, there will be little change to the current arrangements up to October 22. Face coverings should also continue to be worn in this interim period.

New Dates for Confirmation: Drumlease NS on Saturday, September 25, in St Patrick’s Church, Dromahair at 11 a.m. Leckaun NS on Saturday, October 2, in Newtownmanor Church at 11 a.m. These dates are provisional and subject to Covid-19 guidelines.

Altar Society volunteers: Additional volunteers are needed for the Altar Society in Dromahair, Killargue and Newtownmanor Churches. If you are able to give some time during one month per year, please give your name to Fr Paul – Tel: 071 9164143, or in person after Saturday Vigil/Sunday Masses.

Baroque Music Festival

The 26th Sligo Festival of Baroque Music is taking place over the final weekend of September: Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26. The full programme is now available to see on sligobaroquefestival.com/new-page-1, Tickets are now available from the Hawk’s Well Theatre box office; by phone at 071 9161518, or online at hawkswell.com.

All tickets must be booked in advance, including for the outdoor events. Tickets or booking are not required for the free open air concert at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

There is no doubt that this year’s festival offers a feast of wonderful music.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest they would like to include in the Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk or call 087 3361561 or 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.