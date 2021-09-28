Around the Districts: Ballymote, Dromahair, Manorhamilton, Newtownmanor and Riverstown

Cllr Marie Casserly, Roisin McCot, Louise Pye, Marian Harkin TD and Gina Laffey at a protest outside Leinster House last week in support of those householders seeking 100% redress for mica/pyrite affected homes.

BALLYMOTE

Boxing Club training

Ballymote Ballinacarrow Boxing Club training continues: Junior Class 6.30pm, Senior Class 7.30pm.

Teen Anxiety webinar

Ballymote Family Resource Centre are hosting a free webinar via Zoom on October 7th at 7pm dealing with the issue of Teen Anxiety to book a space, please call Orla on 071 9197818. Presenter is Dr Mary O’Kane.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends Thomas Coleman, Corhober; Jimmy Horan, The Courtyard; whose deaths occurred recently.

Baptised

Congratulations to the parents of Daniel Eamon Flynn, Ballinascarrow who was baptised recently in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote.

Your news

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes E-mail miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes is 5pm every Thursday.

DROMAHAIR

Dromahair All Stars

Dromahair Healthy Clubs, as part of Dromahair GAA club, are hosting Dromahair All Stars every Sunday till Halloween, 10-11am in the Astro Pitch. This inclusive event is for kids up to 12 years of age with additional needs, will have plenty of games and activities for children in a safe and supervised environment. email dromahairallstars@gmail.com for more details. It will be great to see our All Stars again & to welcome our new All Stars who will be joining this week. Come join the fun and be part of your local GAA club!

Blotto

The Jackpot wasn’t won so it now stands at €3,300. Next draw on 28th September @ 9pm in The Depot and can be viewed on Facebook. Tickets for the draw are available through Facebook and Lottoraiser/DromahairDA. They are also available in boxes in local businesses. Get your tickets now, we need your support to maintain the village looking well.

The Depot

The Depot office is once again open to the public, feel free to contact us on mobile 085 8017943, 0719134986 or email, if you need some office services, we are there to get you sorted 10am to 1pm Monday to Thursday!! Come in, ring the bell at bottom of the stairs and we will come down to you. Closed Fridays!

Basic Computers with Hazel will be starting shortly in the Depot. Please contact us on mobile 085 8017943, 0719134986 to book your place. This course is for those of you who have never touched a computer and for those of you who would like to know more about what your computer can do. It will cover: Computer basics, how to use a mouse, how to use the keyboard, Using the Internet on your Computer, using email, composing, sending and attaching documents to an email, Creating and saving a document on your computer, connecting to a printer and printing a document, making an online purchase, social media overview, facebook, Instagram, twitter.

Gardening with Carroll Tuesdays 10am-12 at the tunnel behind the Depot. Lots of space and open doors! Course will focus on Biodiversity, working on areas around the village.

Karate is back in the Depot on Fridays, 5.30 pm for beginners, 6.30pm improvers and advanced

Active Age Group will be back in The Depot on Wednesday October 20, 10.30-12 noon. Contact Mary for more information 0863408235.

Indoor classes are open to anyone who has been vaccinated. Please telephone 0719134986 or 085 8017943 to book place.

Win a Luxury Holiday

Dromahair Community are currently running an online fundraiser in aid of major pitch redevelopment at the Dromahair community park. There are two €20,000 Trailfinders vouchers to be won. Tickets €20 each or 3 for €50. Any support would be greatly appreciated. Buy your tickets now on www.winaluxuryholiday.ie.

Notes

Email items for local notes to dda.tidytowns@gmail.com. before 12 noon on Thursday please.

MANORHAMILTON

NW STOP

The Bee Park Community Centre based North West STOP local organisation is a community voluntary body that works to prevent suicide by informing, educating, and promoting policies throughout the west and north-west of Ireland.

As part of its suicide prevention work, North West STOP is appealing to people to become involved in its forthcoming events in October. NW STOP is promoting an Odd Socks Day fundraiser on Thursday, October 7, but all who wish to participate in this promotion can do so any day from Sunday, October 3, to Sunday, October 10.

A spokesperson for NW STOP says ‘last year this event raised over €10,500 to fund our free counselling service, paying for our service till early December 2020. Please help us to make it a success this year by getting involved, sharing with friends and colleagues. A fundraising pack is available by contacting oddsocks4stop@gmail.com or phoning 071 9856070.’.

The NW STOP annual general meeting will take place in Manorhamilton’s Glens Centre on Thursday, October 14, at 7.30 p.m. All attending the AGM are asked to confirm their attendance by Thursday, October 7, to be included in the minutes record.

Meantime a cheques presentation from NW STOP fundraisers will take place at the AGM start. Regarding this matter NW STOP is asking ‘anyone who has raised funds for us this year and has not had the chance to attend a cheque presentation with us’ to attend at 7.30 p.m. and to ‘please adhere to prevailing Covid-19 guidelines.’

Another of next month’s NW STOP events is the Ecumenical Walk that will take place in Manorhamilton on Friday night, October 15, starting from the Castle Carpark. About the Ecumenical Walk NW STOP explain ‘this walk, taking place around the town, is open to everyone and is an opportunity to remember members of our community whom we have cherished and lost. ‘Dress up warm, wear comfortable shoes and please adhere to the prevailing Covid-19 guidelines.’ Regarding its counselling services NW STOP add ‘please remember that our free counselling service is available by phone or text at 086 7772009 should you or a friend need someone to talk to.’.

Social Prescribing

Social Prescribing is about supporting the health and wellbeing of people by using community-based activities and supports, such as exercise, art, reading, gardening and ehealth.

There may also be an opportunity to attend self-help sessions such as how to practice mindfulness. The Social Prescribing Co-Ordinator will talk to you about what activities interest you, the benefits of participating in them and will assist and support you in attending these activities.

The programme is for you if you feel that you need some support to mind your health and wellbeing or if you feel isolated, stressed, anxious or depressed. Using resources within the community will help you to benefit from meeting other people or new activity involvement.

This project offers a unique opportunity during the Covid pandemic to support positive mental health outcomes and build resilience. For further Information please contact Sarah at 086 0663789.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 8 a.m. at the latest on this Friday morning, October 1.

NEWTOWNMANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor: 1) Weekly Masses: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.

2) Liturgy for September: Reader – Angela Loughlin; Collectors – Joseph Loughlin and Frank Dolan; Altar Society – Michelle Comiskey.

War of Independence Lecture Series

A Decade of Centenaries lecture series delivered by Dr Pádraig McGarty is due to take place in Manorhamilton, Bee Park Community Centre, on October 10 at 9 p.m. Dr McGarty is author of the widely acclaimed ‘Leitrim, The Irish Revolution 1912-23’ published by Four Courts Press.

The lecture series is titled ‘The War of Independence-County and Community Perspectives’ and will outline events in the county and in our own local area in the 1919-21 period.

Admission to the lectures is free but, as numbers are limited due to Covid regulations, bookings must be made through contacting Gerry Creamer on Mob: 086 3855090 or by email on gerrycreamer@outlook.com Government Covid regulations will apply for the event and advance bookings must be made by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk Mobile: 087 3361561 or Landline: 071 9164958 before 5 p.m. on Thursday (s).

RIVERSTOWN

Cup Final

Well done to the Girls U16 Shamrock Gaels team on winning the Sligo LGFA B Championship Cup final against Coolera/Strandhill held recently in Scarden. Well done and thank you to Mairéad Tuohy, Naomh Quinn and Enda Candon for coaching the girls throughout the year.

Morrison Teach ceoil classes

Sean Nós dancing classes will continue Thursday with beginners from 6 to 6.30pm, intermediate 1 from 6.30 to 7pm, intermediate 2 from 7 to 7.30pm and advanced 7.30 to 8.15pm. Call Eiméar Mulvey on 086 2584465. Pilates will continue on Monday evenings with beginners at 6.30pm and intermediates at 7.30pm. Call Oliver Nevin on 0860846849. Keyboard lessons will continue on Tuesday evenings with beginners and intermediates at 6.30pm. Call Maureen O’Dowd on 0874176249. Bridge Card Game will also continue Tuesday evenings from 8 to 10pm. Call Margaret Kilfeather on 0872603946. Fiddle, Flute, Tin Whistle and Banjo lessons will continue Friday evenings, with beginners and intermediates at 6.30pm. Call Michael Hurley on 0866036243. Karate will continue on Sundays with beginners and intermediates at 11am. Call John Sweeney on 0868106549.

Keep calm and play rounders

Shamrock Gaels Social Rounders for anyone over 18 continues in Riverstown Park at 6.30pm on Sunday evening. Guaranteed fun and a great way to exercise weekly and have the craic in a non-competitive environment. It doesn’t require fitness and is socially distant.

Coleman Music Centre

Thankfully due to the recent change in Covid 19 restrictions music classes can resume in Coleman Music Centre, with effect from September 27 for a 4 week term. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments including fiddle, flute, whistle, accordion, bango, bodhrán, guitar, keyboards, singing and many more. For more details call 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

Accredited courses

North Connaught College of Further Education offer a range of QQI, CIDESCO and ITEC accredited full-time courses in a caring and friendly environment. Students can avail of learner support, career guidance and may qualify for financial assistance. Work placement is an integral part of all courses. Now offering ERASMUS plus funded European work experience opportunities. Students at North Connaught College have been very successful in securing employment or progressing to further and higher education. Enrolment is now open, visit northconnaughtcollege.net or call 071 9185035.

Stay Safe

Well done to everyone continuing to do their part to keep both the local and wider community safe during this strange and difficult time. All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris on 086 825 8525.