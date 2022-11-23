Around the districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena to Cloonacool

Una and Gerry Duffy made a presentation for the patient comfort fund Cairde unit St Johns Community Hospital, with staff from the unit accepting a cheque for €3,105, the proceeds of the annual Ronan Duffy Walk &Talk held in memory of their son. Sincere thanks to all who participated in any way.

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

Hub AGM

Annual general meeting of the Knocknashee Community Hub CLG will take place on November 29 at 8.30 p.m. All are welcome to join.

The Little Mermaid – Panto

The Corran Players are excited to announce that this year’s Panto is The Little Mermaid. The Panto will run from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4. There will be matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. The cast, who include a number of of new members, are currently busy in rehearsals and it promises to be one of the best performances yet. So save the date and get yourself down to enjoy a night filled with fun and laughter. Tickets on sale by calling the box office number ONLY, at 087 6740824 €15 for an adult. €10 for children.As always there is a special family rate for Friday night only, €40 for two x adults and two x children’s tickets. So don’t delay secure your tickets now.

Christmas Tractor and Vintage Car Run

St Nathy’s LGFA annual tractor and vintage car run will return on Sunday, November 27. Admission €20 – Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the community centre in Bunnanadden. Loads of fun promised on the day with elves and Santa making an appearance. Lots of brilliant prizes will be up for offer on the day. Pimp Your PalletIt’s that time of year again to start thinking about ‘Pimping your Pallet’. Well done to everyone who took part last year. It was lovely to drive around the community and see the different creations.

Seeking Support for a Good Cause

Two-year old Aiveen Curley from Ballymote Co. Sligo is just like any other two-year old girl but with one major exception; she has recently been diagnosed with a rare and progressive form of infantile scoliosis (curvature of the spine). Aiveen is a granddaughter of Margaret Curley née Sweeney from Cloonaccol. Aiveen and her parents will need to travel regularly to Philadelphia in the coming months to receive the urgent treatment she requires. Her family are seeking support for the cause and a gofundme page has been established to receive funds: gofundme.com/f/aiveens-scoliosis-treatment-in-america. There is also a specially set up bank account: IBAN: IE44AIBK93727430854154. Contact Eileen Kirrane at 087 2708627 for more info.

CARRAROE

Sligo Field Club

Our final lecture for 2022 will take place on tomorrow night Thursday, November 24, at 8 p.m. in Castle Dargan Hotel. The lecture will be given by SFC past president, and current committee member, Mr Pat O’Brien. The lecture will be entitled: Castledargan 1422-2022 AD and 6,000 years of History. We would be delighted to see you there.

Sisterhood of St Elizabeth

The Sisters will Carraroe Parish on Thursday, November 24, at the 10 a.m. Mass, seeking your support and selling some arts and crafts from the community. Please support. Taking up the ministry of our patron saint the sisters of our convent provide spiritual and social help to the sick and the suffering. Since its establishment the convent has been patronising 200 orphanage children with psychophysical deficiencies for more than 14 years.

Our assistance goes from purchasing diapers for the bedridden children to the implementation of different activities on their rehabilitation and socialisation. There is a charity shelter founded on the farmstead of the Convent located 19 miles from Minsk for people who were led astray by the rough and tumble of life (the homeless, drug or alcohol addicts, ex-prisoners and the less able). Over 200 residents live here today. The Convent provides the needy with comprehensive help: accommodation, meals and necessary medicines, arranges medical examinations for them, helps to restore their IDs. A rehabilitation facility for females was established two years ago for female ex – prisoners, the homeless and the mentally challenged women.

To support and develop the above ministries, more than 20 workshops and studios operate within the frameworks of the Sisterhood. These include sewing and embroidery shops, candle workshop, wood-carving, stone and blacksmith workshops and many more. Together with the sisters these people produce beautiful articles with love and prayer in the convent’s workshops.

St John’s GAA Lotto

Lotto jackpot €19,000.

Numbers drawn: 1, 17, 21, 25. €25 winners Cecelia McGowan, Janet Davey, Nuala Flanagan, Ronan Barrett.

Draw is Saturday, December 3, 22. Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want to highlight this facility is for community use and not for use by commercial businesses. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV 24/7.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed.

Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie.

If They Poop You Scoop

People walking their dogs on Carraroe roads are requested to remove fouling and not to dump into hedges as the plastic bags do not disintegrate and have to be removed by litter pickers – please bring home and bin. There is an on the spot fine of €150 for such offences. Pooper-scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Dance Class each Wednesday from 8.30 to 9.30 p.m. with music and social dancing afterwards. – for more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

Community Centre availability

Some space is available in the morning, afternoons and evenings. Please contact the parish office for booking. Booking sheet for all groups using the hall will be left in the Kitchen area. Please fill in and return to the parish office as soon as possible.

St Johns UA Football club

Santa is back with his largest raffle ever for 2022.

The annual St John’s Club Raffle will be held this December and as usual, will have some of the best goodies in the northwest. Our Christmas Club Raffle is increasingly vital for the sustainability of our finances. With more teams, more players, and more training than ever, we need to cover the costs of facilities, equipment, astroturf fees, referees fees, and everything else that makes this club great.

You can join the raffle from as little as €5 or why not buy 10 tickets this year (guaranteed to get you on Santa’s good list). Can we ask that you share this as widely as possible – friends, neighbors and family. Draw will take place December 20 via Facebook Live. Link to buy raffle tickets – member.clubforce.com/tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=3186.

No Vaping Boxes/Containers in Carraroe

We appeal to people not to discard Vaping boxes or containers on our roads as volunteers have to pick them up after you. Bring home and bin them Thank You.

Cadra website

For all Cadra information please visit cadra.ie. Please let all our diaspora know and they can join and see all news from Carraroe. You can also communicate and make suggestions. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can do so via the website.

Anti-Litter Campaign

All residents are requested to keep a look out for illegal dumping and use the telephone number 1850365121 to report. You can also use the following contact points to report: Sligo County Council Litter Warden: Telephone 071 9111465/071 9111457 or Mobile: 087 1778735 – Email enviro@sligococo.ie.

Slimway Class in Carraroe Community Centre

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

Carraroe National School Lotto

The school has launched a Lotto as Fundraiser for the school and all community support will be appreciated. You can now do a local Lotto and help our National School in the process. Visit www.ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

Walking Group

We meet on Mondays at 11 a.m. Currently, we meet at Carpark opposite Sligo Sports Complex. Anyone interested can come along or contact 087 2222835 and we will add you to the WhatsApp text system so you get notifications.

News/Events Contact

CLOONACOOL

Park lotto

The Community Park lotto draw for November took place recently for a jackpot of €7,200. The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 27 and 31. Unfortunately, there was no jackpot winner but there were two match-three winners. They were Kate, Tara, Eoin and Liam Carty and Kieran Clarke and Siobhán Surlis. The winner of the Surlis SuperValu voucher was James and Mary McCarrick. Special thanks to Surlis SuperValu for their continued support. The park committee would like to thank everyone for their generous contributions.

Mill Café News

The Mill Café is undertaking a revamp of their shop. From this week the shop will carry a new line in Christmas gifts as well as a specially commissioned set of local Cloonacool Christmas cards. The community cafe continues as usual next weekend with the usual opening times of 11 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The recent fundraiser was a huge success for North West Hospice with funds still being totalled. Full details and a final figure will be available soon.

CTG AGM

The CT Gaels LGFC AGM takes place on Thursday, December 1, at 8.30 p.m. in An Chro AC, Tubbercurry. Anyone with an interest in ladies’ football locally is very welcome to attend.

Christmas Fair

A Christmas Community Fair will take place in St Brigid’s Hall on Sunday, December 11, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lots of Christmas goods will be on sale and there will also be a raffle in support of North West Hospice.

Card Game

The ‘25’ card game is back; taking place in the community centre every Monday night at 8.30 p.m. New players are always welcome; to learn and participate in the old tradition.

Achonry Farmers’ Market

Special days are coming up during each Saturday in December at Achonry Farmers’ Market, including a Santa’s Grotto, extra seasonal gift ideas and a monster raffle.

Notes

