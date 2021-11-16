Forestry and bog route in South Sligo has been officially opened

Geraldine Feeley Slowey performs the official opening of the trail’s extension with Roger McCarrick, left.

A large crowd gathered for the official opening of the extended trail.

The Forest and Bog Walk at Rathscanlon and Rhue was recently extended with another loop added.

The official opening of the addition to the walk took place on Halloween afternoon, October 31st.

Developed over the last eight years in stages by Tubbercurry Chamber of Commerce & Community Association, the walk is now between 5-6 km in total length, and can be done in various loops to suit a walker’s requirements.

The facility is now used by hundreds of people on a daily basis and by many families of all ages during weekends and holiday periods.

It weaves its way through trees and bogs which is much appreciated by all.

It is also relatively flat and therefore not taxing on the elderly or very young.

Many joggers of all abilities have said they find the surface easy to run on and not severe on joints.

The official opening was performed by local, Geraldine Feeley Slowey who represented both front line workers and local bog/land owners who facilitated the latest extension.

She was ably assisted by nearly 100 children dressed in their Halloween Costumes.

The walk has also been recently enhanced by various seating areas where people can just sit and listen to the birds. New signage is also helpful and informative.

To help finance the project the organisers ran a small fundraiser and sought local contributors, and this was very well supported. The draw for the raffle took place on Halloween Night in Murphy’s Hotel under the auspices of retired Garda Mick O’Hara.

The Prize Winners were as follows:1st Prize: Kevin Hannon, Cloonacool; 2nd Prize: Margaret McIntyre, Cloonacool; 3rd Prize: Una Marren, Dawros; 4th Prize: Kelly Doherty, Quarryfield; 5th Prize: Kate Brennan, Tubbercurry; 6th Prize: Patricia Enright, Moylough and 7th Prize: Martha Mullarkey.

Anyone who may have missed their local contribution can still do so by dropping it in to John Gillespie or Geraldine Brennan, the proceeds going to finance further development and improvements over the coming months.

During the extension opening, Roger McCarrick Chairman of the Committee thanked all the local people who contributed so generously as well as the local bog/land owners for facilitating this wonderful facility.

Sligo Co. Council staff and local area engineer David Golden was also thanked for the work on the Rhue Bog Road in recent times.