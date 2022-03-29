Sligo

Let’s go out and play in the street

Street games at Tobergal Lane, Sligo. Expand
Skittles at Tobergal Lane, Sligo. Expand
Hopscotch in the centre of Sligo. Expand

Street games at Tobergal Lane, Sligo.

Skittles at Tobergal Lane, Sligo.

Hopscotch in the centre of Sligo.

Let’s Play Sligo recently teamed up with the Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership (SSRP) to host a playful afternoon along the riverside in Sligo town centre.

There were GIANT Connect 4, draughts and Jenga as well hopscotch and other games. Tubs of chalk were left around and children made their own masterpieces.

