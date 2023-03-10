Get a taste of prime Sligo fare on a mouth-watering food tour or go foraging

While Ireland may not have always been known for its cuisine this has changed massively over the past number of years.

Today, there are so many options for eating out that it is difficult to even know where to begin.

Those embarking on a holiday or staycation in the region may feel they have limited time and want to make the most out of each meal and dining experience.

For this reason, it may be wise to try out one of Sligo’s many food tours to get a curated experience of the all the county has to offer.

Read More

The Taste of Sligo food tour is a 2.5-hour long journey through some of Sligo’s finest venues. Hosted by local proprietor Anthony Gray this tour guides visitors through an assortment of culinary delights from Sligo’s award-winning chefs. On the journey you will visit five-seven of Sligo’s best venues and sample local delights and beverages with a focus on only the freshest produce. This is an incredible way to explore Sligo while surrounded by good company.

For those with a love for seafood then the Sligo Oyster Experience might be their best bet. It is hosted by Aisling Kelly Hunter, owner of WB’s Coffee House on Stephens St., who guides visitors through the history and current farming methods of harvesting oysters on the Wild Atlantic Way. You will be taught all the tricks of the trade before relaxing with a selection of naked and dress oysters along with a carefully selected glass of wine.

Last, those with a sense of adventure might want to check out Wild Food Foraging at the Horseshoe in Ballintrillick with herbalist and chef Gaby Wieland. Learn all the nutritious foods that can be foraged from leaves, flowers, and berries, as well as all the incredible recipes that can be made out of them.