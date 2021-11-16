Sligo

Weight loss ‘can be done in a simplified manner’

Wellness coach, Alan Williams promises to help those on what he calls the weight loss merry go around in a new book and free talk

Alan Williams.

Alan Williams.

Sligo based health and wellness coach, Alan Williams, is launching a new book to help people improve their lifestyles, as well as general health and well-being.

The new book, Weight Loss Simplified, covers everything from setting concrete habits to figuring out behaviour triggers and simple tips for sustaining weight loss.

