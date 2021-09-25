Sligo

Westlife’s Shane proves to be a hit on the golf course as well

Wins his first cup as a golfer at Rosses Point

sligochampion

Westlife’s Shane Filan has proven he’s not only a hit on stage but on the golf course too with a trophy winning performance at County Sligo Golf Club in Rosses Point.

Filan, who lives close to course, teamed up with another local, Robert Fiztpatrick to win the Noel Keyes Scotch Foursomes competition.

Shane took to soclal media to say how pleased he was to win his first cup at golf.

"Really enjoyed all the matches throughout the summer.  Stunning course and great to call it my home course,” he said on Facebook. 

A chuffed Shane posted a pic with his playing partner and Mr Keyes holding the cup they won.

