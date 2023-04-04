Around the districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena to Cloonacool

Roisin Durey,Ballymote,Sligo,Aoife Mc Sweeney,Athenry ,Galway, and Eileen Flannery,Clonmel,Tipperary who recieved a Degree in Nursing during the March Celebrations in DCU Pic : Kyran O'Brien DCU Communications Dept

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

Mental Health Workshop

Tubbercurry FRC will host a free workshop for all on maintaining your Mental Health and Wellbeing on Monday, April 3, 10 a.m. to midday, followed by tea or coffee. Bookings to 071 9186926. Easter car boot saleOn Saturday, April 8, Achonry Farmers Market will host their first car boot sale of 2023 along with their popular Easter Egg Hunt at their Easter-themed market. Definitely not to be missed.

Women Shed

The Cnoc na Sí Women’s Shed Group will met each Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Carrowmore Schoolhouse. Learn a new skill or refresh an old one and join the ladies for tea, coffee and biscuits and maybe even some cake.

The Chrism Mass

The Chrism Mass takes place in the Cathedral on Monday, April 3, at 7.30 p.m. Everyone is invited to the Chrism Mass, particularly those involved in ministry in parishes (PPCs, Finance Committees, Readers, Eucharistic Ministers, Altar Societies, Sacristans, Secretaries, Servers, Members of BOM, those preparing for the Sacraments, etc).

Achonry NS September 2023

Enrolment forms for the new school year 2023 are now available from the school please contact the school by phone or email info@achonryns.ie/071 9184395.

Forms are also available at the church doors in both Achonry and Mullinabreena.

Community Notes

If you wish to include a note to the community notes for Achonry Mullinabreena please contact Elaine Conroy at 087 8822302 or by email on elaineconroy08@gmail.com.

BALLYMOTE

Daffodil Day

A very successful Daffodil Day was held in Ballymote on Friday, March 24, despite the inclement weather €3,260.10 was the sum raised. Thank you all for your generosity and support for this worthy cause. Thank you to SuperValu, Henry’s Deli and Ballymote Credit Union for the use of their forecourts. A big thank you to our local group of volunteers who collected on the day despite the rain showers.

Film Club

Ballymote Library’s Film Club is starting a season of Irish Oscar nominated films with the classic ‘My Left Foot’ starring Daniel Day Lewis on Wednesday, April 5, membership of the Film Club is free. Screenings are every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Tea and coffee are provided.

To sign up, call 071 9111669 or call into the library.

Early Years Programme

A practical parenting programme will take place on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. via Zoom. This course will run for six weeks starting Monday, May 8. This course is suitable for parents with children aged from one to six years.

For more information or to book a place please contact Sinéad at 087 3348567 or Belinda at 086 0475342.

Breathing for healing

This workshop will be held at Ballymote FRC, from 11.30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Breathing support can help with anxiety, lower back pain and insomnia.

To book or for more information contact Aisling at 085 1415401.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Ballymote Community lotto jackpot on Sunday, March 26, numbers drawn were 6, 20, 27 and 28. There was one match-three winner, winner name is displayed locally. The jackpot now stands at €3,000.

Next draw will take place on Sunday, April 9.

Envelopes for Ballymote Community lotto are now on sale in Ballymote and District Credit Union, John Doddy’s Bar and Lounge, Alan O’Sullivan Butchers. €2 for one line/row, €5 for three lines/rows.

Online sales will continue as normal. The draw will now take place every two weeks on Sunday night. Thank you for your continued support.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Pa McGrath, Manchester; Beatrice McCauley, Ballyshannon; Maureen Maher, Stonepark, whose deaths occurred recently.

Coleman Cinema Club

Coleman Cinema Club on Saturday, April 8 – The box office hit ‘Wonderpark’ will be screened on our new big screen and sound system at 2.30 p.m. One adult per family goes free – all other admissions are €5. Treat bags available. Enq 071 9182599.

Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes email miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes i.s 5pm every Thursday.

CARRAROE

Good Friday annual cake sale

Our usual Good Friday cake sale will take place in Carraroe Community Centre after Church Service on next Friday, April 7. As this is one of Cadra only fundraisers we are appealing for a generous response. Donations of cakes etc can be left into Carraroe Community Centre any time on day from 12 MD or contact Mary Dunbar Dympna O’Loughlin, who are co-ordinating the effort. – for more info call Telephone at 089 2459123 or email cadrasligo1@gmail.com.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Learn to Dance Jive, waltz, Quick Step in Carraroe Community Centre each Wednesday at 8 p.m. Social dancing to Live Band from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Please note change of times – For more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,625. Jackpot Not Won.

Last Draw numbers were 6, 7, 14 and 17.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Claire Scanlon. You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One Line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €19,900 No jackpot winner.

Next Draw is next Saturday, April 8.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, Christies Supermarket Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Annual Spring Clean – Thank You

Cadra says a special thank you to all who assisted with the annual Spring Clean on Saturday last. We appreciate Austin Healy and team for collecting all bags and bringing for storage in Community Sports Field at Cuilbeg. Special Thanks to James McGown SCC for removing all for disposal.

Carraroe Community Centre

We have some availability during the day and on Friday evenings if you would like to contact the parish office for further information. All groups are asked to keep to the times agreed and allocated.

Full programme on groups using the centre is on the community centre Noticeboard.

When They Poop You Scoop

People walking their dogs in Carraroe are requested to remove fouling please bring home and bin. Pooper – scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Slimway Class in Community Centre

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want thank the management for allowing the availability of the facility at the Applegreen Shop in Carraroe. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV. 24/7.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie or Telephone 089 2459123.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week.

CLOONACOOL

Ballyglass Abu

Congratulations to Mari Johnston of Ballyglass on her recent athletic achievements. Mari took part in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Poland where she came fifth in the 3,000m indoor event and she finished second in the cross country 8k event.

All this helped Ireland to win team gold at the championships.

Mari puts her success down to the training on the Cloonacool Community Park track

ICE award nomination

James Armstrong of Arken Construction is also in the headlines through his company’s construction of the Surf Centre of Excellence in Strandhill. The building is nominated in the annual ICE awards. Locals can even vote for the project’s success.

Go to iceawards.ie and follow the link.

Park lotto

The Community Park lotto draw for March took place recently for a jackpot of €7,600. There was no winner. We had two match-three winners: Nathy, Monica and ‘Piper’ Wims and Anna McIntyre who each receive €100. The winner of the Surlis SuperValu voucher was Tommie Durkin, Galway. Many thanks to Surlis SuperValu for their continued support. Thanks to all our lotto ticket holders and here’s hoping April will see the jackpot of €7,700 being won.

Glasgow Girl

Well done to all the ladies from GCU Glasgow and their backroom team who won the British championship shield final for the second year in a row This team contained local girl, Sinéad Mooney from Masshill.

Café News

It is hoped to have a little live music in the café on Easter Sunday confirmation of local Facebook page. The Café now has arranged extra space for their Sunday morning customers, allowing everybody the opportunity to enjoy the cuppa after Mass. Otherwise, it continues to operate each weekend at the usual times Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. Contact Rita at 087 6839761.

Cloonacool Card Game

The ‘25’ card game continues each Monday night. The response to the game being revived in Cloonacool Community centre has been great with full tables each night. Thanks to all who attend and continued success to the sessions each week.

Notes Deadline

All notes are welcome to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com by Friday at midday each week.