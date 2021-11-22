Around the Districts:

ACHONRY-MULLINABREENA

The book of Sligo

Volunteers of a.m. CE Ltd will be involved with the distribution of the book of Sligo. Launched on Thursday, November 11, it is hoped that distribution will begin in early December. The book will focus on Sligo’s cultural, social and environmental history and the influence that different cultures have had on the Sligo landscape and environment. This project is organised by the Blue Raincoat Theatre in collaboration with IT Sligo. Achonry Farmers’ Market Christmas Lights Appeal

The Market committee are busy making plans for their Christmas themed markets. New chalets have been added and each stall holder has something special to offer for the festive period whether you are buying for yourself or a loved one, from hampers to personalised gifts. Achonry Markets vouchers are also available to purchase to help with your christmas shopping preparations. To make the atmosphere really Christmasey, they are looking to borrow some Christmas Lights you may have extra. If you can help out,contact 087 7981827.

Festive Car Treasure Hunt

a.m. CE will host a Festive Car Treasure Hunt on December 27 for some festive family fun. Clues will be based on the various landmarks and features within our community. With Covid regulations in mind, we hope to be able to serve some festive refreshments and there’s even a prize for the Best ‘Festively’ Dressed Car.

Knocknashee Community Hub

The refurbishment of the Community Hub, the old Knocknashee Inn, to create a community space with cafe facilities is well and truly under way. Volunteers have been busy cleaning and painting inside and out. If you see the door open come in and have a look around this great community asset. Community Book Sale and Swap

With the nights drawing in, it is a perfect opportunity to catch up on some reading. Our book sale and swap is continuing to be a great success and a great way to ‘recycle’ those preloved titles.

A variety of novels, history, cookbooks, children’s books and some school and college books are available from Carrowmore Schoolhouse each Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from our community stall at Achonry’s Farmers’ Market each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Notes

Please send any news items or announcements you wish to include in the community notes to elaineconroy08@gmail.com or by phone at 087 8822302.

Sligo Field Club Journal

Sligo Field Club has published in total Seven Journals since 2015. A number of the articles throughout these publications relate to South Sligo.

The contents of each journal is available to view online at sligofieldclub.ie, and copies are also available to purchase from this link and from Liber Bookshop and Easons, Sligo Town.

BALLYMOTE

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Gerard (Gerry) Scanlon, Ballybrennan; Martin Donoghue, Wexford and formerly of Ballymote, whose deaths occurred recently.

Caretaker sought

Ballymote Area Development Group Ltd are currently seeking to recruit a Caretaker for Ballymote Celtic Football Club on our Community Employment Scheme.

Duties include general tidying and maintenance for Ballymote Celtic Club. The role would also include lining the pitch for matches.

For more information, contact John at 071 9197577, email badgltd@gmail.com.

Panto time again

After almost two years, the Corran Players are delighted to announce that we are back and it is panto time once again. This year’s production is ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Shows will take place in the Loftus Hall in Ballymote on December 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. nightly, with two matinee shows on December 11 and 12 at 2.30 p.m.

If you wish to purchase tickets, please contact 087 6740824.

Banada Abbey

Bingo at Banada Abbey Hall t Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Prize fund of €5,500 on offer.

Game five jackpot €500 on 48 calls or less. Game 10 jackpot €2,000 on 43 calls or less.

So now you can play in the hall, online or drive-in. Online books to be purchased before midday on Tuesday for that evening’s game from banadaabbeyhall.com.

Guaranteed payout of €3,000 each night.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the parents of Emily Tighe, who was baptised recently in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote.

News items

Anyone who wishes to have news items included in the notes, please email miriamsfinn@eircom.net or phone 085 7561547.

The deadline for submission of notes is 5 p.m. every Thursday.

CARRAROE

Second Exercise Group Survey

We have received requests to commence a second exercise group. We would like to establish the level of interest. The following are the days and time Arita is available Mondays 11.15 a.m. to 12.15, Tuesdays 9.45 a.m. to 10.45. or 12.15.to 1.15. Please advise of interest to establish if it possible to 087 2222835 Anyone in the existing What’s App group can send a message via it.

Let us Keep our Community Safe

Please continue to observe social distancing, washing hands and coughing etiquette. Remember the slogan ‘wash hands, wear a mask, keep your distance’.

Walking/Exercise Group Cancellation

In light of the large increase in Covid-19 numbers we have cancelled the walking and exercise groups for the moment.

We will advise people via the What’s App text as we recommence. Anyone who wishes to join can contact 087 2222835.

Community Messages

Cadra will have messages for our community on Ocean Fm for next few weeks. Keep tuned to hear the community messages.

Plan for Sligo 2030.

There is currently a plan being developed by Sligo County Council with assistance of KPMG the process involves the LCDC committee which includes Sligo PPN Community Representatives. The PPN representatives have advocated a strong emphasis on environmental issues and for access to public transport including electrification of rail line to Dublin.

Specifically in relation to Carraroe we have advocated for the return of Sligo Town Bus Service to Carraroe and its extension to Lakeview and Community Centre where a public car park exists. We have also advocated the same service be provided to Calry, Drumcliff/Rathcormack where car parks exist to encourage people to park out of town.

Art/Painting Group

Cadra has been asked if it would be possible to commence this for improver/beginners in Carraroe Community Centre. We want to establish level of interest and Day/Time that people would like. Depending on level of interest we can establish a group – please call 087 2222835 to express your interest.

Wear your Hi-Viz

Now the dark evenings have arrived Cadra continues to distribute free Hi-Viz.

We appeal to people walking cycling or working around our community to wear a Hi-Viz to ensure visibility. We have a supply of free Hi-Viz available from any member of committee.

Your EirCode Number

Residents are reminded to have the Eircode number of your house available as it will assist emergency services to find your house faster. All residents are advised to place their house Eircode number on all telephones used to summon emergency services to ensure it is available in such an emergency.

Panto Time

After almost two years, The Corran Players are delighted to announce that we are back and its panto time once again. This year it’s... Sleeping Beauty. Shows will take place in the Loftus Hall in Ballymote on December 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. nightly, with two matinee shows on December 11 and 12 at 2.30 p.m.

Tickets are extremely limited, with some shows already sold out. If you wish to purchase tickets, you can contact 087 6740824.

Aughamore Quarry

There is some concern in the community around works taking place at the area in recent weeks. Residents are advised to note such activity and advise planners in writing for future reference. We have a WhatsApp Text Group established to assist organising the community response to the Lagan Planning Application at Aughamore. Thanks to all who have agreed to join the text group.

Anyone interested in the issue and assisting with the community response is invited to join the text group. Just send a text to 087 2222835 and you will be added to the group.

Litter Pickers

Anyone willing to assist with litter picking will be appreciated. We will supply people with gloves, pickers, bags. Only clear bags.

You can leave the tied clear bags at the special collection point at the community centre. Anyone that requires equipment can call any of the following: Bridie McLean 086 3998925, Pat Benson 087 2222835, Dympna O’Loughlin 087 9303540, Mary Dunbar 087 6669533 or email cadrasligo1@gmail.com.

Change of Church Bank Account

As you are aware, Ulster Bank is closing in Republic of Ireland. We would ask any parishioner, who has a standing order to prepare to move it to our Allied Irish Bank account.

Anyone who wants to pay their subscriptions can use the following account: Allied Irish Bank, St John’s Church. No. One Account. Account No: 45204-072. IBAN: IE12 AIBK 9372 5845 2040 72 BIC AIBK IE2D.

St John’s GAA lotto

Lotto jackpot €16,550

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis, Cleveragh Road. or any club member.

You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Carraroe Community Centre Rental.

The centre is available for rental on a Tuesday evening. There are also limited spaces available on mornings, afternoons and some evenings.

Contact the parish office at 071 9162136 or 087 8198466 for further information.

Carraroe Church Fully Open

The church is now fully open. People are asked to assist by keeping some social distance. Continue to use sanitisers and masks. The community centre will also continue to be available for a number of weeks to assist people adjust. Mass is on 107FM.and webcam at churchtvie/carraroe.

Please let the housebound know.

If they poop you scoop

People walking their dogs in Carraroe are requested to remove fouling please bring home and bin. Pooper-scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Defibrillators

Please note the Defibs are located at Community Centre and Community Field Clubhouse. The code is posted beside the machine. Please be aware CCTV is in operation.

Additions to Seniors’ Alarm

There are new additions to this facility like an alarm that activates automatically if a person falls and is unable to press the button. It costs a once off €120 to have this facility added.

Application forms are available from any of the following Bridie McLean, 086 3998925, Pat Benson, 087 2222835, Dympna O’Loughlin, 087 9303540, Mary Dunbar, 087 6669533, or email patwbenson1@gmail.com.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com on Thursday each week.

RIVERSTOWN

Riverstown archivist displays Yeats Memorabilia

The Sligo Antiques, Collectables and Vintage Fair returns to the Sligo Clayton Hotel on Sunday, November 28. This year in addition to the 20-plus dealers in attendance with their exciting range of quality goods, styles and periods the organisers are delighted that local book collector and highly respected archivist John Taylor of Riverstown has accepted an invitation to display his ‘Yeats Memorabilia Collection’ at the fair. Offering a fascinating insight into two generations of the Pollexfen and Yeats families, the Yeats Memorabilia Collection also illustrates the artistic influences which shaped the poet William, the artist Jack and their two pioneering sisters Lily and Lolly, founders of the Cuala Press. The fair itself opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

In line with current Government guidelines, valid Covid Certificates must be presented at the entrance to the fair. Face coverings are also mandatory.

Admission is €3.50 (€2.50 for students and OAPs) and is free for children under-16 who are accompanied and supervised by an adult.

Light up Riverstown

Riverstown lights will be erected and lit up over the next two weekends. The committee would like to thank all those who generously volunteer their time to erect the lights, fundraise, supply power or help out in any way. Since starting in 2019 additional lights and features have been purchased. This year as well as erecting all the lights from last year, new lights will be purchased and extended along one side of the street from the Diamond to Ardkeeran NS to further enhance the festive atmosphere in the village. There is also a need to replace old bulbs, buy some new timers and electrical connections as well as some plants for the Christmas planting boxes. Any donation towards these new lights and the running costs would be gratefully appreciated. Donations envelopes are in circulation and should be returned to the collection boxes in: Martin Bakers, Tony Wasylochas, Riverstown Pharmacy and Homeland Store.

The Handyman

Castle Dargan Ladies Golf Club is delighted to announce that Séamus O’Rourke will return to entertain once again in Castle Dargan Hotel with his new play ‘The Handyman’. The show will be held on Saturday, November 27, at 8.30 p.m. Tickets are available from hotel reception and ladies committee in advance or at the door on the night, €10 each. Watch out for posters in your area. As always this will be an enjoyable night with no doubt plenty of laughs.

Santa in the Folk Park

Visiting Santa at the Sligo Folk Park is a fantastic tradition for many families. This year, visitors can enjoy the live Nativity and Enchanted Fairy Garden. At Millview House there is an opportunity listen to Mrs Claus read a Christmas story by the fire. Enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate before attending Elf School in the Old Schoolhouse. Write a letter to Santa and post it in the special post box going straight to the North Pole. Children can have their photos taken with Santa and receive a present. Create Christmas wishes to put on a special Christmas Wishing Tree and make reindeer food to leave out for Santa’s reindeer.

Available dates are Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, and Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19, from 3 p.m. till 5.20 p.m.

Bookings will be in 20-minute intervals and can be made through sligofolkpark.com. Prices: adults €5 and children €20.

Sleeping Beauty

After almost two years, the Corran Players are delighted to announce their return and its panto time once again. Sleeping Beauty will take place in the Loftus Hall in Ballymote on December 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. nightly, with two matinee shows on 11 a.m. and midday at 2.30 p.m. Tickets are extremely limited, with some shows already sold out. To purchase tickets, call 087 6740824.

Yoga

Sarah Waldron continues her Yoga Classes in Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Monday Evenings from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m.

Call Sarah at 083 0618006.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes, so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Ir.is on 086 825 8525.