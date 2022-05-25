Around the districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena to Riverstown

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

Mullinabreena Community Games

Track and field events in Nace O’Dowd football field on Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m.

Achonry Farmers’ Market

Save the date – Saturday, June 4. Free Family Fun Day at the Market with children’s entertainment (magician and baloon making, etc). Great day promised. Your continued support to help sustain the market in difficult times is greatly appreciated. We had been so long without a local shopping outlet so it fantastic to see this great amienity on our doorstep. It will only survive if we all get behind it.

Coolaney-Mullinabreena GAA Club

Thanks, on behalf of Club Officals, to Daniel Davey for providing the Nutrition talk to the teens of Coolaney-Mullinabreena GAA and St Nathy’s, on Friday last, May 21. It’s the latest event in our Healthy Club participation. Thanks also to the Hub committee for hosting a top-class event.

Graveyard Tidy in Court Abbey

Volunteers needed to help with the annual tidy of Court Abbey on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Streamers would be of great help. Contact Johnny Ruthledge at 087 2280240.

Photo of Mullinabreena Church

As you may have noticed the church roof in Mullinabreena is being replaced and Fr Peter is in need of an old picture from the 1940s or 1950s of Mullinabreena Church for the architect to view for structural reasons. Please get in touch if you can help. Thank you. Lost and Found.

Ladies watch found in Mullinabreena church after the 8 p.m. Mass on Saturday, May 14. Contact Fr Peter.

BALLYMOTE

Ballymote Tidy Towns Tidy Estates Competition 2022

You can now enter your estate in the Tidy Estates competition. The aim of the competition is to encourage residents to take an active role in improving the physical appearance of their estate. First prize €50 voucher, second prize €30 voucher and, third prize €20 voucher.

Closing date is May 31 and you can email ballytidyt@gmail.com or telephone/text Ann Brennan at 087 7489323 to request an application form or pick one up from the library.

Completed application forms to be emailed to ballytidyt@gmail.com results will be announced after August 19.

Open evening

Ballymote Handball Club are holding an open evening on Friday, May 27, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who would like to try out handball for the first time are welcome. In attendance will be current all-Ireland minor champion Cormac Finn.

Let’s talk about Ballymote: Following the successful Town Hall meeting held recently to discuss the future of Ballymote, an open evening of inclusive discussion will take place on Monday, May 30, at 8 p.m. in the Coach House Hotel. The meeting will look at specific themes and possible projects based on feedback from surveys completed, and attendees will have a choice on which theme they wish to discuss. Everyone in our community is welcome to attend.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Fidelma Lee, Dublin; Michael Lucas, Westmeath, whose deaths occurred recently.

CARRAROE

Exercise Group in Carraroe

Our chair exercise group has recommenced each Thursday at 11 a.m. in Carraroe Community Centre.

This programme is professionally led by Arita Loughlin and last one hour. Places are available and all Covid safety procedures are observed.

Come along and join us for a very enjoyable physical exercise session – for more information call 087 2222835 and you can be added to the special WhatsApp Group for regular reminders.

Social dancing in Carraroe

Social dancing every Wednesday night in Carraroe Community Centre Sligo. Live music 9.30 p.m. till late. Dance class: 8.30 to 9.30 p.m. with Frank. No dance partner required. Call Frank for more details at 087 9809432.

Lagan Planning Application Update

Lagan Materials Ltd has appealed Sligo County Council decision to refuse planning permission. Cadra has engaged a number of experts who will be preparing our submission to An Bord Pleanála as soon as the basis of its appeal is made available. It can be viewed on Sligo County Council website. It is also available on the Cadra website cadra.ie.

Tidy Town Work Evening

We have a work evening each Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. We meet at the community centre. Everyone welcome to assist. Our entry to the National Tidy Town competition will be sent this week and we ask all residents to assist by cleaning at own property and a little each side also.

St John’s FC astroturf Fundraising

It will be a fantastic addition to our community and it deserves financial support by the people of Carraroe.

A funding drive is ongoing with the aim of selling 300 tiles.

Each tile costs €150. Purchasers can either pay €150 in a lump sum or arrange a monthly direct debit of €13 for 12 months.

For more information visit St John’s FC site to purchase online or discuss with any club member. Your support is appreciated.

Church Tax Donation

The new church account is: Allied Irish Bank, St John’s Church. No. One Account. Account No: 45204-072.

IBAN: IE12 AIBK 9372 5845 2040 72 BIC AIBK IE2D. Fr Jim is requesting people to resign their tax form and return to him in collection box. Form is available in Church Porch.

Lakeview ICA Guild

Lakeview Guild is delighted to be back in Carraroe Community Centre. We meet on the first Tuesday of the month.

New members always welcome. For more information call president Mary Dunbar at 087 6669533.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot €17,700

No jackpot winner. Numbers Drawn were 3, 11, 15 and 17. Next draw Saturday, June 4. €25 winners were Tony Parkinson, Marian Barrett, Paddy Gallagher, John Leyden. Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Walking Group

The walking group is back. We meet on Mondays at 11 a.m. Currently, we meet at Carpark opposite Sligo Sports Complex.

Anyone interested can come along or contact 087 2222835 and we will add you to the WhatsApp text system so you get notifications.

Defibrillators

Please note the Defibs are located at Community Centre and Community Field Clubhouse. The code is posted beside the machine. Please be aware CCTV is in operation.

Sligo Town Bus Service

Cadra continues to campaign to have the Sligo Town Bus Service restored to Carraroe Retail Park via Cairns Hill, Lakeview, Carraroe Community Centre serving a population of 5000 people.

This will allow Carraroe residents avail of a park and ride service to Sligo Town.

The same service should be provided to Calry, Druncliffe/Rathcormack where public car parks exist and reduce the use of cars and parking in Town Centre.

Eircode Number

All households are advised the Eircode number of your house will assist Ambulance and other emergency services to find your house faster. All residents are advised to place their house Eircode number on all telephones used to summon emergency services to ensure it is available immediately.

Carraroe Community Centre

Slimming World Sessions are available Thursday Mornings 8 a.m. Saturday Mornings 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. For more info, call 087 7987118.

When They Poop You Scoop

People walking their dogs in Carraroe are requested to remove fouling please bring home and bin. Pooper-scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

CLOONACOOL

Music Club

The Music Club is not taking place this week in the community centre on Thursday, May 26. Instead, the club moves to Murphy’s Hotel in Tubbercurry for the night. It will be back in Cloonacool again next week.

Café Open

The Mill Community Café will be open again this coming weekend 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

UNESCO Award for School Project

The pupils of fifth and sixth class at St Michael’s NS swept the boards at national level with their river Moy project prepared under the direction of Martina Killian. Their presentation in the finals saw them not only win their particular category, but made them outright winners in their overall section. A great achievement for the classes and the school congratulations to them all. The project entitled, Where Do the Salmon Come From, included poems, photographs, drawings and accounts of trips to the river itself as well as considerable online research.

Park lotto

The Community Park lotto draw for May took place at the weekend. Unfortunately, there was no winner of the €6,600 jackpot. The numbers drawn were 13, 17, 25 and 27. Congratulations to our three match-three winners; Anthony Neary, Monica and Doug Bennett and Donal and Marie Spellman. The winners of the Surlis SuperValu voucher were Jim and Ger Mullarkey. A special thanks to Surlis’ for their generous support. The committee would like to thank everyone for their continued support. Next month’s jackpot will be worth €6,700.

Cloonacool Connection with Colorado

The death occurred in recent weeks in Denver, Colorado of Dennis Gallagher at the age of 82. A Denver native, Gallagher was known as a kind-hearted and persuasive man, whose long-term involvement in politics, Colorado’s Irish community and the catholic church, established an impressive legacy. His family roots extend back to Kilcummin here in Cloonacool his ancestral home being situated just across the road from the graveyard.

Knitting Group

The group is up and knitting again after a short break. New members are welcome Monday mornings at the community centre.

COLLOONEY

Collooney Village Text Alert

Collooney Village Text Alert will be launched on Wednesday, May 25, at 8 p.m. in the Teeling Centre. People can still register on the night or by contacting Daniel Gallagher at 085 1246867.

RIVERSTOWN

Community Games Athletics

Riverstown Community Games athletics day will take place on Sunday, May 29, in Riverstown Community Park. The day’s event will begin with a fancy dress parade leaving from Aurivo Store, Riverstown at 1.30 p.m. and finishing in the park. Anyone is welcome to join this fancy dress parade and prizes will be given in a number of categories. Sporting events will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Admission to park €5 per family. There will be no entries taken on the day so please ensure you have returned your entry form. For more information, call or text 086 8258525.

Shamrock Gaels

Shamrock Gaels are delighted to announce their annual golf classic is back this year on Saturday, May 28, in Castle Dargan Golf Club. The format is a three-person scramble at €90 per team. Please contact Castledargan at 071 9118080, Niall Kearns at 086 8599792 or Eugene Carroll at 085 8747914 to book a tee time. Tickets are now out for the annual Club Draw with a car as first prize. Tickets cost €10 with all proceeds going to the club. Gaelic four Mothers and Others is back training in Riverstown Park every Monday at 8 p.m. All new members are welcome and no experience is required. Good fun is guaranteed and plenty of exercise. Contact Michelle McMorrow at 087 6157455 for further details.

Afternoon dance

Castle Dargan Ladies Golf Club are hosting a Social Dance in Castle Dargan hHtel on Sunday, May 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music by Michael Walsh and Leo Taaffe. €10 admission on the door.

Fleadh weekend

The official opening of Sligo Fleadh by Sligo Rose, Eiméar Mulvey will take place on Friday, June 3, in the Morrison Teach Ceoil, Riverstown at 7 p.m. This will be followed by a concert with John Carty and Brian McGrath at 9 p.m. On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. Solo Competitions and Seomra na Gaeilge will take place throughout the village. Aifreann na Fléidhe at 8 p.m. in the Church of the Sacred Heart will be followed by a céilí at 9.30 p.m. with the Swallows Tails céilí Band in Morrision Teach Ceoil.

On Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. there will be dancing and group competitions at venues throughout the village. Street entertainment and traditional sessions will also take place locally over the weekend.

For enquiries call 086 3916761 or 087 6707329 or visit sligocountyfleadh.ie.

Community Notes

