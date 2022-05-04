New group’s successful clean-up of Strandhill beach

Johnny Moore and Caroline Pope took part in the clean- up with baby.

There was a great turn out on Saturday last week for the first official Friends of Strandhill Beach clean as part of the An Taisce National Spring Clean.

Some 20 bags of litter were collected. Amongst the items found were a pair of flip flops, a bike helmet, a crutch and two tyres.

The group was so grateful to the people who turned out, young and old with lots of families playing their part.

Friends of Strandhill Beach is a community group whose members love Strandhill and care about keeping its beach tidy and litter-free.

The next event will take place on May 22nd.

Seamus McGoldrick who helped organise the event said: “Thanks everyone for their participation. And delighted our first event went so well. Onwards and upwards.”