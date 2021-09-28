Around the Districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena, Cloonacool, Dromore West and Tubbercurry

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

Sligo Field Club Journal

Sligo Field Club has just published their seventh journal. This Journal includes a number of articles pertaining to South Sligo. In particular: ‘Knocknashee – An Unusual Bronze Age Hilltop Settlement’, ‘Court Abbey – A Francisan Third Order Regular Friary’ and ‘Rathscanlon and Ballyara – An Ancestral Place’. Copies will be available soon from Liber Bookshop, Sligo or online at sligofieldclub.ie.

Halloween Camp

Party Party Time, based in Ballincarrow Community Centre will run a four-day Halloween Camp for children five to 12 years from October 26 to October 29. A variety of fun activities are in store including magic show, arts and craft, games, circus skills and fancy dress.

Full information and registration can be found at be partypartytime.ie for more details, email Enquires@partypartytime.ie or call 086 3930929.

Outstanding Employee Award

Congratulations to Majella O’Donnell, clinical Nurse Specialist in Dementia, whose work as a clinical nurse specialist in dementia was recognised in the Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021. Majella, of Carrowrile, provides support for those diagnosed with dementia, was awarded in the Exceeding Expectations – Outstanding Employee Category.

Achonry Farmers Market

The Hospice Coffee Morning hosted by Achonry Farmers Market on Saturday last raised €1600. The Market committee would like to thank all who kindly contributed. Please continue to support the weekly market every Saturday from 10am to 1pm in Nace O’Dowd Park to ensure its continued success. Drop in for a cup of tea/coffee & meet the locals in this friendly environment.

The market has a new & unused stall & if anyone has any items for the stall please drop them in to the market.

Nace O’Dowd Park

Work is continuing on the installation of lighting to facilitate evening access to the walking/running track as we come into the darker evenings. They will soon be ready to turn the lights on at this community facility.

St. Nathy’s supporting Mental Health

The One Good Club Committee’ have revealed their one of a kind commemorative jerseys to celebrate the hard work by the entire club in the #OneGoodClub Campaign. Every club member, from managers to players, received this special jersey to continue to raise awareness on mental health. Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Service have engaged with St Nathy’s during their campaign, held earlier in the year and will continue to promote mental health services well into the future.

Music Classes

Music Classes will resume in Colemans Music Centre from September 27 A wide variety of instruments are catered for, from flute, fiddle, bourán and banjo to name but a few. Contact 071 9182599 or info@colemanirishmusic.com for more details.

Social Prescribing and Wellbeing Service

A Social Prescribing and Wellbeing Service is available through Tubbercurry FRC the service provides details of support and activity servies. This is a free and confidential service. Contact Mary Kilroy at 071 9186926.

Community Notes

CLOONACOOL

Café Reopened for Hospice

The Mill Community Café, Cloonacool, reopened albeit for one day only. The North West Hospice benefited from the proceeds raised when the café opened on Saturday, September 25. Special thanks to all who supported the reopening and to all the Café volunteers who made the special day possible and ensured essential funds were raised for our local hospice.

Support the park lotto

Park Committee members are currently doing the rounds seeking your support for the next year of their park lotto. Tickets are now available for the Cloonacool Community Park lotto draw for 2021-22. Proceeds go towards operation and development of Community Park. The committee there always seems to make ends meet and yet are always coming with new developments. It is a location we all enjoy, whether attending Gaelic games or enjoying the floodlit walking circuit.

Please support their work so we may continue to enjoy the facility. The annual subscription is €120 and commences this September. Now is the time to either renew or start your contribution. And of course, there is always the chance of winning the jackpot which currently stands at €5,800. Please support.

Confirmation Day

The Bishop of Achonry, Paul Dempsey, will be visiting the parish on Friday, October 1, next so the children of sixth class can receive the sacrament of Confirmation. The celebration will be a little different from previous years because it will take place in St Michael’s Church. The group of children will also include some first-year students who have moved on since the last Confirmation Day in the parish.

Music Classes

Great news for all our Comhaltas friends and followers of traditional music, with the relaxation of covid regulations we are delighted to inform you that traditional music classes will resume in the Family Resource centre Tubbercurry in early November.

We are very glad to say Michael Hurley, our talented and enthusiastic tutor is available to provide classes in Whistle, Flute and Fiddle. Should you wish to contact him in the interim regarding tuition his mobile no is 086 6036243. Updates with further information on these classes in the coming weeks.

Times Past – May 1939.

Splendid Acting at Cloonacool: St Cummin Players sparkle before a packed house. St Cummin Players presented the New Gossoon in Cloonacool Hall, on Thursday night last, May 18. Many plays have been staged there since the hall was erected in 1922 but none of them appealed as much as this play. The acting was very natural and true to life with all the characters fitting in well.

A feature of the night was the success achieved by each of the girl actors who were appearing before the footlights for the first time. Nancy Powell, as the widow Carey and Eleanor Burke as Sally Hamill could hardly be improved upon anywhere, while Francie Burke, playing a minor part was also very good. John Neary is certainly a splendid character, and his acting on Thursday night as Rabbit Hamill, the trapper, was excellent, and so also was Bill Henry playing the role of Peter Carey. He made a first-class job of his role and his acting won much applause.

A newcomer in Michael Battle displayed real acting merit by his portrayal of Ned Shay, the servant man. He acted the character well and gave a highly creditable display. Ned Cunleen as Mad Henley was one of the best and his acting was enjoyed immensely as was that of Séamus Burke, who excelled as Mag Kehoe. It was a difficult part well played. Anthony Price, as the New Gossoon, acted his part well. Much praise must go to Mr J. J Tansey, NT, who coached the players and helped them to give such displays.

Notes

DROMORE WEST

Spraoi Glas – Farmers Market

The next market Spraoi Glas Farmers Market in Dromore West is on Saturday, October 2. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come along for homemade, handmade, homegrown, upcycled items, baked goods, ceramics, cosmetics, textiles, food, art, furniture, preserves, jewellery – book your stall at 087 9968865.

TUBBERCURRY

Knock to Collooney N17 Bypass

A short list of options for the Knock to Collooney N17 bypass were published in August 2021 and are available to view on n17knockcollooney.ie/mapping Additional meeting dates have been added to the public consultation process to facilitate the gathering of the outcomes of community discussions.

Meetings will take place in St Attracta’s Post Primary School on Monday, September 27 (between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.) and CBD Sports Centre, Charlestown on Wednesday, September 29 (between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.). Please note that pre-booking is essential for these meetings. Booking can be made by calling 071 91 1199.

Parish News

The weekly parish newsletter has indicated that the following dates for the sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion: Confirmation on Friday, October 1, and First Holy Communion: Saturday, October 9, in St Michael’s Church Cloonacool and Saturday, October 16, in St John the Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry. The parish newsletter is available on the parish website at tubbercurrycloonacool.com/newsletter/or on Facebook at facebook.com/tubbercurrycloonacool.

Forest Trail upgrade

work is ongoing on the Forest Trail to extend it by approximately 1km. This extension can be seen by the users of this extremely popular local amenity down beside the Spruce Corridor and will provide extra options for everybody to enjoy.

Used clothes collection

A used clothes in aid of Cloonacool Community Centre will take place on Thursday, September 30, Should people wish to arrange a different drop-off day, please contact Attracta at 086 3058844 or Fiona at 087 2618550.

Music Classes at Coleman Centre

Information on music class registration is available at info@colemanirishmusic.com or 071 9182599.

Ladies’ Football

Congratulations CT Gaels under-12s B county champions who beat Eoghan Rua on Saturday, September 17, in Ballisodare.

North West Simon Virtual Sleep Out

On Friday, October 1, we are calling on the people of North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out for North West Simon Community. People. interested in participating should register at northwestsimon.ie.

New Service at Family Resource Centre

The FRC is offering a new service for members of our community who feel isolated and lonely, who are dealing with stress and/or bereavement or other mental or physical challenges. Information and support is available by contacting Mary at 071 9186926/086 4092724.

A request for a referral to the service may also be made through your GP or other health professional.

M-Pact-course for families affected by drugs/alcohol misuse: A free and confidential eight-week programme for the whole family will begin on November 2. Contact Philip at 085 8759319 or sligoleitrim@alcoholforum.com.

Sligo PPN autumn Newsletter

The autumn Newsletter from Sligo Public Participation Network (PPN) provides a very good overview of activities and events that have been organised by groups throughout the county during September, October and November. The newsletter also includes information on events that will take place in the near future and is available at sligoppn.com/sligo-ppn-September-newsletter/