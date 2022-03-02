Jake Carter to headline Sligo St Patrick’s festival concert

The team at the Sligo St Patrick’s Festival have just announced a whopping line up of Live music which will take part on the gig rig in Stephen St Car Park over three days and nights for the St Patrick’s Weekend festivities.

Whilst the parade is the main event of the 2022 festival, this year, the parade committee is expanding to a 5 day event including pub gigs, street carnival and three nights at the gig rig.

The music in the car park kicks of at 2pm after the Parade on St Patrick’s Day with local favourites, ‘The Roast Band.’ There will be a day full of live music with Irish folk legends ,Stocktons Wing headlining that night. Friday’s car park entertainment includes a free family friendly street carnival from 4-6pm. There will be a host of street entertainers as well as samba bands, live DJ and face painters. The live music will then flow all evening with one of Irelands best party bands, ‘Smash Hits’ closing the show that night.

Saturday will be the final night with Country Favourite Jake Carter headlining and it promises to be a night of party hits and dancing. Admission each day is €5 with U8s free. There will be plenty more acts announced in the coming days so keep an eye on Sligo St Patrick’s Day Parade on Facebook and Instagram for updates and www.sligostpatricksday.com

This years event is in association with Failte Ireland, Sligo BID and Sligo County Council.