Coal Tits are very common at bird tables at the moment

The Coal Tit is one of Ireland’s top 20 most-widespread garden birds; it is commonly found in every county throughout Ireland

BirdWatch Ireland organises both the Countryside Bird Survey and the Garden Bird Survey and the results of these two surveys reveal that the Coal Tit is one of Ireland's top 20 most-widespread garden birds; it is commonly found in every county throughout the country.

In summer, when food is more plentiful, the birds have sufficient to eat and Coal Tits live in pairs rearing their young. When the breeding season is over and as winter approaches food become more difficult to find. Coal Tits address this problem by abandoning their breeding pair bonds, banding together in groups and hunting in small flocks.

Often they will band with other tit species to form hunting parties known as 'roving tit bands'.

So, if you feed our wild birds at a bird table, it is extremely likely that you have Coal Tits aplenty. It is not unusual to have four or five of them together on one feeder, something that would be unheard of during the summer breeding season.

Tits are a small family of song birds. Only three species are resident breeders in Ireland and all three are common at bird tables: the Blue Tit, the Great Tit, and the Coal Tit. The Blue Tit has a blue beret perched on top of its head immediately distinguishing it from the other two with their black heads.

What is great about the Great Tit is its great size: it is by far the biggest, glossiest and the chunkiest of the trio. It has a bright yellow chest and belly with a black streak running down its middle. The black streak continues around the bird's neck giving the impression that it is wearing a black tie or black scarf.

The Coal Tit has nothing to do with the fossil fuel burned in fires; 'coal' here means dull or dark. The Coal Tit is the drabbest of the colourful trio. It has a black head unlike the Blue Tit, it doesn't wear a tie or scarf like the Great Tit, and it is smallest of the trio, much smaller than the Great Tit and just marginally smaller than the little Blue Tit.

When viewed from behind, or when it bows its head to feed, the Coal Tit reveals an unmistakable feature and the best field mark to clinch its identification: an oval white patch on the back of its neck. No other tit has a white nape patch.

Roving tit bands will continue to be a feature of the coming winter.

Wexford People