Around the districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena to Carraroe

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

Male Actors Needed

Phoenix Players are looking for male actors to get involved in their upcoming show, Old Mother Hubbard Pantomime, due to be staged at the end of March. This Pantomime combines Cowboys, Indians, Townsfolk, song, dance, Brawl, Laughter and fun. There are still young Male Actors needed to join in the fun and participate in some Wild West scenes, so message the Phoenix Players Facebook page to get involved

Fr James McDonagh in concert.

Coleman Music Theatre will host an Fr James McDonagh with family and Friends on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Early booking is advised and tickets can be booked by calling the centre ticket line at 071 9182599 or online at colemanirishmusic.com/concerts/fr-james-mcdonagh-friends-sun-12th-march-23-8-00p-m/

AGM

a.m. CE Ltd will host their AGM on Thursday, March 2, at 9 p.m. at the Knocknashee Community Hub.

Counciling Service.

Tubbercurry FRC offer a low cost adult counselling service on a Thursday with a full accredited and experienced Counsellor. If you feel you need some support please contact the centre for further details.

GAA Healthy Club.

Congratulations to Coolaney-Mullinabreena and their Healthy Club participants who took second place in the Every Step Counts Challenge over the last five weeks. It’s 100 participants covered 23,275.9K Congratulations to Curry GAA Club, who placed first. Club Membership 2023Coolaney-Mullinabreena GAA Club membership is now open. Log into foireann.ie and become a member of your local GAA Club.

Searching for Family Roots.

Jim Henry is searching for some ancestors in this parish and surrounding parishes.

He’s interested in making contact with relations of Walter Henry’s ancestors, The family plot is in Court Abbey. Chris Henry, a direct descendant, is visiting Sligo from February 17 to February 23. Chris was born and raised in the USA.

Any information would be welcome; contact Jim at 087 2144483.

School Enrolment

Enrolment forms for Achonry NS in September 2023 are now available from the school. Please contact the school by email or phone at info@achonryns.ie/071 9184395 to arrange for one to be sent in the post. Forms are also available at the church doors in both Achonry and Mullinabreena.

Community Notes

If you wish to include a note to the community notes for Achonry Mullinabreena, please contact Elaine Conroy at 087 8822302 or by email on elaineconroy08@gmail.com.

BALLYMOTE

House tenancy applications

Applications are invited from older people in the Ballymote area for tenancy of a house in Cuan Íosa, Ballymote. Application forms available from St Vincent de Paul Office, Cuan Iosa, Ballymote. Completed forms must be returned to arrive not later than 5 p.m. on March 8. This will not be sheltered accommodation.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Ballymote Community lotto jackpot on Sunday, February 12, numbers drawn were 1, 4, 24 and 27. There were two match-three winners, winners names displayed locally. The jackpot now stands at €2,400. Next draw will take place on Sunday, February 26.

Envelopes for Ballymote Community lotto are now on sale in Ballymote and District Credit Union, John Doddy’s Bar and Lounge, Alan O’Sullivan Butchers. €2 for one line/row, €5 for three lines/rows.

Online sales will continue as normal. The draw will now take place every two weeks on Sunday night. Thank you for your continued support.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to James Reynolds, Ropefield on the death of his cousin Mary Keaney, formerly Ropefield, whose death occurred recently in Jersey, New York.

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Maurice Strettan, Leicester, whose death occurred recently.

Live concert

Fr James McDonagh will perform a live concert in the Coleman Music Centre Gurteen Co. Sligo on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. He will be joined on the night by family and friends for a great mix of music, song and dance. Early booking is advisable for this concert as it has always sold out. Call 071 9182599. Admission €15.

Coleman Cinema Club

Coleman Cinema Club returns on Saturday, February 25, at 2.30 p.m. Our chosen film is LUCA. On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. This delightful film is for all the family. Doors open at 2.15 p.m., Treat bags available in store. €5 (one adult per family goes free).

Circuit training

Circuit training classes are running at Ballymote Family Resource Centre every Monday from 7 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. To book a place please contact Sarah Timlin at 086 3879635.

Ballymote Community Parks AGM will be held on Monday, February 27, at 8.30 p.m. in the community centre at the top of the rock.

St Patrick’s Day ParadE

Ballymote St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Friday, March 17, at 3.30 p.m.

We are looking for more volunteers to help the committee especially with stewarding on the day.

Please check our Facebook page Ballymote St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 for more info. Entries are now being accepted and to receive a form please email ballymotestpatricksparade@gmail.com.

Local Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes email miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes is.5pm every Thursday.

CARRAROE

Cadra annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given the annual general meeting of Carraroe and District Regeneration Association will take place in Carraroe Community Centre on Tuesday, March 21, at 7.30 p.m. This meeting will provide for Election of new committee, Appointment of New Officers and annual report including accounts. All residents and businesses operating in the area are invited to attend. The Constitution of Cadra can be viewed on our website cadra.ie. We would encourage new people to join the committee and become involved in shaping the future direction of our community.

Carraroe Community Meeting Tonight.

A meeting organised by Sligo Leader for Carraroe and surrounding areas will take place in Carraroe Community Centre at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, February 22). This is facilitated by Sligo Leader and Ice-Cream Architecture. All residents and representatives of all local groups and organisations in the Carraroe and surrounding areas are invited to attend. Please come along and assist with your ideas on how the community can be improved for all into the future.

Annual cake sale

Our usual Good Friday cake sale will take place in Carraroe Community Centre after Church Service. Donations of cakes etc can be left into Community Centre any time on day from 12 MD.

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,250. 00

Last draw numbers were 2, 8, 11 and 21.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Maeve McGowan. You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One Line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

Comedy Show

Skreen-Dromard Drama Group present A Will To Surprise hilarious comedy by Dave Tiernan in Ballintogher Hall on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.

Tickets €12. Phone 087 9964143.

Exercise Group in Carraroe

The chair exercise group meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in Carraroe Community Centre. Please arrive at 10.45 to facilitate registration. This is professionally led by Arite Loughlin and is a good workout. We have a What’s App text group to provide notifications and reminders. All welcome including more men. – for more information Call 087 2222835.

Annual Spring Clean

Cadra has registered Carraroe for our annual Spring Clean on Saturday, March 25.We will meet at Community Sports Fields Cuilbeg at 10 a.m. Anyone that has a picker and Hi-Viz please bring with you. However, we will have Pickers, Hi-Viz, Bags and Gloves available. Please keep date free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and help us give our community a nice clean for summer.

Slimway Class in Community Centre

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €19,700.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Garda Text Alert System

As you are aware the system in Carraroe was discontinued by the Company due to people not joining using the Komeer App. We are considering re-establishing the system which was in place using the Muintir Na Tire system. This would involve each subscriber paying €10 per year. We would welcome views on this idea. You can give your thoughts and indicate an interest to email cadrasligo1@gmail.com or call any committee member from now to end of February 23.

Illegal dumping

All residents are requested to keep a look out for this type of activity and use the telephone number 1850365121 to report. You can also use the following contact points to report: Sligo County Council Litter Warden: Telephone 071 9111465/071 9111457 or Mobile: 087 1778735 – Email enviro@sligococo.

Lakeview Guild ICA

The guild meet on the first Tuesday am of each month in Carraroe Community Centre New members always welcome-for further information contact Mary at 087 6669533.

Eircode Number

All households are advised the Eircode number of your house will assist Ambulance and other emergency services to find your house faster. All residents are advised to place their house Eir.

Code number on all telephones used to summon emergency services to ensure it is available immediately.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want thank the management for allowing the availability of the facility at the Applegreen Shop in Carraroe. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV. 24/7.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie.

Slimming World Class

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Learn to dance in Carraroe Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. Dancing Sessions from 9.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call Frank at 087 9809432.

If they poop, you scoop

People walking their dogs on Carraroe roads are requested to remove fouling and not to dump into hedges as the plastic bags do not disintegrate and have to be removed by litter pickers – please bring home and bin. There is an on the spot fine of €150 for such offences. Pooper – scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Cadra website

For all Cadra information please visit cadra.ie Please let all our diaspora know and they can join and see all news from Carraroe. You can also communicate and make suggestions. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can do so via the website.

News/events contact

To have events/news items included in the Carraroe section, contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week.