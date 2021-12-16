Robin Gibb and wife Dwina holidayed in Mullaghmore on a regular basis

For someone suspended from school, and a self-confessed sixties ’wild- child’, Dwina Murphy Gibb has done rather well for herself.

In the luxurious medieval mansion, she shared with her Bee Gees husband Robin and their son Robin John (set in 50 acres of landscaped gardens in Oxfordshire), she is a world away from the village of her birth, Kilskeery in Co. Tyrone but clues of her Irish roots are everywhere; from the two large Irish wolfhounds stalking the grounds, aptly named Paddy and Kerry, to the beautiful Kilkenny marble statue at the entrance to the living quarters.

Robin sadly passed away in May 2012 at the young age of 62. They were both very generous with their time and often popped into the studio to see me.

Robin surprised me by telling me that Mullaghmore was one of their favourite holiday resorts to visit, with its glorious views and the sight of Inishmurray Island in the background. They loved the peace and tranquillity of the place and were never bothered or recognised by anyone.

Dwina recalled: “I love Ireland.”

“Robin’s grandmother, Nora Lynch, hails from Co. Galway and it was the common practice for us to explore Ireland’s past that moulded us to the place. I had a very happy childhood, loving parents and plenty of aunts and uncles close by.

“In the small village of about fifty people, I knew everybody by name. You see my father was a motor mechanic and was well known in the area. But as a youngster I was desperate to spread my wings and travel.”

Who does she credit with fuelling her desire to travel?

“I suppose it was my cousin Carol who told me stories on her trips to Italy, Spain and Canada. I wanted to see the world as soon as I left school.”

What were your schooldays like? “After primary school, I went to the girl’s Collegiate school in Enniskillen. I was more interested in the swinging sixties, flower power, people everywhere wearing robes and having fun! I was a bit of a wild child, but strong minded too.

“I attended Hornsey college of art in London, and upon leaving, I specialised in illustration, then studied textiles and finally started my own bean bag company. This put me in touch with some wonderful people, many of whom are now household names. They included Sarah Miles and David Bowie.

“I suppose this was a time when art and design were central to life to England’s cool capital London. I had many good contacts in the art world and was gaining recognition. The love of art since I was a child at school raised my profile and I won many competitions. Very often the prizes were book tokens. I always bought collections of fairy tales, myths and legends of Ireland. Those stories have always inspired me”

Can you remember the biggest turning point of your career?

“It was a chance commission to explore that love of mythology which changed my life. My cousin Ken, whom I had not seen in over 12 years contacted me and turned up in a Rolls Royce. It turned out that he was working for the Bee Gees. In fact, straight after lunch he had to pick up Robin Gibb at the airport. I’d given him some of my drawings to keep for himself so they were in the car when he drove Robin home.”

And what was the outcome?

“Robin was intrigued by them and it wasn’t long before my talent for art brought us together.

“However, it could have been so different. In one of my first encounters with Robin, he used it as an opportunity to arrange a date with one of my friends, the actress Sarah Miles.

“I set them up and they went on to become good friends but fortunately there was no romance.”

So, it went from Robin’s love of art to the love of you?

“He wanted some drawings for a new house in London and I certainly took time over them. I made them more and more detailed as I wanted to keep talking to him, it all worked out well and we fell in love. It’s funny, as a Rolls Royce was in many ways instrumental to my first meeting with Robin and now, I live in the former home of the last member of the Rolls Royce family.”

In the delightful company of the ever-charming Dwina, I surveyed the magnificent home which was once a monastery and had as its guests, Henry V111 and Anne Boylen. For 500 years the home played a strictly ecclesiastical role. It was here that priests trained to become bishops. The wonderful landscaped gardens clearly reflect Dwina’s love of all thing mystical.

“Some thirty years ago, we set ourselves a project to restore the house to its former glory.

“We scoured the world for medieval doors and other artifacts. It cost millions at the time and we also created our own version of Stonehenge, with large boulders all set in acres of ground. I’ll always love Ireland, the megalithic grave sites dotted everywhere, especially around Sligo.”

Apart from her passion for her beautiful home and gardens, she has pursued her own career, painting and drawing, and has also published novels and collections of poems which clearly reflect her love of WB Yeats from her Irish roots.

Dwina is a calmly spoken passionate woman but was once known as ‘slasher’ in school.

Born into the protestant tradition, her faith is now eclectic-reflected well by her role as patron of the order of bards and druids. And how did the name ‘slasher’ come about.

‘Our school bus that ran from my village to Enniskillen, had a mix of Protestants and Catholics on board.

“The ruling at the time was that the Protestants – the so called ‘upper-class’ – took the front of the bus and the Catholics took the back of the bus.

“I strongly believed that this was wrong and as a result I slashed all the rear seats so that the Catholic children would have to take a seat at the front.

“I got into big trouble for this. I also requested that the Irish language be taught at our school, and for being so outspoken, I was suspended.

“It is lovely now, it isn’t like the bad old days when we travelled from Dublin and were stopped at checkpoints near the border.

“We were made to wind our car windows down and guns pointed at us.

“The solders would recognise Robin and it was the first time he signed an autograph at gun point. By the time we got to my mother’s house in Tyrone, solders and jeeps would be lined up to get Robin’s autograph.”

Dwina is quick to acknowledge that she is in a very privileged position to be able to pursue her own interests, and to be able to return to Ireland to visit her relatives. Her son Robin John lives within the mansion with his three children.

“My son has followed Robin’s musical tastes and is a song-writer and musician himself. Since the start of the pandemic, we have been nowhere and have been in isolation for a while now.

“I still do my writings and funny enough, since I last spoke to you some months ago, I’ve climbed Knocknarea in Sligo. Queen Maeve is still riding high.” The Bee Gees legacy of songs, including Massachusetts, Tragedy, Jive Talkin’ and Saturday Night Fever, to name just a few, were up there with the best. Robin Gibb formed the Bee Gees with brothers Maurice and Barry and became the most successful pop group of all time with hits spanning five decades.

They had nine US number one singles and five chart toppers in the UK. The Bee Gees are second only to Lennon and McCartney as the most successful song-writing group in popular music.

The title of the song ‘Tragedy’ was a bad omen for the family with the death of Robin’s twin, Maurice, in 2003 at the age of 53. Younger brother, Andy, also died very young, leaving just the oldest, Barry to continue the name.