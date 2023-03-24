Ireland’s northwest is full of natural, historical and cultural wonders

The Northwest of Ireland boasts some of the island’s wildest and more diverse scenery with rugged mountain ranges, rocky covers, and pristine beaches and natural treasures.

The wild beauty of Connemara is always deemed a highlight by any visitors to the Northwest, with dramatic mountain ranges, beautifully dark lakes, and endless dry-stone walls it is an absolute marvel to view all the area has to offer.

A drive through Connemara National Park will inevitably lead you to Kylemore Abbey where you encounter a stunning historical building set on the shores of a beautiful lake. It truly might be one of the most photographable spots in the entire country.

County Mayo is home to hundreds of tiny islands scattered across the Mayo bay. Dubbed the 365 island of Clew Bay it’s said that it has an island for every day of the year. This area is so beautiful it is also home to Dorinish, a private island that was purchased by the Beatles John Lennon in 1967 where he had planned to spend his retirement.

Of course, Sligo is often referred to as Yeats Country for the amount of poetry that its beauty inspired in the Dublin born poet who considered it his spiritual home. In his poetry W.B. Yeats recalls the beauty of Glencar Waterfall, the magic of Rosses Point, and most famously the yearning for solitude and simplicity at the Lake isle of Innisfree.

Ireland is full of natural wonder and beauty, it is a place that has everything a person could ask for with mountains, lakes, rivers, and beaches. It is not only rich in natural beauty but packed with culture and mythology and the Northwest could be viewed as one of the most prominent areas for these things. For those looking to take some time to get away from it all, there’s nowhere more ideal than the Northwest of Ireland.