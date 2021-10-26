First ever Samhain event at Yeats Building

The inaugural Samhain event at the Yeats Building takes the themes of the moon, the darkness and the occult, to mark this season – the beginning of winter - the darker half of the year.

The Samhain event runs over two days: starts on Friday 29th October and ends on Saturday 30th October. WB Yeats had a lifelong interest in magic, mysticism and the occult. As a young man he wrote ‘I chose to persist in a study (of magic) which I decided deliberately, four or five years ago to make, next to my poetry, the most important pursuit of my life.’

The programme centres on these themes, all inspired by WB Yeats. It includes a Dracula-inspired walk, talks on darkness and the occult, poetry and drawing workshops, poetry reading by the fire and a moon-inspired performance. The programme will be presented by Yeats Society poet-in-residence Jessica Traynor, who will also lead the Supernatural poetry workshop. Sligo artist Rebecca Massey will lead the Supernatural drawing workshop. A talk on Inside the Occult will be streamed from Pennyslyvania, delivered by occult specialist Professor Susan Johnston Graf. Dr Robert Hensey’s talk is entitled Past Dark – An Archaeology of the Occult. Artist and actor Sinead Sexton will deliver a specially commissioned performance MoonBathing and a Dark Tales tour of Sligo will be led by Melcoo Tours. Tickets are available from EventBrite and require a Covid certificate. The talks will be streamed online.