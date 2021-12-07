Sing along to Shakin’ Stevens

Following the glowing reception to their Christmas 2020 video, the Hawk’s Well Theatre are once more are inviting participants to take part in their virtual choir for Sligo Sings – Christmas 2021. Sligo Sings is the theatre’s annual choral event where hundreds from across the county and beyond get together and sing on the Hawk’s Well stage.

Due to Covid19, the choir can’t physically be in Temple Street venue again this year, but as last year proved, they can still have fun together!

This year’s chosen track is Shakin’ Stevens’ 1985 classic, ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’, and the Hawk’s Well is inviting singers to add their voice to their festive virtual choir. The process for doing so is very simple.

Two short videos are available on the Hawk’s Well’s website – www.hawkswell.ie – featuring regular Choirmaster Dave Flynn singing two different harmonies to the track. Applicants should pick one video (or both, if feeling particularly inspired!), listen a few times, and record themselves singing along with Dave.

The finished video can be sent to the Hawk’s Well who will then compile all the videos into a glorious festive choir!

It’s that simple, and as 2020’s beautiful rendition of ‘White Christmas’ proved, well worth getting involved in! Full instructions, lyric sheets and a step-by-step guide on how to upload your video is on the Hawk’s Well website, on the Events page, under ‘Sligo Sings – Christmas 2021’. There’s also some valuable fashion advice (wear your most outlandish Christmas garb!).

The deadline for recordings is 3pm, Wed 8th December 2021. Tell your friends and family, home and abroad about this fun project and help us to keep Sligo singing.