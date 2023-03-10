Ensure your Sligo staycation hits the right note with a trad music session

If staycationing in the Northwest of Ireland, one unmissable experience is the music, in pubs and venues all over the region you will find a wealth of traditional music available nightly.

There are countless talented musicians gigging regularly, and if you are musically inclined yourself you may even find yourself taking part in a trad sesh.

The Irish trad session is an incredible thing that can take place almost anywhere but most commonly we associate them with a busy traditional Irish pub. A trad session can be a casual or impromptu gathering of musicians who come together to play traditional Irish music.

While of course we associate them with the pub they can also play in houses (céilí houses) or even just out in the open right on the street.

It’s a tradition that has spread far and wide and it’s likely something that can be found in Irish pubs across all four corners of the word. But it doesn’t get any more traditional than rural parts of the Northwest of Ireland, so for those searching for an authentic experience they have come to the right place.

Here in Sligo there is plenty of trad music to found whether that’s regular sessions in the town in places like Thomas Connolly’s, McLynn’s, Hargadon Bros or Shoot the Crows or further afield in Murphy’s Hotel Tubbercurry or in Bree’s Pub in Strandhill.

However, it is always a safe bet to remember that wherever there are Irish musicians there’s a good chance that a trad session will appear.