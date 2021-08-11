Around the Districts: Ballymote, Carraroe, Cloonacool and Dromahair

BALLYMOTE

Menopause workshops

Sligo Leader are hosting Menopause Workshops which are open to those who use the services of the Family Resource Centre. These workshops are due to take place on August 12 and 19 at 11 a.m. online. The workshops will be facilitated by Catherine O’Keeffe ‘Wellness Warrior, Ireland’s first menopause coach and corporate speaker and can be very beneficial to women going through the menopause or perimenopause and a brilliant promotion for women’s health in general.

The Ballymote Family Resource Centre is currently open on an appointments-only basis and is operating under Government guidance for Covid-19. To make an appointment or just to have a chat about what we are running at the moment please call 071 9197818. Our ongoing activities include Counselling: One to One Counselling Sessions with an accredited counsellor take place on Fridays at the centre. Self-referrals accepted. Call us for more information at 071 9197818. Food packages available for those who need them, supported through FEAD. Call for information.

Family Support Service runs from Monday to Thursday. Advice and advocacy call 071 9197818. AA meetings Monday evenings. Our activities returning in September/October include Computers: – QQI Level 3 Introduction to Desktop Publishing. Monday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please call 071 9141251 to register interest. – Spreadsheet Component QQI Level 4. Tuesday 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please call 071 9141251 to register interest. – Digital Marketing QQI Level 5 Component. Thursday and Friday 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please call 071 9141251 to register interest. Healthcare level five – Thursday 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please call 071 9141251 to register interest. Childcare level 5: – Monday from 9.30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Special Needs assisting/**Class is full**. Please note that courses may continue through online learning in September pending updated Government Guidance on groups meeting indoors.

We hope to resume our befriending service from the centre in the coming weeks. If you are interested in volunteering some time to help out with this service, please get in touch. It would involve conducting weekly check-in phone calls to participants on the programme. If you would like some more information on the activities of the centre please call us at 071 9197818 or send an email to ballymotefrc@gmail.com. Check out our social media pages for updates on what’s happening at the centre. Instagram: ballymotefrc Twitter: @BallymoteCentre.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Ballymote lotto jackpot on July 31. Numbers drawn were 2, 4, 15 and 26. There were three match-three winners, names of winners displayed locally. The jackpot now stands at €3,400. The next draw will take place on Saturday, August 14. To purchase a ticket go to Ballymote Community lotto Facebook page.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the parents of Brianna Una Maguire, Tower Hill, who was baptised recently in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Margaret Kane, Culfadda, whose death occurred recently.

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes, please email miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes is 5 p.m. every Thursday.

CARRAROE

Thank You

The Carraroe community appreciates the residents that have made personal submissions to Sligo County Council, to prevent, what one resident described as the most serious assault on our community to date, and supported the campaign to have Lagan refused planning permission. Noel Merrick, Owen McLean, David Kivlehan, Pat Corcoran, Pat Benson, Mary Dunbar, Tony O’Loughlin, Dave Johnston, Joseph Scanlon, Cadra Christy Murphy, Cathi Murphy are acknowledged and thanked for making personal donations to allow the engagement of McGinty Planning and Development Consultants to examine the application and make a detailed submission as a supplementary to Cadra submission on behalf on the Carraroe Community. Fr Jim is thanked his support and for facilitating the use of the community centre to assist the community with this effort.

Carraroe Tidy Towns

The new map of Carraroe and a lovely library are now installed at the seat at weighbridge area. Many thanks all involved. We acknowledge and thank Sligo County Council LCDC for the grant support with this project, Lucy Brennan Parks Department Conor McCann Engineer and Robert Lindsley Local SCC Supervisor for all the assistance. We have a work evening each Wednesday with volunteers meeting at community at 7.15 p.m. There is a WhatsApp group to assist coordinate this activity and anyone wishing to join is welcome to contact any committee member.

St John’s FC astroturf

Great to see work has commenced by Mullane Plant Hire on developing this facility in the Community Complex at Cuilbeg. This facility will be a fantastic addition to our community and it deserves financial support by the people of Carraroe. A funding drive is ongoing, with the aim of selling 300 tiles.

Each tile costs €150. Purchasers can either pay €150 in a lump sum or arrange a monthly direct debit of €13 for 12 months. For more information visit St John’s FC site to purchase online or discuss with any club member. Your support is appreciated.

Komeer Text Alert App

If the majority of residents in Carraroe were to download the app, it could be a vehicle to provide information on the current serious issue in community; the planning application at Aughamore as one can send copies of letters organise meetings, etc., for free via such an app. To sign up for the system, download the Komeer App and join Carraroe and District Regeneration Association Group for €5 per year. You will then receive all alerts from An Garda Síochána, as well as community information.

Carraroe Church Contributions

You can pay your contributions directly to the Parish Bank account. The following are the details.

Account Number: 12185497 St John’s Church, Ulster Bank.

BIC: ULSB IE 2DXXX

IBAN: IE86 ULSB 9862 6012 1854 97. For more information, contact the parish office at 071 9162136 or email carraroe@holywellsligo.com.

Seniors’ Alarm

People with the alarm are advised to test each month by pressing the red pendant and allowing the service answer. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times, including in bed and shower (it’s waterproof). Application forms are available from any of the following: Bridie McLean, 086 3998925, Pat Benson, 087 2222835, Dympna O’Loughlin, 087 9303540, Mary Dunbar, 087 6669533 or email patwbenson1@gmail.com.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot: €16,150. No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 2, 8, 11, 23. €25. Winners were Geraldine McDonagh, Ballymote, Caroline McLean, Drumiskabole, Albert Higgins, Carraroe, O’Rourke’s, Knocknaganny.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

New list of Parish Readers

A new list of Parish Readers is now available for Weekend Masses. Please check when you are rostered or contact parish office at 071 9162136 with your details or email carraroe@holywellsligo.com.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section, contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Thursday each week.

CLOONACOOL

Sympathies

The death took place in recent days of Mick Calvey, Ballinagrath. Peacefully in his home surrounded by his devoted family. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, daughter Katherine, sons Seán, Danny and Chris. The funeral took place on Thursday last and the burial was in KIlmactigue cemetery. The sympathies of the community are extended to the Calvey family at this time.

Ladies’ Success

Congratulations to CT Gaels under-14 team who became league champions 2021 on Sunday last, with a win over Eastern Harps at Ballisodare.

Congratulations also to Patrice Conboy, who was part of the county under-16 team that recently won the Connacht Final. They beat Roscommon in the final on a score line of 4-17 to 2-04. Patrice was captain of CT Gales team that recently won the under-16 County A league. All in all, a very successful period for ladies’ football in the parish.

New parish priest

Now that August has arrived, we can also expect the arrival of our new parish priest on the weekend of the 15th next. Fr Vincent Sherlock will arrive in the Cloonacool/Tubbercurry parish that weekend and no doubt a huge welcome awaits him.

Mass Online

Weekend Masses from Tubbercurry Church are available on Tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam – Saturday 7 p.m. – Sunday 11.30 a.m.

Mass on Sunday from Cloonacool Church at 10 a.m. is shared onto Tubbercurry Cloonacool Facebook page.

Times Past

April 1949 – Cloonacool Priest in America: Very Rev D. O’Connor. SMA, native of Masshill, Cloonacool, has been appointed Pastor of Blessed Martin’s Parish in Tucson, Arizona. Father O’Connor, who was ordained in 1928, has served in many parts of the world. Immediately after his ordination at Newry was sent to the Missions of Nigeria, West Africa, where spent five years. He later returned to Ireland when was appointed to the Novitiate staff in Co. Galway. He was not long there however, when he went to England and was appointed Professor at the Dutch Province Society College in Hastings. While in England he also did parish work in London and Brighton. In 1939 he went to Egypt where taught English and History at St George’s English College in Cairo. He remained in this college during the war and in 1945 he returned to Ireland for a holiday. Soon after he was assigned to the American Province, where he has been doing parish work. He has been Pastor of the Parish Blessed Martin for some time, but it was only recently that he was officially appointed by the Bishop of that diocese.

November 1995: The death took place at this time of Jim Gallagher, better know as Jim Tommy. Jim was a legend in his own lifetime; best known for his footballing exploits with club and county. It would take another article to do full justice to the man and his exploits. Up to his death he loved to attend the local football matches, and afterwards over a pint, give that vital piece of advice to players to help improve their game certain moves and tactics that he found served him well in his own day.

Please ensure that your notes are sent to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com before midday on Thursdays.

DROMAHAIR

BLOTTO DRAW

The Blotto draw took place on Tuesday, August 3, in the Depot. There was no jackpot winner so five names were drawn, each winning €30. Yvonne Murphy, Rockvalley, Jayne McGonigal, Killeen, Mason Harvey, Drumlease, Seán McGranaghan, Mill Apt and Dessie McPartland, Speers Green. All draws are scrutinised by a member of the public. You can now access tickets for the draw through Facebook and lottoraiser/DromahairDA. Tickets are also available in boxes in local businesses.

We are appealing for support and thank you to everyone who have supported us thus far. Jackpot €3,150. Get your tickets now. If you are on Facebook please share our advertisement so as to connect to as many people as possible.

GET OUT GET ACTIVE

Get Out Get Active with Sue at the Health Centre car park on Thursdays at 7 p.m. All adults are welcome along.

Feast Day

Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sunday, August 15, As the feast of the Assumption falls on a Sunday this year, Masses for the Feast Day will be at the usual Saturday Vigil/Sunday Mass times. Due to continuing Covid restrictions, there will be no Mass at the Holy Well in Killargue this year. Water from the Holy Well will be blessed at the Vigil Mass in Killargue at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.

Leitrim Guardian

The Leitrim Guardian 2022 will be published in November this year. Please submit any article that you would like to send in, by Saturday, September 11. If attaching photos, they should be high resolution. Email for the attention of the editor at: editor@leitrimguardian.ie.

Dromahair Development Tidy Towns

it’s judging time of year. We ask everyone to please keep our village looking beautiful. The group gather for clean-ups, planting up, weeding, watering etc on Wednesday evenings in an effort to keep the village looking well. If you can help out in any way, please come along to the Depot at 7.30 p.m.

In order to conserve water, we are asking people to use a basin in the sink and recycle this waste water by throwing it out on the flowers near you.

The Depot

The Depot remains closed to the public but feel free to contact us on 085 8017943 or 071 9134986. If you need some office services, we are there to get you sorted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Closed on Fridays.

Items for local notes to dda.tidytowns@gmail.com. before midday on Thursday please.