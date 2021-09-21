Around the Districts: Ballymote, Cloonacool, Gurteen and Tubbercurry

Four Ursuline College, Sligo students received 7H1’s (625 points) in their Leaving Certificate. They are pictured with Denise O’Neill (Deputy Principal) (left) and Principal Colm McIntyre (right): Ellen Woodward (Computer Science); Aoife Devlin (Law & Politics); Lisa Kelly (Maths) and Maeve Brogan (Dentistry).

BALLYMOTE

bucket Collection

As per Covid 19 restrictions, the Ballymote North West Hospice Support Group will not be holding their annual coffee/tea and cake sale morning on Friday, September 24. However, to support this valuable and much-needed service members of the Support Group will be holding a Bucket Collection around Ballymote town on Thursday and Friday, September 23, and 24, between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. approximately.

If you see us, your support will be greatly appreciated, as this is our only fundraiser so far, because of the Covid 19 Regulations. Any donation, or support, great or small will help to keep this invaluable service in operation, so please give us your support on Thursday and Friday, September 23, and 24. Looking forward to seeing you on the day.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Ballymote lotto jackpot on September 11. Numbers drawn were 6, 8, 14 and 20. There were five match-three winners, name of winners displayed locally. The jackpot now stands at €4,000. The next draw will take place on Saturday, September 25, To purchase a ticket, go to Ballymote Community lotto Facebook page.

Cleaners sought ON cOMMUNITY eMPLOYMENT SCHEME

Ballymote Area Development Group Ltd are currently seeking to recruit cleaners in the Ballymote and Keash areas on our Community Employment Scheme. Duties will include light cleaning and tidying of buildings on our contract including the Eastern Harps GAA Clubhouse. For more information, contact John at 071 9197577, or email badgltd@gmail.com.

Call service

Ballymote Family Resource Centre are in the process of setting up a friendly call service open to people living in the area who would like to receive a weekly call from one of our volunteers to check in and say hi.

If you are interested in receiving this service, please give us a call at 071 9197818.

Webinar on teen anxiety

Ballymote FRC are hosting a free webinar via Zoom on October 7 at 7 p.m. dealing with the issue of teen anxiety.

Information on the webinar: Supporting Anxious Teens. Levels of anxiety in our teenagers are rising rapidly, and Irish 11- to 15-year-olds are the second highest in Europe to present with emotional issues.

In this talk Mary O’Kane explains how anxiety impacts our teenagers and explains how changes in the teenage brain makes it more susceptible to mental health issues. She then offers parents practical advice on how to support their teenagers during difficult times, helping them to manage their fears and become more resilient.

To book a space, please call Orla at 071 9197818.

Part-time courses available

The following part-time courses which are commencing in September at the Ballymote Family Resource Centre have some available spaces: Spreadsheet Component QQI Level 4. Digital Marketing QQI Level 5. Introduction to Desktop Publishing QQI Level 3.

These courses are free to those in receipt of Social Welfare payment, anyone who has a medical card, or early school leavers.

If you are interested, please call Paula at MSLETB at 071 9194800.

We have a fully equipped sensory room at the centre which is available for use by any families with children who experience sensory issues. Use of the room is free and limited to single family units. For more information or to book please call 071 9197818.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the parents of Liam Martin Quinn, Cloonacurra, whose baptism took place recently.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Pat Meehan, Charleville and formerly Ballymote ; Bartley Ballantine, Marren Park and formerly Castlebaldwin; Breege McKeon, Cambs; Bridget Wims, Rathdooney; Seán Duffy, Leitrim and formerly Ballymote, whose deaths occurred recently.

Coleman Music Centre

Music Class Registration takes place on Friday, September 24, in Coleman Music Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please contact the centre if you need any further details on class prior to registration. Call 071 9182599 or info@colemanirishmusic.com.

Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes, please email miriamsfinn@eircom.net or call 085 7561547.

The deadline for submission of notes is 5 p.m. every Thursday.

CLOONACOOL

Café to Reopen for hospice

The Mill Community Café is to reopen but for one day only. The North West Hospice will benefit from the proceeds raised when the café opens on Saturday, September 25. It will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer a range of delights on a take-away basis. This is a very exciting departure; seeing as it does the opening of the café and also the raising of essential funds for our local hospice.

Support the park lotto

Tickets are now available for Cloonacool Community Park lotto draw for 2021-22. Proceeds go towards operation and development of Community Park. The committee there always seem to make ends meet and yet are always coming with new developments. It is a location we all enjoy, whether attending Gaelic games or enjoying the floodlit walking circuit. Please support their work so we may continue to enjoy the facility. The annual subscription is €120 and commences in September each year. Contact Martin McIntyre to either renew or start your contribution. And of course, there is always the chance of winning the jackpot which currently stands at €5,800.

Confirmation Day

Just to confirm that that the bishop will be visiting the parish on Friday, October 1, next so the children of sixth class can receive the sacrament. The celebration will take place in St Michael’s Church. The group of children will also include some first-year students who have moved on since the last Confirmation Day in the parish.

Sheep Calendar

Cloonacool Sheep Festival will issue a 2022 calendar in the coming weeks. This will be the only activity of the local committee for this year but will keep the flag flying for the festival which is expected to take place again in 2022. The required number of appropriate photographs have now been collected to form the calendar and a real treat is in store for those who intend to get a copy to hang on their wall for 2022.

Meals on Wheels

Irish Rural Link (IRL) the national network representing the interest of rural communities has launched its new Meals on Wheels Network website and Interactive Service Map. Anyone wanting to avail of Meals on Wheels can check out the map on the website on ttps://mealsonwheelsnetwork.ie.

Notes

Please ensure that your notes are sent to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com before midday on Thursdays.

GURTEEN

RECENT DEATH

The death tok place on September 3 of Mary Moraghan, née Finan, Ballymote – sister of the late Belinda Marriott, Gurteen. Sympathy to her husband Eugene, daughter Eugenia and to all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

RECENT DEATH

The death took place on September 7 in Perth of Angela Murdock, née McDonagh, late of New Street, Ballaghaderreen. Sincere sympathy is extended to her mother, Bridget (née O’Connor) Doon, Gurteen and to all the family. May she rest in peace.

CEMETERY MASS

It is intended to have a Cemetery Mass in Templeronan Cemetery on next Sunday, September 26, at 1 p.m.

RETURN TO MASS

Return to Public Mass is very welcome with a bigger congregation from last weekend. People are still advised to exercise caution to spread out and avoid having too many in each seat and of course to wear masks. Stewarts and sanisters are asked to please continue at each church till the lifting of the restrictions on October 22.

BINGO

Gurteen’s drive-in bingo continues every Friday night at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Jackpot is €2,400 and the lotto game is €1,000. The committee greatly appreciate all support.

GURTEEN CELTIC

The Gurteen Celtic lotto was not won last week – numbers were 2, 3, 7 and 22. The €50 was won by Shane Taheny, Trim. The lotto is worth €5,600 this week.

EASTERN HARPS DRAW

The winner of the Eastern Harps draw on Monday, September 6, was Edward Donegan, Ragwood, Gurteen, who received €577 in the club’s 50/50 – the club is most grateful and appreciate all the support with this draw.

MUSIC CLASSES

Thankfully due to the recent change on Covid-19 restrictions the Coleman Centre, Gurteen are now in the position to resume their music classes with effect from September the 27 for a four-week term.

The tutors will include Michael Hurley, Fiona Doherty, Maureen O’Dowd, Daithi Gormley, Shane McGowan, Junior Davey and more. Classes are available on a wide variety of musical instruments and singing including fiddle, flute, accordion, guitar, bodhran, banjo, whistle, keyboard and more. For more information, call the centre at 071 9182599 or email info@colemanirishmusic.com.

DANCING CLASS

The Ethna Fahy TCRG School of Irish Dancing resumes in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Saturday, October 2, from 9.30 to 12.30 p.m. New beginners are welcome to come at any time during these hours. Pre-school children catered for with Tip-Tap-Toe-Tap the beat programme. For more details contact Ethna at 087 3205484 or 087 6661905.

YOGA IN GURTEEN

Yoga started in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen last night, September 20, with power yoga from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and evening flow from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. – suitable for beginners. Today, September 21 there is Gentle Yoga from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. suitable for beginners. It will continue at same times each week. For more information, contact Sarah at 083 0618006 or manomaya@outlook.ie.

NW SIMON COMMUNITY Sleep Out

North West Simon Community’s 13th annual Sleep out is on Friday, October 1. They are asking people of the North West to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only – by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out in your own garden or office carpark. Register today on the charity website northwestsimon.ie.

TUBBERCURRY

Parish News

The weekly parish newsletter has indicated that the following dates have been arranged for First Holy Communion: Saturday, October 9, in Cloonacool and Saturday, October 16, in Tubbercurry. The parish newsletter is available on the parish website at tubbercurrycloonacool.com/newsletter/or on Facebook at facebook.com/tubbercurrycloonacool.

Forest Trail Upgrade

Work is ongoing on the Forest Trail to extend it by approximately 1km. This addition can be seen by the users of this extremely popular local amenity down beside the Spruce Corridor and will provide extra options for everybody to enjoy.

Used Clothes Collection in Cloonacool

Used clothes in aid of Cloonacool Community Centre will take place on Thursday, September 30, Should people wish to arrange a different drop-off day, please contact Attracta at 086 3058844 or Fiona at 087 2618550.

CT Gaels Ladies’ Gaelic Football and Tubbercurry GAA

Well done CT Gaels Seniors and management who had a great win against St Pat’s in the second round of their 2021 Championship.

The very best of luck to the Tubbercurry GAA senior team who will take on St Mary’s in Markievicz Park on Saturday, September 18, at 5.30 p.m.

North West Simon Community Virtual Sleep Out

On Friday, October 1, we are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out for North West Simon Community. People interested in participating should register at northwestsimon.ie.

Be a Host for North West Hospice

Host a Bewley’s coffee morning for North West Hospice on Thursday, September 23, Register by calling 071 9170523 or visit northwesthospice.ie/coffeemorning All funds raised from coffee mornings held locally go directly to North West Hospice Services.

M-Pact-course for families affected by drugs/alcohol misuse

A free and confidential eight-week programme for the whole family will begin on November 2. Contact Philip at 085 8759319 or email sligoleitrim@alcoholforum.com.

Sligo PPN (Public Participation Network) autumn Newsletter

The autumn Newsletter from Sligo PPN provides a good overview of activities and events that have been organised by groups throughout the county during September, October and

November.

The newsletter also includes information on events that will take place in the near future and is available at www.sligoppn.com/sligo-ppn-september-newsletter/.