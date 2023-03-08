Around the districts: Ballintrillick to Carraroe

Róisín Horan from Mercy College Sligo competed at the national finals of the All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) in Dublin City University (DCU) last week. The results will be released this week. Four winners will go on to represent Ireland at the International Linguistics Olympiad in Bulgaria in July.

BALLINTRILLICK

Tutors

We have availability for new classes/new Tutors. Email your details to info@benwiskincentre.com or call us at 071 9176721.

Breathing workshop

Breathing for Healing – Workshop at the Benwiskin Centre, Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. This workshop will be an opportunity for participants to connect with their breath and become more aware of their own breathing patterns. We will look at how your breathing can impact your resilience and your ability to cope with stress.

We will also look at how poor breathing patterns can lead to feelings of Anxiety, Lower Back Pain, Insomnia, Lack of focus and Fatigue.

Parents and Toddlers

Sessions are held on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to midday No need to book in advance. Refreshments provided. Newcomers always welcome.

Card games at the Benwiskin Centre.

Tuesdays 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to last Tuesday in March. No need to book. Games are run on a weekly basis by volunteers Pat McGowan and Paddy Connolly.

Observational Drawing

Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tutor Aideen Connolly. Improve drawing skills and hand and eye coordination when drawing. Booking essential. Call us for further details. These classes are kindly supported by Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board.

Further details of classes at the Benwiskin Centre.

Further details to include fees, duration of classes, availability etc. are available on our website at benwiskincentre.com/classes/or call us at 071 9176721. Further classes to be added in the coming weeks.

Ballintogher Spring Festival Events 2023

Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. – Trad Concert featuring the Co. Cork Singer and Storyteller, Seán Ó Se, Ceol a Nóg Group, Draíocht – June McCormack, Michael Rooney, Bróg Briomhar Dancers. Enq – 087 6645509/087 67873.42.

Yoga

Mondays 8 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Tutor Pernille Burns. Booking essential.

BALLYMOTE

St Patrick’s Day Parade

Ballymote St Patrick’s Day parade takes place on Friday, March 17, at 3.30 p.m.

There are over 10 prizes to be won for parade entries and a separate prize for best window display in the town. Follow our Facebook page to keep up to date with plans.

All entries into the parade are free and to enter please emailballymotestpatricksparade@gmail.com.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Ballymote Community lotto jackpot on Sunday, February 26, numbers drawn were 17, 18, 20 and 27.

There were three match-three winners, winners names displayed locally. The jackpot now stands at €2,600. Next draw will take place on Sunday, March 12. Envelopes for Ballymote Community lotto are now on sale in Ballymote and District Credit Union, John Doddy’s Bar and Lounge, Alan O’Sullivan Butchers. €2 for one line/row, €5 for three lines/rows.

Online sales will continue as normal. The draw will now take place every two weeks on Sunday night. Thank you for your continued support.

First Confession

First Confession for second class pupils will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote on Thursday, March 2, at 7.30 p.m.

International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day today, Wednesday, March 8, join us at Ballymote Family Resource Centre from 11 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. for a chat, tea or coffee, treats and cake. Everybody is welcome.

Circuit training

Circuit training classes are running at Ballymote FRC, Mondays from 7 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. To book a place please contact Sarah Timlin at 086 3879635. Kids yoga classes at Ballymote FRC, Wednesdays from 2.35 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These classes are aimed at kids aged 3-13. To book contact Emer Knowles at 087 1946000 or email emmieire@gmail.com. Art classes for adults are running at Ballymote FRC, Thursdays from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. To book contact Paul Murray 086 1990478.

Free training courses

National Learning Network in Sligo are currently recruiting for their free training courses.

Each one is designed to help you see what you are good at, to develop those skills and build your confidence to help you get and keep a job or go on to further education or training.

If you need extra support, if you have had an accident, illness or injury or have a disability, then NLN can help. Eligibility criteria apply. Contact us today: 087 2408538/071 9145391 sligo@nln.ie.

Live concert

Fr James McDonagh will perform a live concert in the Coleman Music Centre Gurteen Co. Sligo on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m.

Local Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes email miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes. is 5pm every Thursday.

BOYLE

Boyle Family Resource Centre

Contact us on 071-9663000 or info@boylefrc.ie www.boylefrc.ie

Failte Isteach

Conversational English Classes for migrants whom English is not their first language. Monday 10.30am-12.30pm in Boyle Family Resource Centre. Cost: €2/donation.

Boyle Breastfeeding Support

A space where you and your baby or if you are Pregnant and thinking about breastfeeding will receive lots of support, a warm welcome & a cuppa! 2nd & Last Friday of every month in Boyle Family Resource Centre 0719663000. Cost: €2 or donation.

Parent Support

Are you a parent/care-giver of a child with additional needs or awaiting a diagnosis. Would you like to meet with other parents of children with additional needs. Provide peer support to one another, have guest speakers on topics/information relevant to your circumstances? A new Support group is starting in Boyle Family Resource Centre.

This group is for parents/care-givers only. It will run in Friday, March 31 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Cost: Donation.m,

CARRAROE

Community Meeting

A meeting organised by Sligo Leader for Carraroe and surrounding areas will take place in Carraroe Community Centre at 7 p.m. tonight.

A questionnaire was finalized at last meeting and will be circulated extensively via social media, cadre website cadra.ie, and physical copies will be made available also.

Anyone that has any difficulty obtaining a copy of questionnaire can contact us.

We appeal to as many people as possible to complete the questionnaire and let us know your suggestions/views on improving our community. Please come along and assist with your ideas on how the community can be improved for all into the future.

Cadra annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given the annual general meeting of Carraroe and District Regeneration Association will take place in Carraroe Community Centre on Tuesday, March 21, at 7.30 p.m.

This meeting will provide for Election of new committee, Appointment of new officers and annual report including accounts.

All residents and businesses operating in the area are invited to attend.

The Constitution of Cadra can be viewed on our website cadra.ie. We would encourage new people to join the committee and become involved in shaping the future direction of our community.

Good Friday annual cake sale

Our usual Good Friday cake sale will take place in Carraroe Community Centre after Church Service on Friday, April 7. Donations of cakes etc can be left into Carraroe Community Centre any time on day from 12 MD or contact Mary Dunbar Dympna O’Loughlin, who are coordinating the effort.-for more info you can email cadrasligo1@gmail.com.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Eugene Foley, Ballysadare and formally of Tonafortis Carraroe, who received the Benemerenti medal on February 12 from Bishop Paul Dempsey for his 40 years’ service to the parish of Ballysadare’.

SLNCR Greenway in Carraroe

The current interactive map shows the Greenway and Old Rail Line crossing over the Gleannagoolagh Mountains and down Carnamaddoo Lane to Carraroe. The indicative route shows red lines which are 6km apart which allows for next stage of route development.

Residents of Carraroe may wish to be consulted concerning such proposals. This project is currently out for consultation and all information including process of making your views known are available at slncr-greenway.com.

Cycleway from Carraroe to Sligo Town.

The above cycleway is currently in planning and development of options stage by Sligo County Council. €155k has been allocated to develop the project.

People may wish to contact Sligo County Council in approximately three weeks’ time when more information on plans will be available for people to assess. Hopefully it will be a fully segregated cycleway and not just a line on the road, which will allow children to cycle safely to Schools.

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,375.

Last draw numbers were 9, 13, 15 and 24.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Mairead Keely. Special prize for 9h March Draw of €25 voucher by Molly Fulton’s. Winner of Voucher on March 2 was Lisa Cooper.

You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One Line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

Annual Spring Clean

Cadra has registered Carraroe for our annual Spring Clean on Saturday, March 25.We will meet at Community Sports Fields Cuilbeg at 10 a.m.

.Anyone that has a picker and Hi-Viz please bring with you. However, we will have Pickers, Hi-Viz, Bags and Gloves available.

Please keep date free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and help us give our community a nice clean for summer.

Slimway Class

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €19,700. Next Draw is on March 11.

Numbers drawn: 4, 10, 25, 26 €25 winners were Philip Greene, Cameron Keaney, John Carr, Lisa McConnell.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Lakeview Guild ICA

The guild meet on the first Tuesday am of each month in Carraroe Community Centre New members always welcome-for further information contact Mary at 087 6669533.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want thank the management for allowing the availability of the facility at the Applegreen Shop in Carraroe. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV. 24/7.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible.

Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Learn to dance in Carraroe Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. Dancing Sessions from 9.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – For more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

Cadra website

For all Cadra information please visit cadra.ie Please let all our diaspora know and they can join and see all news from Carraroe. You can also communicate and make suggestions. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can do so via the website.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 0872.222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week

​

​

​