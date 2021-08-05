Around the Districts: Ballymote to Enniscrone

Michael Clancy, Geraldine McDonagh, Amy Sheridan and Conor McDonagh at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

BALLYMOTE

Summer camp

Ballymote GAA will run a summer camp for boys and girls aged five to 12 years August 24 to August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit our Facebook page.

Ballymote/Ballinacarrow Boxing Club

Training has finished till September. Thank you to everyone at the club for your support during this difficult year.

Fundraising

Ballymote Tidy Towns are continuing with their fundraising drive through GoFundMe at gofund.me/a5a97be2. All money will be used as match funding for projects in the town and park. The appeal is open to residents and Ballymote people everywhere. If you would like to volunteer, please contact us on Facebook, by email to ballytidyt@gmail.com or approach us personally.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the parents of Ashton Thomas Clarke, Earls Court, who was baptised recently in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of John Clarke, Ardnaglass, whose death occurred recently.

Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes, please email miriamsfinn@eircom.net or call 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes is 5 p.m. every Thursday.

ENNISCRONE

Notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements? If so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Wednesday or call 096 37444 or email enniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

Accomodation in Enniscrone

If anyone knows of any accommodation to let over the summer in Enniscrone, please email us here at enniscronetourism3@gmail.com., with staycation people are continually looking for rentals.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are open now from 9.30 1 p.m. Monday to Friday for printing etc., pre-booking essential and we are continuing to provide support and services. Please contact 096 37444 between 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for more information. The following services and classes are available.

Family Support Service (Monday to Thursday) Contact Heather Reddington: 087 2506773, email h.reddington@westsligofrc.ie.

Brief Intervention Therapy for Adults: Experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last 8-10 weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

Brief Intervention Therapy for young people: for children and young people, 10 to 18 years, for those experiencing mild difficulties impacting on their mental health or wellbeing. The intervention will last six to eight weeks (one session per week); and will be provided by suitably qualified mental health professionals such as fully accredited Counsellors/Psychotherapists to work with each individual young person. Please contact Róisín at 087 3650949 for more details.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre will be holding the annual general meeting on Thursday, August 19, at 8 p.m. via Zoom. If you are interested in attending, please contact Róisín at 096 37444.

Follow Facebook page: Facebook. or westsligofrc.ie.

The Men’s Shed

The Enniscrone Men’s Shed are finally up and going again. They are inundated with work, with so much outdoor dining they are making benches flower boxes etc., If any men would be interested in joining us, for a cuppa or chat or to lend a hand with their many projects, please call Gregory at 087 3329392 or Shane at 085 1924219.

Sligo Leader Partnership Company

New Outdoor Photography Course starting in Sligo Town – August 10 and Enniscrone August 12.

Find out more here: sligoleader.ie/outdoor-photography-project/.

This project is delivered through the Social Inclusion Community and Activation Programme (SICAP).

Contact Geri Bruce at 086 4183717 or email gbruce@sligoleader.com.

Condolences

Sincere sympathy to the Cawley family on the death of Eamonn Cawley, Behymore Ballina and formerly of Tullylinn, Culleens. Eamonn will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, son Edward, daughters Mary and Anne, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Edward and Andrew, brothers Gerry and Walter, sister Mary, sister’s in-law, nephews, niece’s relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Sincere sympathy to the Howley family on the death of Seán Howley, Bunnanirla Castleconnor, suddenly, at his residence. Seán will be sadly missed by his sisters Dympna and Monica, brothers-in-law of TJ Obrien and Ken Ryan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Summer camps

West Sligo Family Resource Centre and Sligo Leader Partnership are running their Children’s camp, in Skreen-Dromard on August 3 and four. West Sligo Family Resource Centre and Sligo Sports Recreational Partnership Sligo are running one in Castleconnor on August 17 and 18 for kids aged six 12 years. These are new outdoor camp with Covid 19 guidelines and protocols in place. There will be fun games and lots more. For more information, please call Gregory at 087 3329392.

Enniscrone Community Playground

We are delighted to announce that the playground is open. It opened earlier than expected, Saturday, July 24.

This started as an idea among a group of parents nearly five years ago.

As a group of parents who had never been involved in a project like this, we are very clear it would not be possible without the army of people who were behind us.

We are so grateful to Enniscrone and District Community Council, Waterpoint board of management and Sligo County Council.

There was six people who helped us every step of the way.

Mattie Coleman, Sinéad Durkan, Anne Gilroy, Ray O’Grady, Joe Queenan.

Joe Queenan and one person who wishes to remain Annoymous.

These were the people who we rang when we were stuck and when we didn’t know how to move forward. They were always on the other end of the phone to help us.

The committee want to dedicate the playground to them.

We would also like to thank:

- Orla Cawley of OMD Design for helping us with the tender process.

- Liam Cawley for installing the fencing.

- The Byrnes family for donating a piece of land to the project.

- Creative Stone by Robert Duffy also completed a fundraising stone for us free of charge.

We want to say a huge thank you to Christy and Anne Marie of Creative Play Solutions.

It’s clear to see why they are an award-winning playground company. The quality of the equipment is second to none and we hope thousands of children from the area and beyond will visit the playground in years to come.

Thank you to anyone who donated or helped us during our fundraising campaign.

Lastly, thank you to anyone we haven’t mentioned but who helped us in any way, we honestly won’t forget you all. Sheila, Laura, Anne, Lorraine and Gráinne, councillor Joe Queenan, Enniscrone and District Community Council, Waterpoint and Sligo County Council.

Enniscrone Tidy Towns seeks helpers

Enniscrone Tidy Towns expect that this will be a very busy summer and we would welcome additional help, especially at the weekends.

If you could give us a hand to do a litter pick on a Saturday or Sunday morning it would be much appreciated.

We will be by the Lifeguard station Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. with spare pickers, bags and gloves and wipes etc. Early Risers: Many thanks to the open sea swimmers, and others, who came down to the lifeguard station this Sunday morning at 8 a.m. to do a litter pick of our beautiful beach and dunes.

Thanks to the Kilglass/Enniscrone GAA Members of the club on their early morning clean-up of Enniscrone Beach supporting Enniscrone Tidy Towns. Great work carried out daily by the Tidy Towns Committee in keeping Enniscrone litter-free. Remember to keep Enniscrone Tidy.

Gathering again next Sunday at 8 a.m.

Hope to see a few new helpers coming along.

Enniscrone Library

Sign up for summer Stars reading and collect your free bag, pencil and bookmark at Enniscrone Library, Pier Road.

Opening hours: Weds and Fri 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., and 2 to 5.30 p.m. and Saturday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Kilglass/Enniscrone Parish

Parish priest Fr Gerry O’Hora can be contacted at 096 36191 or 087 7614971 or priest in residence Canon George McHale at 096 36191 or 087 2945770. Parish Email kilglass-enniscrone@killaladiocese.org. Garda mobile: 086 8578263.

Black Pig 10k

The annual Black Pig 10km fun run was well supported on Monday last, with funds raised for Pieta House. A very enjoyable run was had by all contestants, the first male finishers were Luke Johnston, Vivian Foley and Dessie Burke. The first female finishers were Rachel Burke, Elaine Lynch and Debbie Lavelle Doyle. The O’Dubhda Challenge on October 3 is the next big running event organised comprising of a Half and Full marathon on the roads of scenic Enniscrone. Tickets can be purchased now on evenbright.com.

Kilglass Enniscrone United Football Club.

Limited spaces left for this year’s FAI summer camp taking place at Michael McGowan Park.

Dates: August 9 to August 13

Times: 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

See bookings.summersoccerschools.ie/s/.

Hard luck to our senior side who lost 3-1 yesterday to Ballygawley Celtic in the SIS Premier plate final.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA

Hard luck to the under-15s who lost out by the narrowest of margins to a very strong Eastern Harps in Division ‘A’ last Monday tonight.

It finished 2-7 to 0-12 in the hosts’ favour in Keash.

Congratulations to the Enniscrone-Kilglass/St Pat’s minors on winning the seven aside shield in Scarden. Well done, lads.

St Farnan’s

Congratulations to our under-16 ladies’ team who won their league final this evening.

On what was a very warm evening, both teams played till the very end. Congratulations to all the girls and their management, a very well-deserved win.

Final score/St Patrick’s/St Farnan’s: 5-6, Curry: two – 12.

Easkey/St Farnan’s Hurling Club

Well done to all our Easkey/St Farnan’s Hurling Club lads on the Sligo GAA under-15 hurling squad who played yesterday in Connacht Centre of Excellence – well done Patrick, Brian, Noah, Oisin and James.

Well, the rain might be here, but it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of our young hurlers, another great evening hurling by all... and a big shout out to this week’s underage award winners.

To Adam – for his dedication to training, improving weekly by practising with his brothers.

To Dylan – who is so eager to learn and making huge improvements.

To Noah – only starting but making great strides at training.

Well done to all our young players, and keep up the great work at home, the trainers are watching to see the weekly improvements, and every child will receive their award.

(Thank you to our mighty trainers, who do such great work with these young players).

Ewac Enniscrone

Enniscrone Women Activities Club. Our Objectives: To offer a place for women to meet, make new friends and learn new skills. Through skill sharing, opening new opportunities for women, who would normally not have these, through lack of money and/or suitable public transport, etc. To work together towards a future where women can improve and maintain their health and well-being by participating in our community.

A club for women, run by women, we craft, chat, share skills, go on the occasional outing, and basically have fun.

Between moving premises and out on road trips, the women are very busy at the moment, they have moved to Main St. Enniscrone and are displaying their great craft outside the new premises.

To join this club, please email enniscroneewac@gmail.com.