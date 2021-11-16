Weight loss ‘can be done in a simplified manner’

Sligo based health and wellness coach, Alan Williams, is launching a new book to help people improve their lifestyles, as well as general health and well-being.

The new book, Weight Loss Simplified, covers everything from setting concrete habits to figuring out behaviour triggers and simple tips for sustaining weight loss.

Talking about his new book, health and wellness coach Alan Williams said: “Weight Loss Simplified is split into two sections.

“The first is heavily mindset based, with stories and anecdotes from my own journey and clients experiences.

“There’s little lessons in those on things like building resilience, recognising triggers and responses to setbacks.

“The second section of the book then is 113 practical weight loss tips.

“These are really simple, bite sizes tips that can be easily implemented on a daily basis.

“It’s perfect for anyone who has been on a weight loss merry go around and still doesn’t know what to do.

“There’s a lot of conflicting information about weight loss through social media which can be overwhelming so I wrote this book as a guide to simplify the process.”

Alan who has worked in the health industry for over a decade says it’s important to set clear goals around your weight loss journey rather than relying on motivation.

Alan Williams said: “Motivation is a temporary emotion, and won’t always be there.

“So we need to look at inspiration through crystal clear goals in order to get constant and sustainable results.

“Most people are too vague with their goals and vague goals bring vague results.

“It’s also important to take the time to figure out why it matters and what the consequences of not doing it are.

“All of this is covered in my book and it will take you through the process step by step.

“Another important aspect is recognising why you are doing certain behaviours and what the triggers are.

“Then we can find a strategy to solve that problem. Addressing the root of the problem is how we create lasting change.”

On Thursday, November 18, Alan will be hosting a 60 minute free talk on five weight loss hacks to transform your life.

The free event (booking essential) is part of his book launch and takes places in the Radisson Hotel, Sligo at 8pm.

To book contact Alan Williams on social media or email info@alanwilliamscoaching.com

Speaking ahead of the event, Alan Williams said: “This is going to be an incredible night, filled with fun, laughter, and some nuggets of absolute gold for those who are looking to kickstart a weight loss journey.

“The five hacks are strategies I have used to help over 700 clients change their lives, and you probably won’t have come across them before.

“This night is an absolute must if you’re stuck in a rut and don’t know where to go next.

“You will leave feeling excited for your future, super motivated, and with clarity on where you’re going.”

Alan’s book, Weight Loss Simplified, will be available for purchase at €19.99 on the night and it will be available in a number of stores around the North West and beyond on November 19.